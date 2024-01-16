New Beige
Grab & Go
Coffees / Espressos / Teas
G&G - Desserts
G&G - Empanadas
G&G - Salads / Other
G&G - Side Dishes
G&G - Skewers
G&G - Food Warmer
G&G - Soups
G&G - Sandwiches / Wraps
Retail
Drinks
- Poland Springs$2.50
- San Pellegrino$3.00+
- San Pellegrino Lemon$3.00+
- San Pellegrino Zero Peach & Clementine$3.00+
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange & Ras$3.00+
- Polar Blood Orange Seltzer$2.00
- Sumol - Passion Fruit$2.00+
- Sumol - Pineapple$2.00+
- Pepsi$2.00+
- Diet Pepsi$2.00+
- Ginger Ale$2.00+
- Lipton Iced Tea$2.00
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea$2.50
- Red Bull$3.00
- Red Bull Diet$3.00
- Monster$4.00
- Celsius$3.50
- La Colombe$2.50
Food
- Extra Peppermint$2.00
- Extra Spearmint$2.00
- Reeses Peanut Butter Cup$2.00
- KitKat$2.00
- Twix$2.00
- Snickers$2.00
- Milky Way$2.00
- Hersheys Bar$2.00
- 3 Musketeers$2.00
- Nature Valley Trail Mix$2.00
- Nature Valley Peanut Butter$2.00
- Kind Peanut Butter$2.00
- Kind Dark Chocolate$2.00
- Cape Cod$1.50
- Torres Iberian Ham$3.25
- Torres Black Truffle$3.25
- Torres Hot Smoked Paprika$3.25
- Milano Cookies$1.50
- Trail Mix$2.50
- Sun Dried Fruit$3.00
- Goldfish$1.50
- Pirates Booty$2.00
- Snyders Pretzels$1.50
- Bare Chips$2.00
- Apple$1.50
- Orange$1.50
- Banana$1.50
- Granola$5.00
- Wicked Hot Salsa$9.50
- Carolina Reaper Salsa$9.50
- Raspberry Jalapeno Jam$9.50
- Whiskey Marinated Jerky$9.50
- Teriyaki Jerky$9.50
- Wicked Hot Jerky$9.50
- Sweet & Spicy Jerky$9.50
- Extra Strength Jelly$2.50+
- Extra Mellow Jelly$2.50+
- Celebrated Jelly$2.50+
- Incendiary Jelly$2.50+
- Butter Crunch$15.00
- Fudge$8.50
- Chocolate$9.00
- Freeze Dried Skittles$6.00
- Gummy Bears$7.00
- Nerd Clusters$7.00
- Hub Bees Honey$11.00
- Coffee Syrup$10.00
- Strawberry Syrup$10.00
- Gran Grissini - Garlic Bread Sticks$2.00
- Bello Rustico Taralini - Fennel$2.00
- Garofalo - Ziti Rigate$3.50
- Garofalo - Spaghetti$3.50
- Garofalo - Penne (Gluten Free)$4.00
- LaRegina SanMarzano Tomatoes$5.50
- San Giuliano Artichoke Spread$5.50
- Casa Marrazzo Tomato Sauce$7.50
- Italian Olive Oil$7.50
- Biscotti$2.00
- Taste Port - Red Vinegar$4.50
- Taste Port - White Vinegar$4.50
- Tenorio Tuna - Lemon & Piripiri$6.00
- Tenorio Tuna - Tomato & Basil$6.00
- Tenorio Tuna - Capers$6.00
- Princessa Assorted Cookies$5.00
- Perola Da Ilha - Peanut Dessert$3.50
- Perola Da Ilha - Corn Nuts w/Sugar$2.00
- Perola Da Ilha - Fava Nuts$3.00
- Avo Elvira - Peanut Biscuits$3.75
- Avo Elvira - Bejinhos$3.00
- Saloio - Olive Oil$10.50
- Taste Port - Hot Sauce$2.00
- Macarico - Azeite Mista C. Ervas$3.50
- Macarico - Azeite Preta$3.50
- Macarico - Azeite Verde$3.50
- Acores - Doce de Red Pepper$9.00
- Acores - Doce de Blackberry$9.00
- Acores - Doce de Loquat$9.00
Other
Drinks
Liquor
- Fords Gin$9.00
- Anchor Old Tom$9.00
- Botanist$11.00
- Bully Boy Gin$10.00
- Bluecoat$9.00
- Bols Genever$9.00
- Gray Whale$11.00
- Hayman Royal Dock$10.00
- Hendrick's$12.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- St. Georges Terroir Gin$11.00
- Sweet Gwendoline$11.00
- Plantation 3 Star$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Don Q$9.00
- Smith And Cross$11.00
- Scarlet Ibis$11.00
- Ron Zacapa 23$13.00
- Rhum Barbancourt 3 star$9.00
- Ron Coloc Coffee$13.00
- Ron Colon$13.00
- Plantation Pineapple$11.00
- Kraken Black$10.00
- Goslings$10.00
- Cisco$11.00
- Diplomatico$13.00
- Bully Boy 3$13.00
- Clement VSOP Rhum$13.00
