New Munson Diner
Breakfast
Eggs Platters
Breakfast Sandwiches/Wraps
Benedicts
Omelets
- Plain Omelette$6.95
- Cheese Omelette$8.95
Your choice of American, swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella
- Feta Cheese Omelette$9.25
- Ham Omelette$10.30
- Bacon Omelette$10.30
- Sausage Omelette$10.30
- Turkey Omelette$9.95
- Western Omelette$8.95
Ham, onions, & green peppers
- Spanish Omelette$8.95
Mushrooms, onions, & peppers with salsa
- Mexican Omelette$10.95
Jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, & Cheddar cheese
- Lox & Onion Omelette$11.95
- Corned Beef Omelette$9.95
- Pastrami Omelette$9.95
- Meat Lover's Omelette$10.25
Sautéed ham, bacon, & sausage
- Vegetarian Omelette$9.95
Mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, & peppers
- Broccoli & American Cheese Omelette$9.95
- Italian Omelette$9.95
Sausage, peppers, and Mozzarella cheese
- Greek Omelette$9.95
Feta cheese and tomato
- Florentine Omelette$9.95
Spinach and feta cheese
- Canadian Omelette$9.95
Diced Canadian bacon
A Breakfast Diner Specialty!
Pancakes
Belgian Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$6.95
- Belgian Waffle with Fruit$11.95
With fresh strawberries, blueberries, or banana, topped with whipped cream
- Belgian Waffle Deluxe$11.95
With ham or bacon or sausage & two eggs
- Belgian Waffle with Ice Cream$10.95
- Munson Waffle$13.95
With ice cream, Nutella, fresh strawberries, and strawberry icing
French Toast
Muffins
Light Fare
Lunch Menu
Quesadilla
Specialty Salads
- Garden Salad$8.25
- Chef's Salad$13.95
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced hard boiled egg
- Small Greek Salad$9.95
Bed of lettuce with cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, oil & vinegar
- Large Greek Salad$11.25
Bed of lettuce with cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, oil & vinegar
- Caesar Salad$9.25
- Cobb Salad$15.25
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, & hard boiled egg
- Queen's Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce with chicken, almonds, & blue cheese crumbles
- Southwestern Salad$14.95
Crispy chicken, walnuts, mixed cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- California Salad$10.95
Jello, fruit salad, and cottage cheese
- Berry Nut Salad$14.95
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken and strawberries or cranberries with avocado, walnuts, croutons
- Chicken Ranch Salad$14.95
Fried chicken tenders over romaine lettuce with bacon, garnish, & ranch dressing
Cold Salad Platter
Panini Sandwiches
- Veggie Panini$12.95
Eggplant, roasted peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, & mozzarella
- Cuban Panini$12.95
Fresh ham, Virginia ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, & dressing
- Roast Beef & Cheese Panini$12.95
Sliced roast beef topped with Mozzarella cheese, tomato, & fried onions
- Turkey Club Panini$12.95
Sliced turkey breast with crisp bacon, tomato, & Swiss cheese
- Munson Panini$12.95
Spicy cajun chicken breast, Mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, sliced tomato, & BBQ sauce
- My Big Fat Greek Panini$12.95
Sliced gyro, tomato, feta cheese, & tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini$12.95
Chicken breast, ham, & Swiss cheese
- Texas Panini$12.95
Chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, & BBQ sauce
- Christo's Panini Deluxe$14.95
London broil, tzatziki sauce, fresh tomato, red onion
- Reuben Panini$12.95
Club Sandwiches
Munson Deli Sandwiches
Classic Sandwiches
- Reuben$13.95
Your choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey served with sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese
- Open Sliced London Broil$15.95
With lettuce & tomato on toast
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
With melted cheese, fried onions, & green peppers
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.95
- Grilled Chicken on Garlic Bread$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe$11.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Monte Cristo$13.95
With turkey, ham, & Swiss cheese on french toast
- Tuna Melt$12.95
Open sandwich with melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- French Dip$13.95
Served with au jus
- B . L . T$11.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Full House Grilled Cheese$12.95
With bacon, egg, & tomato
Wraps
- Munson Wrap$12.95
With fried chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard dressing
- Chef Niko Wrap$12.95
With chicken, Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, & Greek olives
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
With blue cheese and buffalo sauce
- Reuben Wrap$12.95
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey
- Santa Fe Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast, ham, & swiss
- Chicken Club Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Finger Wrap$12.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
- B. L. T. Wrap$11.95
- Philly Wrap$12.95
- Tuna Salad Wrap$11.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.95
- Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$12.95
- Steak Teriyaki Wrap$14.95
- Jack Daniel's Steak$14.95
- Roast Beef Wrap$12.95
With lettuce & tomato
Hot Open Sandwiches
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.95
- Cheeseburger$9.95
- Swiss Burger$9.95
- Cheddar Burger$9.95
- Pizza Burger$8.95
With melted mozzarella & tasty pizza sauce
- Turkey Burger$8.95
- Veggie Burger$8.95
- Black Jack Burger$10.25
Cajun seasoned, topped with grilled onions, & cheddar cheese
- Greek Burger$10.25
With feta cheese on a toasted pita
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.95
- Bacon Blue Cheeseburger$11.50
- Mexican Burger$11.50
With fried onions, jalapeños, & cheddar cheese
- Texan Burger$11.50
With fried egg, Monterey jack, & cheddar cheese & bacon
- Fat John's Bacon Mac N'cheese Burger$12.50
- Munson's Big Belly Burger$13.50
Bacon, fried onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and waffle fries with chipotle mayo
- Patty Melt$13.95
With grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled seedless rye
Dinner Menu
Christo's Corner
- John's Greek Sampler$16.25
Greek falafel, saganaki, tzatziki, olives, & pita
- Spinach Pie Spanakopita$15.95
Phyllo dough with spinach leaves & feta cheese
- Moussaka$16.95
Layers of eggplant, potatoes, & seasoned ground beef, topped with béchamel cream sauce
- Pastitsio$16.95
Pasta mixed with seasoned ground beef topped with creamy béchamel sauce
- 2 Sticks Chicken Kabob$17.95
With peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served over rice
- 2 Sticks Pork Kabob$17.95
With peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served over rice
- Gyro Platter$16.95
Lamb gyro with Greek salad served with french fries
- Souvlaki Platter$16.95
Pork or chicken souvlaki with Greek salad. Served with french fries
- Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Lamb gyro on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki sauce
- Souvlaki Sandwich$10.95
Pork or chicken souvlaki on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki sauce
Munson's Fried Basket
Italian Specialties
Pasta
Steaks & Chops
- Broiled Chopped Sirloin Steak$17.95
With fried onions
- Charcoal Grilled Rib-eye$26.95
With mushrooms & onions
- Roumanian Steak$25.95
With onion rings
- New York Sirloin Steak$27.95
With sautéed onions
- London Broil$21.95
With mushroom sauce
- Broiled Pork Chops$19.95
With applesauce
- Flat Iron Steak$19.95
With onion rings
- Calves Liver$16.95
With bacon and onions
Munson's Sautés
Seafood - Broiled
Seafood - Fried
Appetizers
Appetizers (Deep Copy)
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.95
6 pieces
- Fried Calamari$12.95
With marinara sauce
- Fried Clams$11.95
- Disco Fries$7.50
French fries with melted cheese & brown gravy
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
6 pieces
- Zucchini Sticks$9.95
- Greek Fries$10.95
French fries topped with choice of gyro meat or chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, & cucumbers
- Munson Sampler$16.95
Chicken fingers (3), buffalo wings (3), mozzarella sticks (3) & potato skins (2)
- French Onion Soup$6.25
- Soup of the Day$4.25+
- Buffalo Wings$14.95
8 pieces with french fries
- Potato Skins$10.25
4 pieces with melted cheese, bacon, and onions, served with sour cream
- Chicken Fingers$12.95
4 pieces with french fries
- Munson Baked Mac & Cheese$7.75
- Basket of Garlic Bread$5.25
- Fried Ravioli$9.25Out of stock
5 pieces with marinara sauce
- Pita Bread$4.00
Side Dishes
- French Fries$5.50
- French Fries with Melted Cheese$6.50
- Fried Onion Rings$6.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
- Waffle Fries$6.25
- Home Fries$5.25
- Curley Fries$6.25
- Side Bacon$4.75
- Side Ham$4.75
- Side Sausage Links$4.75
- Side Sausage Patty$5.25
- Side Canadian Bacon$5.25
- Side Turkey Bacon$5.25
- Side Turkey Sausage$5.25
- Side Corned Beef Hash$6.25
- Homemade Mashed Potatoes$5.30
- Side Potato Salad$4.50
- Rice$5.30
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.50
- Vegetable of the Day$4.95
- Side Cottage Cheese$4.15
- Side Feta Cheese$4.50
- Side of Jalapeños$3.75
- Side Brown Gravey$1.25
- Side Tzatziki TO GO$6.00
- Side Grape Leaves (4)$5.95
- Side salad$4.50