NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona 2611 W State Rte 89A
Food Menu
Appetizers
Satay on the Grill
Marinated meat grilled and served with fresh baby greens. Served with our homemade peanut curry sauce
Fresh Roll Wrap
Organic mixed greens and fresh herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and roasted peanut
Thai Egg Rolls
Thinly wrapped over mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and silver noodles. Served with sweet and sour tamarind sauce
Thai Tasty Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp tossed on the wok with fresh minced garlic, sweet onion, and carrots. Served with organic baby mixed greens
Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
Served with organic mixed baby greens
Soups
Small Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)
Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice
Small Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)
Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro
Small Ginger Vegetable Soup
Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth
Small Wonton Soup
Ground chicken white meat wrapped in a wonton skin, carrots, and onions, in a clear ginger broth
Small Miso Vegetable Soup
Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience
Large Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)
Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice
Large Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)
Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro
Large Ginger Vegetable Soup
Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth
Large Miso Vegetable Soup
Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience
Salads
Beef Salad
Delicious thinly sliced Thai-barbequed beef with baby mixed greens served in a spicy traditional Thai sauce. An original recipe from Northeast Thailand
Larb Gai
A traditional Thai dish, prepared from ground white chicken meat, mixed with fresh lemon juice, homegrown mint leaves, green onions, and a secret Thai ingredient!
Tofu Yum
Water cooked tofu seasoned with Thai herbs and spices. Served on a bed of fresh garden greens
Heavenly Roasted Cashew & Organic Greens
A hearty salad of fresh organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onion. With your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce
Sprouts & Garden Greens Salad
An assortment of fresh greens accompanied by sprouts. Served with your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce
Thai Spices Salad
Fresh garden greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots. Served with peanut curry sauce dressing. Protein can be added upon request
Rice & Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles pan-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, vegetables, in an extravagantly tasty sauce, garnished with freshly roasted and ground peanuts
Pad Kee Mow
Spicy rice noodles pan-fried in Thai green chili paste with eggs and vegetables
Thai Fried Rice
Traditional pan-fried rice with eggs and vegetables
Curry Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and vegetables pan-fried in Thai red curry paste
Pad Woon Sen
Sautéed silver noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, bean sprouts and vegetables
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried rice noodles in a miso garlic sauce with broccoli and eggs
Entrées
Broccoli on the Wok
Broccoli sautéed in garlic sauce
Thai Style Sweet & Sour
Sautéed pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onions, and carrots in Pearl's special sweet and sour sauce
Ginger & Onions
Sautéed with broccoli and shiitake mushrooms, a healthy and balanced herbal dish with excellent flavor
Basil, Garlic & Chili
Stir-fried onions, garlic, and vegetables in a flavorfully spicy sauce
Spicy Garlic
Sautéed mixed vegetables and garlic in Pearl's special sauce
Red Curry
A delicious combination of Thai herbs and spices with vegetables served in a rich red curry coconut milk sauce
Green Curry
A delectable coconut green curry sauce with vegetables. A truly unique and enjoyable experience
Pineapple Curry
A fantastic blend of pineapple, onions, carrots, broccoli, and red bell peppers, all served in a delicious coconut red curry sauce
Panang Curry
A deliciously thick red curry dish with onions, carrots, and broccoli that is a unique and mouthwatering combination
Phra Ram
A handpicked assortment of colorful cooked vegetables served with peanut sauce
Pad Prig King
Mixed vegetables, pan-fried in an aromatic and unforgettable Thai red curry sauce
Cashew Nuts & Vegetables
Sautéed mixed vegetables served in our delectable garlic sauce and topped with roasted cashew nuts
Pad Roum Mit
A variety of vegetables stir-fried in our mouthwatering miso ginger sauce
Ginger Piña Colada
An extraordinary tropical blend of pineapple, onion, tomato, and carrots all together in a delicious coconut milk broth that is garnished with roasted cashew nuts