New Market Building 1
Grab & Go
Food
- Big Lay's$1.89
- Utz Chips$0.79
- Frito Lays/Ms Vickies Chips$0.99
- Fruit Cup$1.75
- Cookie$0.50
- Chocolate Pretzels$1.09
- Clif Bar$1.85
- Brownie$1.00
- Kind Bar$2.39
- Granola Bar$1.50
- Soup Quart$7.95
- Whole fruit$0.95
- Pimento Cheese$2.95
- Seafood\Tuna Salad$3.50
- oatmeal cream pie$3.50
- Broccoli/Pasta Salad$2.50
- Pie Slice$1.95
- Oreos$1.00
- strawberry shortcake$3.49
- Cinnamon Bun$3.25
- Salad Quart$12.00
- Pork Pound$16.00
- Holiday Party$11,019.97
- Peach Cobbler$13.89
- Turkey$44.00
Breakfast - Online
Sandwiches
Single Items
Lunch - Online
Deli
- NewMarket Club$3.25+
Classic triple-decker club with ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Super Ethyl Hero$3.25+
Italian hoagie classic! Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and oil & vinegar.
- Easley Made Deli$3.25+
Build your own sandwich ... or rather, you pick what you like, and we will build it for you!
- 4th and Byrd$3.25+
Spicy and delicious! Chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and cherry peppers!
- Albemarle$3.25+
Oven Roasted Turkey & Cheddar Cheese with Pesto Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato
- The Beast$3.25+
A hearty classic roast beef sandwich filled with tender beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, horseradish bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers.
- Garden Club$3.25+
Our vegetarian take on a Greek classic. Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese.
Grill
- Ethyl Burger$6.25
Juicy, grilled 2/3 lb beef patty on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
- Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
- Philly$6.25
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served on a toasted hoagie with your choice of toppings.
- Grilled Cheese$4.25
Pick a bread. Pick some cheese. We'll do the rest!
- Tenders w/ Fries$5.95
What is there to say? It's chicken tenders and fries!
Salad
- Caesar Salad$3.75+
Classic Caesar salad: romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, tomato, and chicken breast.
- Chef's Salad$3.75+
This hearty salad hits all the right spots: mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing.
- Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75+
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
- Southwest Salad$3.75+
Our best-selling salad! Greens, corn & black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and chicken.
- Spinach Salad$3.75+
It's like springtime year-round! Spinach, spiced pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, red onion, and dried cranberries.
- Extra Dressing Packet$0.75