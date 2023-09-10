Never Caged - Montrose Bowl 2334 Honolulu Avenue
Food
Mains
Nashville Hot Chick Sandwich
100% Plant Based Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, secret sauce and seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning.
Original Chick Sando - No Spice
100% Plant Based no spice added Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, and secret sauce.
Smash Burger - Single
Our specialty 1/4 lb smashed vegan burger topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce.
Chick'n Tenders w/fries - Original
3 piece NO SPICE/HEAT w/fries and secret sauce on side
Nashville Chick'n Tenders w/fries
3 piece Nashville spice w/fries and secret sauce on side
Cali Burrito
Vegan beef, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and fries topped with our secret sauce wrapped in a perfectly toasted 13.5" tortilla.
Mac & Chick Sandwich
Classic Nashville Hot Chick'n sandwich topped with Mac & Cheese, pickles, and secret sauce.
Loaded Fries
Large plate of fries topped with vegan meat, house specialty coleslaw, cheese sauce, and secret sauce.
Loaded Hot Chick'n Fries
Perfectly seasoned fries topped with a Nashville Hot Chick'n, Secret Sauce, coleslaw and vegan cheese sauce
Double Smash Burger
Our specialty Double 1/4 lb smashed vegan beef topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce.
Combos
Mac & Chick Combo
Classic Nashville Hot Chick sandwich topped with Mac & Cheese, pickles, and secret sauce. Mac & Chic Sando served with a side of fries and soda or water. Includes Secret Sauce
Nashville Hot Chick Combo
100% Plant Based Fried Chick'n sandwich served with our homemade coleslaw, pickles, secret sauce and seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice
Smash Burger Combo - Single
Our specialty 1/4 lb smashed vegan beef topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice
Double Smash Burger Combo
Our specialty Double 1/4 lb smashed Impossible Burger topped with pickles, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, and our house made secret sauce. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice
Cali Burrito Combo
Vegan beef, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and fries topped with our secret sauce wrapped in a perfectly toasted 13.5" tortilla. Served with a Side of Fries and a Drink of your Choice
Sides
Fries
Perfectly seasoned house fries
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni with house made cheese sauce
Fried Pickles
12 Oz serving of perfectly fried pickles, topped with spicy seasoning. Comes with one Secret Sauce
Onion Rings
Onion rings perfectly fried and topped with our house seasoning, served with a side of secret sauce
Kettle Chips
Drinks
Bottled & Canned Beer & Seltzer
N/A Drinks
Catering
Large Pizza
18” Pizza with toppings of your choice. Serves 4
Large Fries
Serves 10-12 Large sheet tray of fries
Cauliflower Wings
Large sheet tray of cauliflower wings served with sides or secret sauce and buffalo sauce. Serves 10-12
Loaded Fries
Large sheet tray of loaded fries topped with Impossible meat, house specialty coleslaw, cheese sauce, and secret sauce. Serves 10-12
Chicken Tender Plate
Large sheet tray of fries with a side of 40 tenders and secret sauce. Serves 10-12
Burger Sliders
30 individual smash burgers sliders. Serves 10-12
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
30 individual Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders. Serves 10-12