Falafel Pita

$12.00

oven fried falafel on a thin, grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and lemon-tahini sauce

Lunch Menu

Greek Fries

$7.50

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

fresh, house made. served with corn chips.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

AA sushi spicy tuna, black rice, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, greens, green onion, sweet soy, spicy sriracha dressing

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

greens, quinoa, hummus, olive tapenade, onion, tomato, cucmuber, feta, almonds and lemon parsley dressing

Buddha Wrap

$10.00

hummus, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, almonds, feta, lettuce, lemon parsley vin.

Downtown Salad

$14.00

greens, quinoa, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, red onion and balsamic-fig vinaigrette

Downtown Wrap

$10.00

quinoa, dried cherries, walnuts, feta, red onion, lettuce, fig-balsamic dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

croutons, parmesan, chicken and house-made caesar dressing

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

chicken, parmesan, croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing,

San Diego Salad

$14.00

San Diego Wrap

$11.00
Chicken Shawarma

$12.50

spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add whipped garlic Toum for $1.50

Western Club

$11.00

turkey, bacon, chedddar and guac toasted on ciabatta

Half Western Club

$6.00

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

ham, spicy pork, swiss, pickles, mustard pressed on a white roll

Cheddar Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar cheese grilled on flour tortilla and served with salsa

Pizza Margherita

$12.00

Sourdough flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, and garden basil pesto

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sourdough flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella

GRAB AND GO SELECTIONS

Stop in to see our Grab & Go sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks!

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil GF

$4.50

Bowl Tomato Basil GF

$5.50

Quart Tomato Basil

$13.00

Take home to heat up and enjoy later

Cup spicy Black Bean

$4.50

Bowl Spicy Black Bean

$5.50

Cup Chicken Corn Chowder

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Corn Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheddar Quesadilla on flour tortilla

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber with croutons and lime dill ranch

BEVERAGES

Non Alcohol

FROZEN LEMONADE

$4.00

Frozen Coffee

$5.00

Mango Peach Sparkler No Alcohol

$6.00

Soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Cultured Kombucha- bottled

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

To Go Cup for Water

$0.50

Coffee

$3.00

chocolate milk

$2.00

Taylor Mocktail

$6.00

RETAIL SNACKS & SWEETS

Chips, Cookies, ETC

Small chips

$1.75

Large Bag White Corn Chips

$5.00

Crackers

$4.00

Chocolate PB Krispie

$2.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

pretzel

$5.00

pumpkin chocolate chip cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate-Tahini No Bake

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$2.50Out of stock

sprinkle cookie

$4.00