New Liberty Pizza 470 Liberty Street
Food
Appetizers
Chips
Dinners
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Fish & Chips
Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables
Chicken Parm
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, over ziti or linguini topped with parmesan cheese
Grilled Salmon
Served with 2 choices of: Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables
House Chicken Wings
Served with 2 choices of: Rice pilaf, onion rings, fries or roasted vegetables
Meatballs
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, served over ziti or linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes, basil, over ziti or linguini
Steak Dinner (Picanha)
Served with 2 choices of: Fries, spicy fries, rice pilaf, onion rings or roasted vegetables
Linguisa Pasta
Linguiça or lingüiça calabresa is Calabrian chili seasoned smoke-cured pork sausage seasoned with garlic and paprika, popular in Portugal, Brazil, Lusophone countries, and the U.S. State of Hawaii.
Chicken Finger Dinner
Steak Tip Dinner
Chicken Kabob Dinner
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Cheese Lasagna
Baked Pasta
Ziti or Linguine, Mix with Ricotta and bake with mozzarella on top.
Pizza
Prosciutto Pizza
Thinly sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic sauce, fresh herbs
Neapolitan Pizza
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, whole peeled tomatoes, fresh basil
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, shrimp, diced tomatoes, basil, romano cheese
Liberty Steak Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, steak tips, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and basil
Liberty Chicken Pizza
Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, genoa salami, sausage and hamburger
Vegetarian Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, onions, peppers, diced tomatoes, calamata olives, basil
Hawaiian
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken and BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
Four Cheese Pizza
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, feta, fresh mozzarella topped with parmesan cheese
Genovese
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella
1 Topping Make Your Own Pizza
2 Topping Make Your Own Pizza
3 Topping Make Your Own Pizza
Large Pepperoni
Slice Cheese
Slice Pepperoni
Large cheese
Medium Cheese
Medium Pepperoni
Caprese
Olive oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, chick peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, chopped calamata olives, bell peppers, feta cheese, seasoning with olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper
Liberty House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, strawberry, mango
Signature Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green apples, dried cranberries, walnuts
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers
Antipasto Salad
Subs
American Sub
Ham, American cheese, Genoa salami
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
Cheeseburger Sub
Hamburger, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Sub
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
Ham & Cheese Sub
Italian Sub
Ham, provolone, mortadella, salami
Meatballs Sub
Tomato sauce, meatballs, provolone cheese
Prosciutto Sub
Thin sliced prosciutto, provolone, garlic sauce, herbs
Roast Beef Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved steak, American cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Shaved steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, peppers and American cheese
Steak Tip Sub
Steak tip, American cheese, caramelized onions, herbs
Tuna Sub
Turkey Sub
Turkey Club Bacon
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Cuttlet Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Buffalo Crispy Chicken
Haddock Sandwich
Pepper'n Egg
Chicken Greek Wrap
Veggie Sub
Sides
Drinks
Smoothies/Shakes
Soft Drinks
Smart water
Monster Energy Drink
Energy Drinks
Lemonade
Orange Soda
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Sprite
Grape Fanta
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Ginger Ale
Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit
Pineapple With Mint
Passion Fruit
Sweet Ice Tea
Chocolate Milk
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade
Fruit Punch Powerade
Grape Powerade
Orange Mango Body Armor
Strawberry Banana Body Armor
Strawberry Milk
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry
California Raspberry Ice Tea
Georgia Peach Ice Tea
Weekly Specials
Tuesday
