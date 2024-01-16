New Day Eatery
Coffee
- Americano
2 shots of espresso, hot water, and with 1/2 & 1/2, or alternative milk (extra charge), or just black in a 12 oz cup$5.00
- Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso, steamed milk of your choice, and foam in an 8 oz cup$6.00
- Dopio
2 shots of espresso with 1/2 &1/2 or alternative milk on the side (extra charge) in a 4 oz cup$5.00
- Drip
Cup of drip coffee, decaf or regular, with 1/2 & 1/2 or alternative milk (extra charge) in a 12 oz cup with free refills$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Iced Honey Oat Lavender Latte
Two shots of espresso mixed with honey and lavender flavor, in oat milk over ice in a 16 oz cup$7.50
- Latte
Steamed milk of your choice and 2 shots of espresso served in a 12 oz cup$6.00
- Mocha
Steamed milk of your choice with chocolate sauce and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup$7.00
- Orange Creamsicle Mocha
Steamed milk of your choice, fresh orange peel, house made white chocolate, and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup$7.50
- Orange Mocha
Steamed milk of your choice, fresh orange peel, house made chocolate and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup$7.50
- Salted Caramel Latte
Steamed milk of your choice with house made salted caramel, and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup$7.00
- White Chocolate Mocha
Steamed milk of your choice with house-made white chocolate and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup$7.00
Beverages
Specials
Smoothies
- Blueberry Cherry Hibiscus
Blueberries, Cherries, Lemon, Agave, Avocado and Hibiscus Tea$9.50
- Breakout the Turmeric Smoothie
Day break blend, agave, avocado, house made turmeric chai, and coconut milk$9.50
- Butter Pecan
Bananas, pecans, salt, dates, maple, and almond milk$9.50
- Chocolate Turtle
Cocoa powder, salt, pecans, maple flavor, dates, avocado, and almond milk$9.50
- Orange Sunrise
Bananas, strawberry, dates, avocado, and orange juice$9.50
- Electric Blueberry
Blueberries, cherries, lemon, agave, avocado, hibiscus tea, and purple lotus.$9.50
Lemonades & Sodas
Kombucha
Spritzers
Tea
Tea Latte
- Golden Child Tea Latte
House-made turmeric chai steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla flavor, served in a 16 oz cup$7.50
- London Fog
Earl grey tea steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla flavor$7.50
- Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea, with your choice of milk, and your choice of mint or vanilla$7.50
- OH MY That's Chai Tea Latte
House-made fennel chai steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla and cardamom flavor served in a 16 oz cup$7.50
- Twisted Twig Latte
Twig tea steamed in your choice of milk with fresh orange, cinnamon, and maple agave$7.50
Hot Tea
Food
Breakfast
- The Traditional Breakfast Plate
Two eggs cooked your way, your choice of bacon or apple fennel sausage, a house-made biscuit, and house potato rounds$18.00
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich
House focaccia with roasted garlic aioli, your choice of bacon or apple fennel sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and a fried egg. Served with house potato rounds$16.00
- Avocado Toast
Chimichurri : Garlic, Onion, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Coriander Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, Hemp Heart, Chimichurri$16.00
- Biscuit Benny
A house made buttermilk biscuit topped with shaved ham, fresh spinach, basted eggs, and a house béchamel sauce. Served with house potato rounds$18.00
- Breakfast Burrito Mojado
Eggs, pulled pork, diced potatoes, black beans, and Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with salsa verde, Mexican crema and avocado$18.00
- Breakfast Poutine
GLUTEN FREE House potato rounds, white cheddar cheese curds, and rich onion gravy, topped with 2 eggs your way$16.50
- Chilaquiles
Vegan Eggs OR Two Eggs, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Salsa Verde, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Mexican Crema.$16.00
- Egg Shakshuka
Two cage free eggs poached in a smokey tomato, onion, and red pepper sauce, seasoned with harissa spices and cumin oil, topped with cilantro, and served with warm garlic naan$16.00
- Salmon Frittata
Dino Kale, Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Egg, Lox, Creme Fraiche, Arugula$19.00
- Biscuit & Gravy
House-Made Biscuit Topped With Sausage Gravy And Served With House Potato Rounds$15.00
- Vanilla Custard French Toast
