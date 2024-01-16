Casita RD
Dinner Menu
Special
Apps
- Mofonguitos
Fried green plantain cups, creamy alfredo sauce$12.00
- Dominican Pizza
Green plantain crust, chicken alla vodka, mozzarella, longaniza bits, salami & queso frito, drizzled with papi’s sauce$19.00
- Empanadas
Stuffed fried pastry dough$9.00
- Crab Croquette
Yuca Mash, Mozzarella, Pineapple Pico$16.00
- Grilled Spanish Octopus
Sweet Corn Puree, Chimichurri Sauce$25.00
- Chimi Tacos
Crisp plantain shell, mango habanero pulled pork, chimichurri slaw, cilantro. 3 tacos.$18.00
Carajitos (Kids Menu)
Casita Sides
Entrees
- Sajoma Sushi Roll
Skirt steak, queso frito, bacon, cream cheese, topped with platano maduro$17.00
- Jarabacoa Sushi Roll
Shrimp tempura, salami & queso frito, topped with platano maduro$18.00
- Chofan (fried rice)
Fried rice, eggs, market veggies, topped with crispy pork skin & sweet plantain bits$15.00
- Churrasco Chimichurri
Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, served with side of choice & salad$30.00
- Camarones al ajillo
Sauteed garlic shrimp, served with side of choice & salad$26.00
- Mofongo
smashed double fried plantains, sharp cheddar, creamy alfredo sauce$20.00
- Penne alla Vodka
Creamy pink tomato basil sauce, parmesan$16.00
- Salmon al Coco
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, coconut creole sauce, served with side of choice and salad$30.00
- Lasagna$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Entree$19.00
- Boca Chica
Deep fried red snapper (pargo rojo), served with side of choice & salad$32.00
Brunch Menu
Entrees
- Dominican Pizza
Green plantain crust, chicken alla vodka, mozzarella, longaniza bits, salami & queso frito, drizzled with papi’s sauce$19.00
- Mofongo
smashed double fried plantains, sharp cheddar, creamy alfredo sauce$20.00
- Sancoho
served with arroze y agucate$14.00
- Steak & Eggs
Churrasco Chimichurri, Huevos, Moro y Ensalda$26.00
- Confle Crusted 3 Leches French Toast
Brioche, Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup$15.00
- 3 Golpes$15.00
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Wine By The Glass
Wine By The Bottle
- Josh Chardony by the bottle$60.00
- Blue Canyon Chardony by the bottle$60.00
- Santa Margherita Pinto Grigio by the bottle$60.00
- King Maui Sauvignon Blanc by the bottle$40.00
- Cote De Rose Rose by the Bottle$60.00
- Caymus by bottle$200.00
- Ed mundo by the bottle$60.00
- Mionetto by the bottle$60.00
- La Marca Procesco by the bottle$60.00
Liquor by 2 oz
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Alto Tequlia$14.00
- Milagros Tequlia$12.00
- Clase Aluz Tequlia$60.00
- Titos Vodka$14.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Barcelo$20.00
- Brugal Anejo$20.00
- Brugal Extra Vejo$22.00
- Boodles Gin$14.00
- Ford Gin$16.00
- Gold Label$20.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00