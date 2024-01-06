Skip to Main content
New Tandoori Cafe - NEW 405 Saratoga Ave Unit 30
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
New Tandoori Cafe - NEW 405 Saratoga Ave Unit 30
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
DRINKS
Training
WEEKEND SPECIAL
Drinks
DRINKS
Mango Lassie
$4.50
Salty Lassie
$4.19
Sweet Lassie
$4.19
Coke
$1.35
Diet Coke
$1.35
Arizona Strawberry
$1.80
Sprite
$1.35
Arizona Watermelon
$1.80
Arizona Ice Tea - Honey
$1.67
Coconut Juice
$1.67
Arizona Mango
$1.80
PEPSI
$1.87
DIET PEPSI
$1.87
LEMONADE
$1.87
ICED TEA - RASPBERRY
$1.87
SIERRA MIST
$1.87
MTN DEW
$1.87
Training
Food
Tandoori Chicken
$14.69
Basmati Rice
$5.00
Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
WEEKEND SPECIAL
WEEKEND SPECIAL (SAT & SUN ALL DAY)
Halwa, Chole, Aloo, Puri Thali
$10.99
Paya
$12.99
New Tandoori Cafe - NEW 405 Saratoga Ave Unit 30 Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 247-9010
405 Saratoga Ave Unit 30, San Jose, CA 95129
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement