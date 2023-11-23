Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar - Sanford 3252 NC 87
Build Your Own
- Hamburger$5.99
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty
- Cheeseburger$6.84
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.34
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese and Hickory Smoked Bacon
- Grilled Chicken$6.85Out of stock
- Turkey Burger$6.85
1/4lb House Made Turkey Patty Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten
- Impossible Veggie Burger$9.99
Looks & tastes like a burger but made of veggies!
- Hot Dog$3.35
Carolina Pride Red Pork or Nathan's Beef Dog
- Smoked Sausage Dog$4.75
Bright Leaf Hickory Smoked Sausage Dog
Specialty Burgers
- Sodalicious Burger$8.34
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White & Orange Sauce
- Good Morning Burger$10.39
Gouda Cheese, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Sodalicious Orange Sauce & Hickory Smoked ,Bacon Drizzled with Maple Syrup
- Hawaiian Cowboy Burger$9.54
Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Hickory,Smoked Bacon, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.04
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled,Onions, Sodalicious White Sauce
- Pimento Cheese Burger$7.39
House Made Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Spicy Burger$7.39
Smokey Ghostpepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Sodalicious Hot Sauce
- Southern Burger$8.14
American Cheese, Buttermilk Coleslaw,Chili, Mustard, Onions
- Philly Cheeseburger$7.49
Grilled Onions & Peppers, Melted White American Cheese
- Bacon Bleu Burger$8.89
Bleu Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Creamy Buffalo Sauce
- BBQ Soda Burger$8.89
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory,Smoked Bacon, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce
- Hot Dog Burger$9.02
Burger with sliced Red Hotdog on top, Chili,American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions
- Kids' Junior Burger$3.49
1/8lb Burger served on a Slider Bun
Specialty Dogs
- Spicy Dog (Brown)$5.99
Nathan's, Ghostpepper Jack Cheese, Coleslaw,Sodalicious Hot Sauce, Jalapenos
- BBQ Soda Dog (BW Brown)$5.99
Bacon Wrapped Nathan's, Cheerwine BBQ,Sauce, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Dog (Brown)$5.99
Nathan's,Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Sodalicious White Sauce
- Southern Dog (Red)$4.84
Red Dog, Chili, Coleslaw, Mustard, Diced Onions
- Boston Dog (BW Brown)$6.65
Bacon Wrapped Nathan's, Baked Beans, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce, Diced Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- Philly Cheesedog (Brown)$5.59
Nathan's , Grilled Onions & Peppers, Melted, White American Cheese
- New York Dog (Brown)$4.25
Nathan's, Spicy Brown Mustard, Grilled Onions,Sauerkraut
- Hawaiian Cowboy Dog (BW Brown)$6.65
Bacon Wrapped Nathan's, Cheerwine BBQ,Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Cheddar Cheese
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese Extreme$4.55
Your choice of any three cheeses to create ooey,gooey goodness
- Grilled Pimento Cheese$4.55
Like the kind you grew up with, only BETTER!
- Grilled BLT$4.55
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hickory Smoked Bacon
- Deluxe Grilled Chicken$7.70Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Breast with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sodalicious White Sauce
Sides
- Coleslaw$2.80+
House Made Sweet Buttermilk Coleslaw
- Baked Beans$2.80+
House Made Baked Beans
- Pimento Cheese Cup$3.94+
House Made Pimento Cheese
- Side of Hotdog Chili$2.80+
- Potato Bacon Soup$3.94+
Creamy Potato Bacon Soup
- Giant Pickle$2.49
- Hashbrown$1.75
- 6 Gluten Free Nuggets$6.25
Crispy All White Breast Meat Nuggets BreadedWith Tapioca Flour, Whole Grain Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour
- Waffle Fries$2.89
Tasty Seasoned Salt Flavor
- Chili Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$4.49
- Chili-Cheese Fries$5.25
- Loaded Cheese Fries$5.45
Cheese Fries with Sodalicious White Sauce & Bacon
- Sides of Sauces