Thick cut brioche hand dipped in winter spiced custard, topped with honey poached cranberry-apple compote and Chantilly cream. Served with cinnamon-citrus infused syrup$16.00
- Greek Yogurt Parfait
Coconut Milk Vanilla Yogurt, Honey Poached Cranberry Apple Compote, and Vanilla Almond and Quinoa Granola. (GF)$12.00
- Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
House focaccia with garlic aioli, sautéed peppers and onions, spinach, fried egg, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese served with house potato rounds$16.00
Vegan Breakfast
- Vegan Gravy
Herbed vegan biscuit topped with tempeh gravy served with house potato rounds$15.00
- BENNY/CADO (V)
Vegan biscuit, topped with seasonal greens, sautéed peppers and onions, tofu eggs, with a vegan cashew cheese sauce, avocado, house pico de gallo. Served with house potato rounds$17.50
- Vegan SAUSAGE Breakfast Sandwich
Tofu Eggs, Red Pepper Aioli, Vegan Apple Fennel Sausage, Vegan Mozzarella, Bell Pepper/Onion Mix on Focaccia$15.50
- Vegan Burrito
Tofu Eggs, Chyken, Diced Potatoes, Black Beans, Vegan Mozzarella, Wheat Tortilla, Tomatillo Verde, Avocado.$18.00
- Vegan Yogurt Parfait
Gluten Free. Coconut milk vanilla yogurt, honey poached cranberry apple compote, and vanilla almond and quinoa granola$13.00
- Vegan Breakfast Poutine
Potato Rounds, Cashew Mozzarella, Onion Brown Gravy, Vegan Eggs$16.50
- Avocado Toast
Chimichurri : Garlic, Onion, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Coriander Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, Hemp Heart, Chimichurri$16.00
Breakfast Sides
- Biscuit$3.50
- Potato Rounds$3.50
- Side of Eggs$4.00
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Side of Bacon$4.00
- Side of Chicken Apple Sausage$4.00
- Side of Vegan Sausage$4.00
- Side of Sausage and Gravy$3.50
- Side of Vegan EGGZ$4.00
- WHEAT toast$3.50
- WHITE toast$3.50
- Avocado$2.00
- Side of Soyrizo$4.00
- Side of Chorizo$4.00
- Side Of Vegan Butter$1.00
- WHIP CREAM$1.50
- Side of Fruit (Apples & Oranges)$2.50
- Side of RED Apple Slices (4 fresh cut. no seeds)$1.50
Appetizer
Entree
- Falafel Cake
Pan Seared Falafel Cake and Roasted Sprouts on a Bed of Wild Arugula, Served with Smoky Romesco Sauce, and Drizzled with a Lemon-Mint Tahini Sauce. (GF)$19.00
- Harvest Skillet
Tender roasted root vegetables, delicata squash, spinach and vegan eggs or 2 eggs your way over potato rounds$17.00
- Pimento Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheddar mornay sauce with roasted red peppers and topped with toasted panko$15.00
- G.F Pimento Mac & Cashew Cheese
Gluten Free pasta tossed in a creamy cashew cheese sauce with roasted red peppers and topped with toasted Gluten Free Panko$17.00
- Fish N Chips (FRIDAYS ONLY)
Gluten Free. Half a pound of cider battered pacific rockfish (gluten-free), served with shoestring fries, a charred lemon tartar sauce and honey poppyseed coleslaw$20.00
Burgers
- Farmhouse Burger
6 oz Angus beef patty, with bacon onion jam, fried egg and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, and tomato on a grilled brioche bun. served with french fries or side salad$21.00
- Guacamole Burger
6 oz Angus beef patty, on a grilled brioche bun, with jalapeno aioli, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, arugula, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Served with fries or side salad$19.00
- Mushroom Swiss
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with Swiss cheese and roasted wild mushrooms, on a grilled brioche bun with arugula and red pepper aioli. Served with fries or side salad$19.00
- Pesto Burger
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with Havarti cheese, pesto, and garlic aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun, with arugula, and grilled tomatoes, served with fries or side salad$19.00
- Vegan BBQ Burger
Chickpea Patty, House BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions, Arugula, Tomato, Brioche Bun$19.00
- Caramelized Onion Burger
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with bacon onion jam, jack cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun with arugula, roasted garlic aioli and tomato. Served with fries or side salad$19.00
- Vegan Pesto Burger
Herbed Chickpea Patty, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Pesto, Red Pepper Aioli, Arugula and Grilled Tomato on a Brioche Bun.$19.00
Hot Sandwich
- The Rachel
Marbled sourdough rye, stone ground mustard aioli, smoked turkey, bread and butter pickles and Swiss cheese served with fries or side salad$18.00
- The Reuben
