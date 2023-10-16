NEW Dish cafe 108 South Union Street
FOOD
Lunch Menu
Greek Fries
Guacamole & Chips
fresh, house made. served with corn chips.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
AA sushi spicy tuna, black rice, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, greens, green onion, sweet soy, spicy sriracha dressing
Buddha Bowl
greens, quinoa, hummus, olive tapenade, onion, tomato, cucmuber, feta, almonds and lemon parsley dressing
Buddha Wrap
hummus, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, almonds, feta, lettuce, lemon parsley vin.
Downtown Salad
greens, quinoa, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, red onion and balsamic-fig vinaigrette
Downtown Wrap
quinoa, dried cherries, walnuts, feta, red onion, lettuce, fig-balsamic dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
croutons, parmesan, chicken and house-made caesar dressing
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
chicken, parmesan, croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing,
San Diego Salad
San Diego Wrap
Chicken Shawarma
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add whipped garlic Toum for $1.50
Falafel Pita
oven fried falafel on a thin, grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and lemon-tahini sauce
Western Club
turkey, bacon, chedddar and guac toasted on ciabatta
Half Western Club
Cuban Sandwich
ham, spicy pork, swiss, pickles, mustard pressed on a white roll
Cheddar Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese grilled on flour tortilla and served with salsa
Pizza Margherita
Sourdough flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, and garden basil pesto
Cheese Pizza
Sourdough flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella
GRAB AND GO SELECTIONS
Stop in to see our Grab & Go sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks!