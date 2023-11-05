Neomonde Mediterranean Durham Catering
Kabobs
- Small Chicken Kabob$60.00
12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Medium Chicken Kabob$90.00
18 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Large Chicken Kabob$115.00
24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Small Steak Kabob$65.00
12 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.
- Medium Steak Kabob$95.00
18 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.
- Large Steak Kabob$120.00
24 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.
- Small Lamb Kafta Kabob$85.00
12 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Medium Lamb Kafta Kabob$125.00
18 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Large Lamb Kafta Kabob$165.00
24 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Small Mixed Kabobs$75.00
6 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 6 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Medium Mixed Kabobs$110.00
9 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 9 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
- Large Mixed Kabob$145.00
12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 12 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Shawarma
- Small Chicken Shawarma$55.00
Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Chicken Shawarma$95.00
Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma$65.00
Sizzling strips of beef & lamb sautéed tomatoes, onions and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Beef & Lamb Shawarma$115.00
Sizzling strips of beef & lamb sautéed tomatoes, onions and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)
Starter Platters
- Small Falafel$35.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
- Large Falafel$60.00
40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
- Small Mezza$55.00
- Large Mezza$90.00
- Small Cheese Platter$55.00
- Large Cheese Platter$90.00
- Small Crudite$45.00
- Large Crudite$75.00
- Small Fruit Platter$45.00
- Large Fruit Platter$75.00
- Small Grape Leaves$60.00
- Large Grape Leaves$105.00
- Small Man'oushe$55.00
- Large Man'oushe$90.00
- Small Kibbeh$65.00
- Large Kibbeh$105.00
Dips
- Small Hummus$30.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Hummus$45.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus$35.00
Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus$55.00
Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Baba Ghanouj$35.00
Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Baba Ghanouj$55.00
Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Tatziki$45.00
Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Tatziki$60.00
Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (16-20 Servings)
Cold Sides
- Small Black Bean$40.00
Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Black Bean$60.00
Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Butternut Chickpea$55.00
Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 8-12)
- Large Butternut Chickpea$65.00
Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 16-20)
- Small Couscous$40.00
Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Couscous$50.00
Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Chicken Salad$65.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Chicken Salad$85.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Orzo Salad$40.00
- Large Orzo Salad$60.00
Salads
- Small Fatoush$40.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Fatoush$65.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Lebanese Cabbage Slaw$40.00
Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Lebanese Cabbage Slaw$50.00
Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Pomegranate Salad$60.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Pomegranate Salad$75.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Quinoa Tabouli$45.00
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Quinoa Tabouli$60.00
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Kale Salad$40.00
- Large Kale Salad$65.00
- Small Potato Salad$40.00Out of stock
- Large Potato Salad$55.00Out of stock
- Small Beets & Orange Salad$40.00
- Large Beets & Orange Salad$55.00
- Small Tuna Salad$45.00Out of stock
- Large Tuna Salad$60.00Out of stock
- Small House Salad$40.00
- Large House Salad$65.00
Hot Sides
- Small Mediterranean Rice$40.00
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Mediterranean Rice$55.00
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Mjadarah$40.00
French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Mjadarah$55.00
French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Ratatouille$40.00
Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Ratatouille$55.00
Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Roasted Vegetables$40.00
Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Roasted Vegetables$55.00
Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (16-20 Servings)
- Small Cabbage Delight$40.00Out of stock
- Large Cabbage Delight$55.00Out of stock
Sandwich Platters
Desserts
- Small Baklava Platter$45.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)
- Large Baklava Platter$55.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
- Small Cookies & Brownies$45.00
An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (8-12 Servings)
- Large Cookies & Brownies$55.00
An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (16-20 Servings)