Nevado’s Pizza 3080 HWY 90
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
8 pieces
10 Pieces Traditional Wings
Mild, hot, barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki
20 Pieces Traditional Wings
Mild, hot, barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki
Bruschetta Appetizer
Basket of Fries
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Chefs Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives, cheese, ham, and salami
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil, seasoned with salt, and olive oil
Calzones and Strombolis
Baked Dishes
Pasta
Subs
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil vinaigrette. Served hot or cold
American Sub
Ham, turkey, and your choice of American or provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil vinaigrette. Served hot or cold
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Meatball Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Philly Cheesesteak
Mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Chicken
Sausage, Pepper, and Onion
Create Your Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
11" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and your choice of or without sauce
14" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and your choice of or without sauce
11" Bianco
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, salted spinach, black olives, and garlic
14" Bianco
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, salted spinach, black olives, and garlic
11" Hawaiian
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
14" Hawaiian
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
11" Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, and jalapeños
14" Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, and jalapeños
11" Meat Lovers
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, chicken, and ham
14" Meat Lovers
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, chicken, and ham
11" Supreme
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
14" Supreme
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
11" Nevado's
Mozzarella cheese, sausage, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and jalapeños
14" Nevado's
Mozzarella cheese, sausage, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and jalapeños
11" Veggie
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, plum tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and garlic
14" Veggie
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, plum tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and garlic
11" Pesto Grilled Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic
14" Pesto Grilled Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic
11" Bruschetta
Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, and glazed balsamic vinegar
14" Bruschetta
Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, and glazed balsamic vinegar
11" Chicken Florentine
Marinara sauce, salted spinach, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
14" Chicken Florentine
Marinara sauce, salted spinach, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
11" Wood Roasted Garlic
Olive oil garlic, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and basil
14" Wood Roasted Garlic
Olive oil garlic, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and basil