- Bully Boy Co-Op Vol. 2$13.00
- Bully Boy Co-Op Vol. 1$13.00
- Batavia Arrack$11.00
- Avua Prata Cachaca$10.00
- Appleton Estate Signature$10.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Plantaton Cut and Dry$11.00
- Pueblo Viejo$9.00
- Amaras Mezcal$10.00
- Bozal Ensamble$18.00
- Casamigos$12.00
- Codigo Repo$15.00
- Codigo Rosa$12.50
- Clase Azul Anejo$55.00
- Clase Azul Gold$50.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$28.00
- Clase Guerr Mez$55.00
- Clase Durango Mez$55.00
- Codigo$12.50
- Corigo Rep$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- El Tesoro$12.00
- El Tesoro Repo$13.00
- Espero$9.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Espelon Anejo$13.00
- Espolon Reposado$11.00
- Komos Anejo$26.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa$22.00
- Codigo Anejo$20.00
- Peloton$9.00
- Tanteo$11.00
- Tanteo Habanero$11.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$11.00
- Tequila Ocho$12.00
- Luksusowa$9.00
- Tito's$9.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Triple 8 Raz$10.00
- Triple 8 Cran$10.00
- Triple 8 Orange$10.00
- Triple 8 Blueberry$10.00
- St. Georges Citrus Vodka$10.00
- Nikka Coffey Vodka$12.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Hanger One Vodka$11.00
- Square One - Bergamot$10.00
- Evan Williams$9.00
- Willett Pot Still$12.00
- Powers$10.00
- Old Port$15.00
- Notch 12$39.00
- Nor'Easter Bourbon$12.00
- Noah's Mill$13.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$14.00
- Larceny$10.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$15.00
- Henry McKenna$13.00
- Elijah Toasted$18.00
- Elijah Craig 18$38.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$11.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel$11.00
- Four Roses Small Batch 2021$21.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Uncle Nearest$12.00
- Uncle nearest 1856$12.03
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Blantons$20.00
- B&E$14.00
- Four Roses$9.50
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Bully Boy Bourbon$17.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Rittenhouse$9.00
- George Dickel$9.00
- Putnum Rye$11.00
- Sazerac$11.00
- Michters Rye$12.00
- Pin Hook TIZ 5 yr$15.00
- Wild Turkey 101$9.00
- Sagamore$11.00
- Mad River Rye$11.00
- Rdemption$13.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Notch 12$55.00
- Glennfidditch 14$17.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Lagavulin$16.00
- Highland Park$12.00
- Mortlach 16$20.00
- Oban Little Bay$13.50
- Dalwhinnie$16.00
- Singleton$12.00
- Balvenie 12$14.00
- Balvenie 14$16.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Redbreast 12yr$15.00
- Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey$14.50
- Nikka Day$12.00
- Nikka From The Barrel$18.00
- Ohishi$18.00
- Suntory Hibiki$19.00
- Suntory Toki$10.00
- Yamazaki 12$30.00
- Miyagaku$18.00
- Hakushu 12$30.00
- Baller$11.00
- Yoichi$18.00
- Bully Boy White$9.00
- Berkshire Mtn Corn Whiskey$9.00
- WHISKEY WEDNESDAY$20.00
- Shankeys$9.00
- St Germain$10.00
- VEP Yellow Chart$11.00
- VEP Green Chart$40.00
- Mr. Black$8.00
- Sambucca$8.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$12.00
- Madori$9.00
- Zucca$9.00
- Vigo Amaro$9.00
- TBT Pimento Allspice Dram$10.00
- St. George Absinthe$12.00
- Noyeaux$7.00
- Lucky Falernum$10.00
- Lazzarotti Apertivo$9.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$9.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Green Chartreuse$12.00
- Fernet Branca$9.00
- Cynar 70$8.00