Marbled sourdough rye, house corned beef brisket, red cabbage sauerkraut, russian dressing, sliced pickles and swiss cheese served with fries or side salad$18.00
- Kimchi Pork Belly Panini
Grilled Italian bread with seared Korean glazed duroc pork belly, kimchi, and black garlic aioli. Grilled and served with fries or a side salad$19.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked pulled pork, on a grilled brioche bun with BBQ and honey-poppyseed slaw, served with fries or side salad$18.00
- The Chicken Banh Mi
Lemongrass marinated chicken, cilantro lime sauce, and sliced cucumbers. Topped with fresh cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon on a toasted baguette. Served with fries or side salad$18.00
- The Cuban Panini
House-smoked pulled pork, sweet and spicy glaze, bacon, stone ground mustard aioli, Swiss cheese, and sliced pickles, on grilled sourdough, with fries or a side salad$18.00
- The Tofu Banh Mi
Vegan version of a Vietnamese street classic, lemon grass marinated tofu, served on a toasted baguette, with cilantro lime sauce, pickled carrots and daikon, fresh cilantro, and shaved cucumbers. Served with fries or side salad$17.00
- The Turkey Panini
Oven roasted turkey, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, and havarti cheese on grilled sourdough, and served with fries or a side salad$18.00
- Vegan BBQ "Chyken" Sandwich
Vegan smoked chyken, topped with BBQ sauce and honey poppy coleslaw, served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries or side salad$18.00
Soup/Salad
- Brisket Apple Bacon Salad (GF)
(GF) Spring Mix, Cucumber, Fresh Apples, Pickled Onion, Cajun Spiced Pecans, Smoked Blue Cheese, Bacon & Brisket with Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing$19.00
- Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Crispy romaine tossed in vegan house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan, croutons, and grilled chicken$18.00
- Northwest Cobb Salad
Crispy romaine, smoked blue cheese, fresh apple slices, diced egg, tomato raisins, cucumber, bacon, and diced chicken, served with buttermilk herb dressing$18.00
- Root Vegetable Salad
(GF) Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Greens, Cajun Candied Pecans, Dried Bing Cherries, Fresh Apple Slices, Served with Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette.$17.00
- Vegan Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in a vegan Caesar dressing, topped with vegan mozzarella, croutons, and your choice of smoked chyken or gluten-free fried artichokes$17.00
- Winter Squash Salad
(GF) Wild Arugula, Roasted Delicata Squash, Bread & Butter Starfruit, Pickled Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers and Gorgonzola Cheese, with A Balsamic Reduction.$17.00
- Bowl of Soup$9.00
- Cup of Soup$7.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- The Soup & Side Salad$14.00
Lunch Sides
Kids
- Kids Cheese Burger w/ Fries
Meat, cheese and bun$10.00
- KIDS French Toast (1 Slice)
Berries and cream optional$7.00
- Kids GRILLED CHEESE with fries
White or Wheat Bread$6.00
- THE PBJ w/ FRIES
On White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries$6.00
- IZZE$4.25
- Bedford$5.29
- Choc Milk (Organic Kirkland)$2.00
- Milk (12 oz)$5.00
- O.J. (12 oz)$4.50
- Side of Fruit (Apples & Oranges)$2.50
- Side of RED Apple Slices (4 fresh cut. no seeds)$1.50
- Go-Go Squeeze$1.50
Baked Goods
Bakery
- Sticky Bun (V)
ALLERGY: PECANS$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll (V)$5.50
- Raspberry Croissant$7.00
- Orange Almond Croissant
ALLERGY: ALMONDS, SOY (Soy Lecithin)$6.00
- Chocolate Croissant
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)$5.00
- Blueberry Croissant Bread Pudding$6.00
- Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
- Chocolate Turtle Bread Pudding
ALLERGY: PECANS. SOY (Soy Lecithin)$6.00
- Sweet & Salty B.A.C
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)$5.00
- Chocolate Cherry Muffin
ALLERGY: ALMONDS$5.00
- Vegan Morning Glory$5.00
- Rosemary Sea Salt Focaccia$10.00
Scone
Cake
GF Bakery
- Peanut Butter Brownie(GF)(V)
ALLERGY: PEANUTS, SOY (Soy Lecithin)$6.00
- Macaroon Brownie (GF)(V)
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin) & COCONUT$6.00
- Apple Coffee Cake (GF)(V)$7.00
- CINN BUN Coffee Cake (GF) (V)$7.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Coffee Cake$6.00
- Banana Bread Muffin (GF)
ALLERGY: WALNUTS$6.00
- 3 for $5 Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie(GF)
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)$5.00
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)$2.00
- Espresso Cake (GF)(V)
ALLERGY: ALMONDS$8.00
- Champagne Cake (GF)(V)$8.00