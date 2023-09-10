Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.95

Garlic Knots

$5.95

8 pieces

10 Pieces Traditional Wings

$13.50

Mild, hot, barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki

20 Pieces Traditional Wings

$22.50

Mild, hot, barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki

Bruschetta Appetizer

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chefs Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives, cheese, ham, and salami

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil, seasoned with salt, and olive oil

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli Soup with Garlic Knots

$7.00

Calzones and Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Cheese Stromboli

$11.95

Baked Dishes

Traditional Lasagna

$15.95

Manicotti

$14.95

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$11.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

Meat Sauce Pasta

$15.95

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$11.95

Subs

Italian Sub

$12.50

Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil vinaigrette. Served hot or cold

American Sub

$12.50

Ham, turkey, and your choice of American or provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil vinaigrette. Served hot or cold

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Meatball Parmesan

$11.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Sausage, Pepper, and Onion

$11.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$4.75

Cannoli

$4.75

Limoncello Cake

$5.00

Create Your Own Pizza

11" Plain Cheese

$10.95

14" Plain Cheese

$13.95

Gourmet Pizza

11" Margherita

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and your choice of or without sauce

14" Margherita

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and your choice of or without sauce

11" Bianco

$13.50

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, salted spinach, black olives, and garlic

14" Bianco

$16.50

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, salted spinach, black olives, and garlic

11" Hawaiian

$13.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

14" Hawaiian

$16.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

11" Barbecue Chicken

$13.50

Barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, and jalapeños

14" Barbecue Chicken

$16.50

Barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, and jalapeños

11" Meat Lovers

$14.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, chicken, and ham

14" Meat Lovers

$17.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, chicken, and ham

11" Supreme

$14.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

14" Supreme

$17.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

11" Nevado's

$14.50

Mozzarella cheese, sausage, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and jalapeños

14" Nevado's

$17.50

Mozzarella cheese, sausage, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and jalapeños

11" Veggie

$14.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, plum tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and garlic

14" Veggie

$17.50

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, plum tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and garlic

11" Pesto Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic

14" Pesto Grilled Chicken

$17.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic

11" Bruschetta

$13.50

Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, and glazed balsamic vinegar

14" Bruschetta

$16.50

Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, and glazed balsamic vinegar

11" Chicken Florentine

$14.50

Marinara sauce, salted spinach, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella

14" Chicken Florentine

$17.50

Marinara sauce, salted spinach, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella

11" Wood Roasted Garlic

$13.50

Olive oil garlic, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and basil

14" Wood Roasted Garlic

$16.50

Olive oil garlic, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and basil

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Siera Mist

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

2 Liter Bottles

2L Pepsi

$3.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2L Dr Pepper

$3.75

Sides and More

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side of Meatballs (3)

$5.50