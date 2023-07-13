Food Menu

Appetizers

Satay on the Grill

$15.00

Marinated meat grilled and served with fresh baby greens. Served with our homemade peanut curry sauce

Fresh Roll Wrap

$10.00

Organic mixed greens and fresh herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and roasted peanut

Thai Egg Rolls

$10.00

Thinly wrapped over mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and silver noodles. Served with sweet and sour tamarind sauce

Thai Tasty Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp tossed on the wok with fresh minced garlic, sweet onion, and carrots. Served with organic baby mixed greens

Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

Served with organic mixed baby greens

Soups

Small Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

$5.00

Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice

Small Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)

$5.00

Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro

Small Ginger Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth

Small Wonton Soup

$7.00

Ground chicken white meat wrapped in a wonton skin, carrots, and onions, in a clear ginger broth

Small Miso Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience

Large Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

$10.00

Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice

Large Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)

$10.00

Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro

Large Ginger Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth

Large Miso Vegetable Soup

$14.00

Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience

Salads

Beef Salad

$17.00

Delicious thinly sliced Thai-barbequed beef with baby mixed greens served in a spicy traditional Thai sauce. An original recipe from Northeast Thailand

Larb Gai

$15.00

A traditional Thai dish, prepared from ground white chicken meat, mixed with fresh lemon juice, homegrown mint leaves, green onions, and a secret Thai ingredient!

Tofu Yum

$15.00

Water cooked tofu seasoned with Thai herbs and spices. Served on a bed of fresh garden greens

Heavenly Roasted Cashew & Organic Greens

$15.00

A hearty salad of fresh organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onion. With your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce

Sprouts & Garden Greens Salad

$12.00

An assortment of fresh greens accompanied by sprouts. Served with your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce

Thai Spices Salad

$12.00

Fresh garden greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots. Served with peanut curry sauce dressing. Protein can be added upon request

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodles pan-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, vegetables, in an extravagantly tasty sauce, garnished with freshly roasted and ground peanuts

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Spicy rice noodles pan-fried in Thai green chili paste with eggs and vegetables

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Traditional pan-fried rice with eggs and vegetables

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice with eggs and vegetables pan-fried in Thai red curry paste

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Sautéed silver noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, bean sprouts and vegetables

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Pan-fried rice noodles in a miso garlic sauce with broccoli and eggs

Entrées

Broccoli on the Wok

$16.00

Broccoli sautéed in garlic sauce

Thai Style Sweet & Sour

$16.00

Sautéed pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onions, and carrots in Pearl's special sweet and sour sauce

Ginger & Onions

$16.00

Sautéed with broccoli and shiitake mushrooms, a healthy and balanced herbal dish with excellent flavor

Basil, Garlic & Chili

$16.00

Stir-fried onions, garlic, and vegetables in a flavorfully spicy sauce

Spicy Garlic

$16.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables and garlic in Pearl's special sauce

Red Curry

$16.00

A delicious combination of Thai herbs and spices with vegetables served in a rich red curry coconut milk sauce

Green Curry

$16.00

A delectable coconut green curry sauce with vegetables. A truly unique and enjoyable experience

Pineapple Curry

$18.00

A fantastic blend of pineapple, onions, carrots, broccoli, and red bell peppers, all served in a delicious coconut red curry sauce

Panang Curry

$17.00

A deliciously thick red curry dish with onions, carrots, and broccoli that is a unique and mouthwatering combination

Phra Ram

$16.00

A handpicked assortment of colorful cooked vegetables served with peanut sauce

Pad Prig King

$16.00

Mixed vegetables, pan-fried in an aromatic and unforgettable Thai red curry sauce

Cashew Nuts & Vegetables

$16.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables served in our delectable garlic sauce and topped with roasted cashew nuts

Pad Roum Mit

$16.00

A variety of vegetables stir-fried in our mouthwatering miso ginger sauce

Ginger Piña Colada

$17.00

An extraordinary tropical blend of pineapple, onion, tomato, and carrots all together in a delicious coconut milk broth that is garnished with roasted cashew nuts

Pearl's Delicacies

Shiitake & Sea Vegetables

$20.00

Thai Duck Curry

$23.00

Fish Curry Fillet

$23.00

Prepared with krachai (Chinese ginger) and Thai herbs

Three Herb Vitality

$16.00

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Phuket Shrimp

$22.00

Asparagus Shrimp

$22.00

Ginger Salmon

$23.00

Chu Chee Salmon

$23.00

Savory Ocean Special

$23.00

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Squash

$3.00

Potato

$3.00

Beef

$5.00

Tofu

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$9.00

Basil

$3.00

Duck

$9.00

Cilantro

$3.00

Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Tempeh

$5.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

Jones Soda

$4.00

Cup Hot Tea

$3.00

Pot Hot Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Fruit Juice

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Coke, Bottlle

$4.00

Beer

Oak Creek Amber Ale

$7.00

Oak Creek Nut Brown

$7.00

Oak Creek Hefeweizen

$7.00

Oak Creek IPA

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Wine List

House Chardonay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Organic Wine

$9.00

Seven Falls Chardonay

$9.00

Plum Wine

$9.00

Specialty Cocktail Drinks

Thai Spices Mojito

$12.00

Thai Spices Pina Colada

$13.00

Thai Spices Margarita

$13.00

Thai Spices Mai Thai

$13.00