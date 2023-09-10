Food

Mains

Nashville Hot Chick Sandwich

$15.00

100% Plant Based Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, secret sauce and seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning.

Original Chick Sando - No Spice

$15.00

100% Plant Based no spice added Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, and secret sauce.

Smash Burger - Single

$16.00

Our specialty 1/4 lb smashed vegan burger topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce.

Chick'n Tenders w/fries - Original

$15.00

3 piece NO SPICE/HEAT w/fries and secret sauce on side

Nashville Chick'n Tenders w/fries

$15.00

3 piece Nashville spice w/fries and secret sauce on side

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Vegan beef, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and fries topped with our secret sauce wrapped in a perfectly toasted 13.5" tortilla.

Mac & Chick Sandwich

$16.00

Classic Nashville Hot Chick'n sandwich topped with Mac & Cheese, pickles, and secret sauce.

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Large plate of fries topped with vegan meat, house specialty coleslaw, cheese sauce, and secret sauce.

Loaded Hot Chick'n Fries

$17.00

Perfectly seasoned fries topped with a Nashville Hot Chick'n, Secret Sauce, coleslaw and vegan cheese sauce

Double Smash Burger

$18.00

Our specialty Double 1/4 lb smashed vegan beef topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce.

Combos

Mac & Chick Combo

$25.00

Classic Nashville Hot Chick sandwich topped with Mac & Cheese, pickles, and secret sauce. Mac & Chic Sando served with a side of fries and soda or water. Includes Secret Sauce

Nashville Hot Chick Combo

$24.00

100% Plant Based Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, secret sauce and seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice

Smash Burger Combo - Single

$25.00

Our specialty 1/4 lb smashed vegan beef topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice

Double Smash Burger Combo

$27.00

Our specialty Double 1/4 lb smashed Impossible Burger topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice

Cali Burrito Combo

$25.00

Vegan beef, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and fries topped with our secret sauce wrapped in a perfectly toasted 13.5" tortilla. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Perfectly seasoned house fries

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni with house made cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

12 Oz serving of perfectly fried pickles, topped with spicy seasoning. Comes with one Secret Sauce

Onion Rings

$10.00

Onion rings perfectly fried and topped with our house seasoning, served with a side of secret sauce

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled & Canned Beer & Seltzer

Modelo BTL

$8.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Stella Artois BTL

$8.00

Blue Moon BTL

$8.00

Vandals CAN

$9.00

Brose Sour CAN

$9.00

Citra IPA CAN

$9.00

Orc Juice IPA CAN

$9.00

Truly

$8.00

Wine

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Sprite CAN

$3.00

Coke CAN

$3.00

Diet Coke CAN

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Zesty Cola

$4.00

Catering

Large Pizza

$25.00

18” Pizza with toppings of your choice. Serves 4

Large Fries

$75.00

Serves 10-12 Large sheet tray of fries

Cauliflower Wings

$100.00

Large sheet tray of cauliflower wings served with sides or secret sauce and buffalo sauce. Serves 10-12

Loaded Fries

$120.00

Large sheet tray of loaded fries topped with Impossible meat, house specialty coleslaw, cheese sauce, and secret sauce. Serves 10-12

Chicken Tender Plate

$120.00

Large sheet tray of fries with a side of 40 tenders and secret sauce. Serves 10-12

Burger Sliders

$150.00

30 individual smash burgers sliders. Serves 10-12

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$120.00

30 individual Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders. Serves 10-12