Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company Lititz, PA
NA BEVERAGES
Espresso Drinks
Espresso & hot water
Espresso & steamed milk
Espresso, steamed milk & foam
Espresso, steamed half & half
Layered steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso & drizzled caramel
Espresso with a dollop of steamed, frothy milk
Roughly equal parts espresso & steamed milk
Coffee with a shot of espresso
Signature Drinks (NA)
Hot Drinks
Drip Coffee
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Chocolate & steamed milk
Loose Leaf Tea
Hot loose leaf tea with steamed milk and vanilla flavor
Sweet, spiced chai steamed with milk
Matcha green powdered tea, steamed milk & vanilla flavor
Cold Drinks
Monthly Specials
Bottled Drinks
PASTRIES/DESSERTS
Pastries
Dessert Menu
AM FOOD
B-Fast Signatures
Crispy hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, black beans, spinach, & salsa in a grilled wrap.
Two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach & chipotle mayo on sourdough.
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread and cheese
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese, and sriracha sauce served on choice of bread
Three pieces of Thom's sourdough bread grilled with cinnamon. Topped with fresh berries & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup.
B-Fast Bowls
Gluten-Free sweet potato tater tots on a bed of spinach with sliced heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, scallions, & 2 over-medium eggs. Drizzled with spicy avocado dressing.
Made with oat milk. Topped with berries, house-made granola & honey.
Vanilla greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola, chia seeds, & hemp hearts. Topped with a honey almond butter drizzle.
Fancy Toasts
Sourdough toast with fresh avocado, 2 over-medium eggs, everything bagel seasoning, chili flakes, hot honey drizzle.
Toasted rye bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, capers, fresh dill, & lemon zest.
Sourdough toast with house-made hummus, grilled heirloom tomatoes, & fresh arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze & sprinkled with salt, pepper, & chili flakes.
Honey wheat toast with caramelized mushrooms & onions, avocado, feta, 2 over-medium eggs & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Light B-Fast
Local Thom's Bread Bagels
Served with strawberries & choice of cold or steamed milk.
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, onions, & roasted ed pepper. Served on a honey wheat wrap with a side of salsa.
Flavor of the day. Served with a side of salsa