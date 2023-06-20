New Liberty Pizza 470 Liberty Street

Popular Items

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$11.95
Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Onion Rings

$5.95
French Fries

$5.00
Spicy Waffle Fries

$5.95
Fried Calamari

$12.95
Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95
Toasted Ravioli

$13.95

Marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Yuca Fries with Linguiça

$10.95

Chips

Small Regular Chips

$1.50
Large Regular Chips

$3.29

Small Doritos

$1.50

Small Lays Classic

$1.50

Small BBQ Chips

$1.50

Large BBQ Chips

$3.29

Small Salt & Vinager Chips

$1.50

Large Salt & Vinager Chips

$3.29

Dinners

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.95

Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables

Chicken Parm

$14.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, over ziti or linguini topped with parmesan cheese

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Served with 2 choices of: Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables

House Chicken Wings

$15.95

Served with 2 choices of: Rice pilaf, onion rings, fries or roasted vegetables

Meatballs

$14.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, served over ziti or linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Sauteed shrimp, olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes, basil, over ziti or linguini

Steak Dinner (Picanha)

$15.95

Served with 2 choices of: Fries, spicy fries, rice pilaf, onion rings or roasted vegetables

Linguisa Pasta

$14.95

Linguiça or lingüiça calabresa is Calabrian chili seasoned smoke-cured pork sausage seasoned with garlic and paprika, popular in Portugal, Brazil, Lusophone countries, and the U.S. State of Hawaii.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95
Steak Tip Dinner

$15.95
Chicken Kabob Dinner

$15.95
Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.00

Cheese Lasagna

$15.95

Baked Pasta

$10.95

Ziti or Linguine, Mix with Ricotta and bake with mozzarella on top.

Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.95+

Thinly sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic sauce, fresh herbs

Neapolitan Pizza

$14.95+

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, whole peeled tomatoes, fresh basil

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.95+

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, shrimp, diced tomatoes, basil, romano cheese

Liberty Steak Pizza

$13.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, steak tips, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and basil

Liberty Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, genoa salami, sausage and hamburger

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, onions, peppers, diced tomatoes, calamata olives, basil

Hawaiian

$14.95+

Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken and BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

$13.95+

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, feta, fresh mozzarella topped with parmesan cheese

Genovese

$14.95+

Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella

1 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$12.95+
2 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$13.45+
3 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$14.95+
Large Pepperoni

$14.95
Slice Cheese

$3.00
Slice Pepperoni

$3.50
Large cheese

$12.95
Medium Cheese

$9.95
Medium Pepperoni

$11.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.95+

Caprese

$13.95+

Olive oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, chick peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, chopped calamata olives, bell peppers, feta cheese, seasoning with olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper

Liberty House Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, strawberry, mango

Signature Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green apples, dried cranberries, walnuts

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers

Greek Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Subs

American Sub

$9.95

Ham, American cheese, Genoa salami

BLT Sub

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

Hamburger, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.95

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95
Italian Sub

$9.95

Ham, provolone, mortadella, salami

Meatballs Sub

$9.95

Tomato sauce, meatballs, provolone cheese

Prosciutto Sub

$10.95

Thin sliced prosciutto, provolone, garlic sauce, herbs

Roast Beef Sub

$10.95
Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Shaved steak, American cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$10.50

Shaved steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, peppers and American cheese

Steak Tip Sub

$10.50

Steak tip, American cheese, caramelized onions, herbs

Tuna Sub

$10.95
Turkey Sub

$9.95
Turkey Club Bacon

$10.95
Chicken Parm Sub

$10.50
Chicken Cuttlet Sub

$10.50
Chicken Salad Sub

$10.95
Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$10.95
Haddock Sandwich

$11.00
Pepper'n Egg

$9.95
Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.95

Veggie Sub

$7.00

Sides

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00
Side of Chicken Salad

$3.00
Side of Tuna Salad

$3.00
Side of Steak Tips

$9.00
Side of Rice

$3.00
Side of Roasted Veggies

$3.00
Extra Dressing

Garlic Bread

$2.50
Side Of MeatBall

$6.00
Clam Chowder Soup

$6.99

Desserts

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Bites

$6.99
Tiramisu

$9.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Drinks

Smoothies/Shakes

Banana Shake

$6.95
Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.95
Mango Smoothie

$6.95
Pineapple Smoothie

$6.95
Strawberry Shake

$6.95
Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95
Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Smart water

$2.99

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00
Energy Drinks

$3.00
Lemonade

$2.60
Orange Soda

$2.60
Water

$2.60
Coke

$2.60
Diet Coke

$2.60
Ginger Ale

$2.60
Root Beer

$2.60
Sprite

$2.60
Grape Fanta

$2.60
2 Liter Coke

$4.50
2 Liter Sprite

$3.50
2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.50

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit

$3.00

Pineapple With Mint

$3.99

Passion Fruit

$3.99

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.60

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Mountain Berry Blast Powerade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Powerade

$3.00

Grape Powerade

$3.00

Orange Mango Body Armor

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Body Armor

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry

$3.00

California Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.60

Georgia Peach Ice Tea

$2.60

Weekly Specials

Monday

2 large Cheese

$19.99

Large cheese Pizza And Large Pepperoni

$22.99

Tuesday

Grille Chicken Parm

$14.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, over ziti or linguini topped with parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$9.95
Linguisa Pasta

$9.95

Linguiça or lingüiça calabresa is Calabrian chili seasoned smoke-cured pork sausage seasoned with garlic and paprika, popular in Portugal, Brazil, Lusophone countries, and the U.S. State of Hawaii.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$9.95

Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball Pasta

$9.99

Wednesday

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$12.95

Thursday

2 Topping Pizza + Chicken Wings

$36.99

Lg 2 toppings pizza + Chicken Wings

Chicken Noodles Soup

$5.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Every day

Family Meal - 1 Large Cheese 1 Large Pepperoni, Chicken Fingers, 2Lt Soda

$34.95
2 large Cheese - Special

$19.99

Large Cheese + Large 1 Topping (With Coupon Only)

$22.99