NA BEVERAGES

Espresso Drinks

Americano
$3.25+

Espresso & hot water

Latte
$3.65+

Espresso & steamed milk

Cappuccino
$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk & foam

Breve
$4.35+

Espresso, steamed half & half

Caramel Macchiato
$4.80+

Layered steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso & drizzled caramel

Traditional Macchiato
$3.10

Espresso with a dollop of steamed, frothy milk

Cortado
$3.35

Roughly equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Shot In The Dark
$2.90+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Espresso Shot
$1.70+

Signature Drinks (NA)

Salted Caramel Cortado
$3.60
Wilbur Bud Mocha
$4.60+
Frozen Coconut Caramel Coffee
$5.05+
Frozen Mocha
$4.80+

Hot Drinks

Coffee
$2.08+

Drip Coffee

Cafe Au Lait
$3.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate
$3.55+

Chocolate & steamed milk

Hot Tea
$2.60+

Loose Leaf Tea

Tea Latte
$4.60+

Hot loose leaf tea with steamed milk and vanilla flavor

Chai Tea Latte
$4.05+

Sweet, spiced chai steamed with milk

Matcha Tea Latte
$4.40+

Matcha green powdered tea, steamed milk & vanilla flavor

In-House Mug
$2.20

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee
$2.60

Our dark roast Sumatra coffee served over ice

Iced Tea
$2.55
Iced Chai
$4.60

Chai tea with milk served over ice

Cold Brew
$3.85

House-made cold brew

Nitro (12oz)
$4.85

House-made cold brew infused with nitrogen

Kombucha on Tap (12oz) blueberry oolong
$5.60

Monthly Specials

Hot Apple Cider
$4.85+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.50+

Bottled Drinks

Coke
$1.75
Diet Coke
$1.75
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Cream Soda
$2.50
HumanKind Drinks
$2.75
Shirley Temple
$2.50

PASTRIES/DESSERTS

Pastries

Scones
$4.50Out of stock
Muffins
$3.25
Cupcakes
$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
Salted Caramel Brownie
$3.00
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
$5.00
Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake Cookie
$3.00
Apple Pie Tarts
$4.50

Dessert Menu

Triple Chocolate Cake
$9.00

Dark chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse filling and salted chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Cheese Cake
$8.00

Pumpkin pie spiced cheesecake topped with house-made whipped cream.

AM FOOD

B-Fast Signatures

Breakfast Burrito
$10.75

Crispy hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, black beans, spinach, & salsa in a grilled wrap.

Breakfast BLT
$9.25

Two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach & chipotle mayo on sourdough.

Breakfast Sandwich
$5.50

Two fried eggs with your choices of bread and cheese

California
$11.00

Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese, and sriracha sauce served on choice of bread

Cinnamon French Toast
$12.00

Three pieces of Thom's sourdough bread grilled with cinnamon. Topped with fresh berries & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup.

B-Fast Bowls

Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl
$12.00

Gluten-Free sweet potato tater tots on a bed of spinach with sliced heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, scallions, & 2 over-medium eggs. Drizzled with spicy avocado dressing.

Chia Seed Pudding
$8.00

Made with oat milk. Topped with berries, house-made granola & honey.

Protein Packed Yogurt Bowl
$8.50

Vanilla greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola, chia seeds, & hemp hearts. Topped with a honey almond butter drizzle.

Fancy Toasts

Hot Honey Avocado Toast
$9.75

Sourdough toast with fresh avocado, 2 over-medium eggs, everything bagel seasoning, chili flakes, hot honey drizzle.

Rye Bagel Salmon Toast
$14.00

Toasted rye bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, capers, fresh dill, & lemon zest.

Roasted Tomato Hummus Toast
$9.00

Sourdough toast with house-made hummus, grilled heirloom tomatoes, & fresh arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze & sprinkled with salt, pepper, & chili flakes.

Wild Mushroom Toast
$13.00

Honey wheat toast with caramelized mushrooms & onions, avocado, feta, 2 over-medium eggs & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Light B-Fast

Bagel
$4.00

Local Thom's Bread Bagels

English Muffin
$4.00
House Baked Oatmeal
$6.75

Served with strawberries & choice of cold or steamed milk.

Breakfast Quesadilla
$10.25

Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, onions, & roasted ed pepper. Served on a honey wheat wrap with a side of salsa.

Quiche - Sausage Arugala
$7.00

Flavor of the day. Served with a side of salsa

BEANS

12 oz Beans

Costa Rica
$13.95
Columbia
$13.20
Ethiopia
$16.00
Decaf Columbia
$14.00
House Blend
$13.60
Main Street
$13.75
Brazil
$10.90
Guatemala
$13.40
Rwanda
$14.55
Sumatra
$14.50
French Roast
$13.45
Papua New Guinea
$14.00
Flavored Coffee
$13.75

K Cups

Box - House
$10.00
Box - Sumatra
$10.00
Box - Decaf
$10.00