- Cynar$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Bruto Americano$9.00
- Brennivin Aquavit$10.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$9.00
- Barenjager$8.00
- Averna$9.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Amaro Montenegro$8.00
- Pierre Ferrand Amber$12.00
- Cognac Park Carte Blanche$14.00
- Remy VSOP 1738$15.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Hiram Walker Apricot Brandy$6.00
- St. George Pear Brandy$12.00
- Pisco$11.50
- Lairds Applejack$11.00
- Sangie 63$11.00
- Cognac Park VS$13.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Quintinye X Dry 3oz$9.00
- Lillet Blanc 3oz$10.00
- Carpano Antica 3oz$16.00
Signature Cocktails
Dessert Cocktails
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- After Dark$12.00
- Irish Goodbye$12.00
- Girl Scout$12.00
- Blueberry Cobbler$12.00
- Pistachio Martini$12.00
- Strawberry Fields Milkshake$12.00
- New Beige Coffee Milkshake$12.00
- Cookies & Irish Cream Milkshake$12.00
- Peanut Butter in a Cup Milkshake$12.00
- Chocolate Peppermint Milkshake$12.00
- Birthday Cake Milkshake$12.00
Soft Beverages
Wine
- Pinot Noir - Cono Sur$7.00+
- Chardonnay - Drumheller$8.00+
- Merlot - Folonari$7.00+
- Sauvignon Blanc - Harbor Town$8.00+
- Pinot Grigio - Noble Vines$7.50+
- Cabernet - Tilia$7.50+
- Champagne Brut - Segura Viudas$7.00+
- Red Sparkling - Brachetto d'Acqui$7.50+
- Prosecco - Grandial$7.00+
- Chardonnay - Catena$7.00+
- Vinho Verde - Santiago$7.00+
- Rose - Di Casanova$7.00+
Beer
Food - Dining Room
Appetizers
- Scallop Crudo$16.00
Thinly Sliced Scallop, Citrus, Radishes, Avocado Pureé, Onion, Micro Cilantro
- Hummus & Merguez Plate$13.00
Silky Chickpea Pureé, Grilled Lamb Sausage, Roasted Eggplant, Zaatar Spice, Herb Salad, Naan Bread
- Tuna Tostada$9.00
Tuna Poke, Mango Pico De Gallo, Avocado Pureé, Salsa Verde, Sriracha Aioli, Micro Cilantro
- Crispy Pork Belly BLT$14.00
Baby Lettuce Leaves, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Pork Belly, Sriracha Mayo, Toasted Sesame, Chili Garlic Sauce
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Smoked Bacon, Maple Syrup, Chipotle Aioli
- Piri-Piri Gulf Shrimp$16.00
Spicy Shrimp Broth, Sliced Garlic, Cilantro, Grilled Bread
Salads
- Fatoush Salad$13.00
Romaine, Baby Arugula, Cucumbers, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Wild Oregano, Lemon, Olive Oil
- Baby Kale Caesar$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, House Made Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana, Focaccia Croutons
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onions, Balsamic Dressing
Mains
- Pan Seared Scallops$32.00
Corn and Mushroom Succotash, Snow Peas, Bacon, Basil Pesto
- Lasagnette a la Bolognese$23.00
Traditional Lasagna with Bolognese Sauce, Béchamel Sauce, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Braised Pork Belly$24.00
Black Forbidden Rice, Sunny Side Egg, Sriracha Aioli, Toasted Sesame, Chili Garlic Sauce
- Argentinian Flank Steak$29.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Brown Butter Belgian Endive, Charred Broccolini, Chimichurri
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
Coconut Basmati Rice, Mango Margarita Relish, Plantain Chips, Lime
- Portuguese Pork Alentejana$23.00
12 Hour Marinated Pork Tenderloin, Crispy Smoked Paprika Potatoes, Littleneck Clams, Garlic & Cilantro Sauce
- Amatriciana$22.00
Bucatini Pasta, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Guanciale, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Grilled Piri-Piri Cornish Hen$27.00
Served With Two Sides