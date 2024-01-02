La Guanaca 7622 Dodge Street
PUPUSAS Y BOWLS
- Calabaza Plate$13.00
- Calabaza Y Queso 1$3.50
- Chicken Bowl$12.00
- Chicharron Papusas Plate$12.50
- Frijol y Queso Pate$12.50
- Queso Papusas Plate$12.50
- Loroco y Queso Plate$13.00
- Jalepena y Queso Plate$13.00
- Steak Papusas Plate$14.00
- Chicken Pupusa Plate$14.00
- Revulta 1$3.00
- Chicharron Y Queso 1$3.00
- Frijol Y Queso 1$3.00
- Queso 1$3.00
- Loroco Y Queso 1$3.50
- Jalapeno Y Queso 1$3.50
- Shrimp Bowl$14.00
- Veggie Bowl$12.00
- Rice And Beans Bowl$5.99
- Steak Pupusa 1$3.99
- Rice Bowl$4.99
- Beef Pupusa 1$3.50
- Steak Bowl$13.00
- Revueltas Plate$12.50
TACOS
- Chicken Tacos Plate$13.00
- Steak Tacos Plate$13.50
- Beef Tacos Plate$13.50
- Shrimp Tacos Plate$14.00
- Fish Tacos$14.00
- Veggie Tacos Plate$12.00
- Misc Taco 1$3.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Taco 1$3.99
- Steak Taco 1$3.50
- Beef Taco 1$3.50
- Add Shrimp$4.99
- Add Steak$4.99
- Ultimate Sin$25.00Out of stock
FAJITAS Y BURRITO
Kids
Sides
- 1000 Island$0.75
- Basil Pesto$0.75
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Chipotle Ranch$0.75
- Evil Sauce$0.75
- Garlic Cheddar$0.75
- Garlic Mayo$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Hot Sauce$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- SM Cup Ranch$4.50
- Spicy Mustard$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Mayo
- Balsamic$0.75
- Side Salad$2.99
- Cup Chili$5.99
- 2 Grilled Chicken$2.95
- 2 Fried Chicken$2.95
- Jalapenos$0.50
- Bacon$1.50
- Cheddar Cheese Shredded$1.00
- Evil Sauce$9.00
ENCHILADA
Logo items
- Hat$11.00Out of stock
- Lg T-Shirt$12.00Out of stock
- Med T-Shirt$12.00Out of stock
- Sm T-Shirt$12.00Out of stock
- XL T-Shirt$12.00Out of stock
- Med T-Shirt inside out$14.00Out of stock
- Lg T-Shirt inside out$14.00Out of stock
- Gray T Shirt Medium$14.00Out of stock
- Gray T Shirt Large$14.00Out of stock
- Gray T Shirt XL$14.00Out of stock