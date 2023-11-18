Neutral Ground Coffeehouse - Corn Hill 321 Exchange Blvd
Breakfast
- Bagel$3.75
- The Liftbridge$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar
- The Towpath$9.50
Bacon, Egg, Brie with Jam
- Yogurt Parfait$5.75
Granola, Fresh Fruit
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.75
Seasonal Fruit
- Toast$4.75
- Oatmeal - One Size$4.75
Steel Cut Oatmeal (includes Raisins and Brown Sugar)
- Breakfast Chowder - One Size$8.00
Served with sliced baguette
- Hard Boiled Eggs (2)$3.25
- Avocado Toast$6.50
- Barge Burrito$10.50
- Breakfast Bowl$10.50
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Alcohol
- Day Owl Rose - 2 serving$15.00
- Line 39 Chardonnay - 2 Serving$15.00
- Line 39 Cabernet - 2 serving$15.00
- Zonin Prosecco$16.00
- Gloria Peach Margarita$8.50
- Gloria Strawberry Margarita$8.50
- Gloria Margarita$8.50
- Vizzy Hard Seltzer$5.00
- Wine by glass$7.00
- Coors Light$4.75
- Corona$5.00
- Flower Power IPA$6.50
- Saranac Blueberry Blonde$6.00
- Genesee KOLSCH$5.00
- FITVINE Cabernet$6.00
- FITVINE Chardonnay$6.00
- BlueToad Cider$7.00
- Young Lion Hill of Fame$7.00
Extra Add ons and sides
Add Ons and Extra Sides
- Side of dressing, mayo or hot sauce$0.50
- Pickle$0.50
- Side of Sausage (one patty)$3.00
- Side of Chips$0.75
- Side of Potatoes$2.00
- Side of seasonal fruit$2.50
- Side of bacon (4 half pieces)$3.50
- One Scrambled Egg$2.00
- Two Scrambled Eggs$3.75
- Side of Milk (for oatmeal, condiment cup)$0.50
- Add Avocado$2.50
- Side of Cheese$0.75
- Side of Cream Cheese
- Any Syrup$0.75
(585) 610-5393
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM