Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery-Cape 927 Cape Coral Parkway East
Full Menu
Starters
- Volcano Rolls$12.00
Spicy crabmeat and cream cheese bundled into an eggroll wrapper and fried to perfection. Topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki, and scallions
- Free Rang Chicken Wangs$15.00
10 wings served with ranch and blue cheese. Tossed your favorite way: garlic parmesan | truffle parmesan | buffalo | Nevermind style. Nevermind style - sauce is our popular blend of buffalo and pesto-based ingredients - a long-time Nevermind favorite
- Creamy 4 Cheese Mac$15.00
It's mac & cheese, but better!!
- Nevermind's Famous Truffle Papas Fritas$12.00
Wally hates truffles. Good thing we don't!!
- Empanadas$16.00
Ever-changing! A delicious combination of flavors hand-rolled and fried to golden perfection. Ask your server for today's flavor
- Pork Bites$15.00
Pan-fried then slow-cooked pork shoulder, Vidalia onion, cilantro, lime juice, and buffo sauce
- Crispy Brussels$13.00
Tossed with bacon jam, candied pecans, and goat cheese
Sasse's Inspired Salads
- Mesclun & Gorgonzola$15.00
Mixed baby greens, vine-ripe tomatoes, and a towering wedge of gorgonzola blue cheese. Dressed with balsamic vinaigrette
- The Unforgettable Sasse's Caesar$16.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, ricotta cheese fritters (OMG!!!!), caesar dressing
- "The Best" Wedge$16.00
Iceberg wedge, marinated tomatoes, Bermuda onion, kalamata olives, smoked applewood bacon, gorgonzola crumbles and house-made gorgy dressing, balsamic glaze drizzle
- Roasted Portabella Salad$17.00
Served over sweet n sour wilted Endive with Smoked Applewood Bacon
On the Regulars
- Nevermind Pressed Burger$15.00
Just like you remember it! We threw an 8 oz black Angus burger with two pieces of all-American cheese between our inside-out buns and then we sliced it in half before dipping it into our famous coffee sauce. And then you eat it
- The Bitchin Triple Bacon Burger$18.00
An 8 oz black Angus burger, three pieces of all-American cheese, and three 2 oz slices of smoked applewood bacon oozing out of our inside-out buns. Comes with coffee sauce and ranch
- The Juicy Lamb Burger$17.00
Catelli farms' 7 oz patties are freshly ground in-house and we throw two pieces of Swiss cheese on them. Inside-out bun, coffee sauce, ranch. You know the deal
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sammy$18.00
These chickens are marinated in seasoned buttermilk and lightly floured before they sizzle in the fryer. The result? Golden perfection. Topped with sriracha slaw and served on a brioche bun with ranch and a house-made pickle on the side
- Pressed Cuban$18.00
Shredded mojo pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo, and yellow mustard all on a buttered and pressed Cuban roll
- Garden Veggie Press$16.00
Roasted zucchini, eggplant, summer squash, red bell pepper, tomato, and fresh mozzarella cheese drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze and then piled in between two hand-carved slices of Tuscan panella bread and toasted to perfection. Served with roasted g
- Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sammy$14.00
A blend of gruyere and sharp white cheddar cheeses oozing from 2 hand-cut slices of sourdough bread lathered with butter and grilled to crispy, gooey awesomeness!
- Crunchy Fish Po' Boy$16.00Out of stock
Only the freshest fish of the day dredged in our secret blend of ingredients, fried to golden crispy deliciousness, topped with lettuce, vine-ripe tomato and onion then lathered with a creamy Creole remoulade sauce making this Bayou-inspired Sammy stands o
- Creamy Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Succulent wild-caught white gulf shrimp are gently tossed into a simmering pot of our very own savory creole sauce with smoky chorizo pork sausage, onions, celery, stock, and cream and topped with scallions. Served over heirloom grits with smoked gouda
- Cast Iron Pork$18.00
This fall-apart tender pork shoulder steak is seared in a cast iron skillet in duck fat. Once the outside is nice and crispy we flip it and pour our special sriracha & sweet Thai chili sauce all over it, add some pickled red onions and cilantro, and...voil
- You Catch We Cook$15.00
Fish must be fileted and boned. Ask servers for details
Desserts
- Warm Cookies with Ice Cream$12.00
Six chocolate chip cookies, baked to order and gooey as ever. Served with a side of butter pecan ice cream
- OG Bronuts$12.00
Freshly baked brownies and donuts, baked to order. Lathered in chocolate ganache and dulce de leche. Comes with a side of butter pecan ice cream
- Chocolate Awesomeness$12.00
Homemade multi-lava chocolate cakes, baked to order and soaked in a warm ganache before being dusted with powdered sugar