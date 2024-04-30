Visit Us Today!
New Town Food & Spirits
Food Menu
Starters
- Dozen NT Wings$18.00
Jumbo wings smoked, deep fried & tossed in our Mob sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Half Doz NT Wings$9.00
Jumbo wings smoked, deep fried & tossed in our Mob sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Dozen Wings$18.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Island Jerk, Spicy BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Hot Sh!t. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Half Doz Wings$9.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Island Jerk, Spicy BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Hot Sh!t. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Dozen Boneless Wings$15.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Island Jerk, Spicy BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Hot Sh!t. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Half Doz Boneless Wings$9.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Island Jerk, Spicy BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Hot Sh!t. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Doz NT Boneless Wings$15.00
Boneless wings deep fried & tossed in our Mob sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- Half Doz NT Boneless Wings$9.00
Boneless wings deep fried & tossed in our Mob sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
- New Town Fries$10.00
Fresh cut fries topped with balsamic glaze, garlic parmesan, fresh herbs, spices, truffle oil & a mix of mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Served with a white truffle aioli for dipping.
- Philly Pretzel$14.75
Two soft pretzels topped with Philly cheesesteak meat, melted cheese, caramelized onions & drizzled with warm cheese sauce. Served with marinara for dipping.
- NT Nachos$13.00
Traditional nachos topped with salsa, diced tomato, jalapeño, shredded lettuce, melted cheese, sides of guacamole & sour cream. Choice of Protein
- Pigs In a Blanket$9.00
Two generous portions of pulled pork wrapped with cheese in our house dough. Topped with scallions & served with BBQ sauces for dipping.
- Street Corn Flatbread$11.00
Flat bread spread with El Paso sauce, layered with pecorino cheese, mozzarella, fire roasted sweet corn, smoked paprika & garnished with parmesan cheese.
- Smoked Charcuterie$15.00
Smoked meat, a rotation of local cheeses, toasted cornbread, seasonal pickled vegetables, tangy slaw & served with a flight of NT BBQ sauces.
- Full Steamed Shrimp$17.50
Eastern shore jumbo shrimp. Steamed with old bay, yellow onions & served with cocktail sauce.
- Half Steamed Shrimp$8.75
Eastern shore jumbo shrimp. Steamed with old bay, yellow onions & served with cocktail sauce.
Soup
- Cup White Chicken Chili$5.00
Topped with cilantro, avocado, roasted peppers & served with garlic butter crostini.
- Bowl White Chicken Chili$6.00
Topped with cilantro, avocado, roasted peppers & served with garlic butter crostini.
- Cup SOD$5.00
Chef's Feature
- Bowl SOD$6.00
Chef's Feature
- Cup French Onion$5.00
Beef broth, sweet onion, seasoned croutons, melted Swiss & provolone.
- Bowl French Onion$6.00
Beef broth, sweet onion, seasoned croutons, melted Swiss & provolone.
- Cup Tomato Bisque$5.00
Creamy tomato with herbs & garlic butter crostini.
- Bowl Tomato Bisque$6.00
Creamy tomato with herbs & garlic butter crostini.
Salads
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion & seasoned croutons.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons & grated parmesan cheese.
- Strawberry Salad$9.00
Spinach & arugula blend topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, mint, goat cheese & lemon poppy dressing.
- Smoked Chef Salad$16.25
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, ham, salami, capicola, smoked cheddar, avocado, smoked egg & seasoned croutons.
- Pittsburgh Salad$17.00
Mixed greens topped with avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, smoked sliced beef, fresh cut fries & served with house made Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Sandwiches
- NT Chicken Cheesesteak$13.95
Smoked chicken cooked with seasoned fire roasted onions, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served on a 12” fresh Philly roll.
- NT Cheesesteak$13.95
Thinly sliced smoked beef steak with seasoned fire roasted onions, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served on a 12” fresh Philly roll.
- Island Pulled Pork$13.50
Pulled pork with golden BBQ sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, fried egg & served on a pretzel roll.
- Portobello Burger$14.50
Marinated grilled portobello on a brioche bun with fire roasted peppers, melted Swiss & provolone cheese, crispy frizzled onions & cartel sauce.
- Western Market Wrap$13.50
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, marinated portabella, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion & dijon vinaigrette tossed arugula. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
- NT Burger$15.00
Our custom blend steak burger topped with a peach bourbon jam, applewood smoked bacon,cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, smokey sauce & Served on a brioche bun.
- Salmon Burger$16.50
House made salmon burger seared in lemon butter on a brioche roll with Matador sauce, mushrooms, choice of cheese & drizzled with truffle aioli.
- Frito Steak Burrito$17.50
Marinated flank steak with guacamole, Matador sauce, seasoned rice, corn, black beans, lettuce, salsa, cheddar cheese & crunchy Fritos. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
- Brig’s Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Brioche bun with deep fried chicken topped with ham, melted Swiss cheese & spread of honey mustard.
- Steak Tip Grinder$16.25
Our take on a Villa Nova classic. Marinated steak tips served on a toasted 12” Philly roll with sauteed onions, mushrooms, melted Swiss & provolone cheese. Served with gravy for dipping.
Entrees
- Lemon Salmon$19.00
Citrus salmon filet seared in butter & basil infused olive oil. Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables over a creamy parmesan rice.
- NT Mac$12.00
Creamy mac N cheese tossed with jalapeños; tomatoes & scallions topped with crispy onion frizzles. Your choice of smoked chicken, pork or beef.
- Flank Steak$23.95
Marinated Flank steak topped with grilled shrimp & smokey beef gravy. Served over punched crispy potatoes sprinkled with scallions, bacon & seasonal vegetables.
- Meat Platter$18.00
Smoked chicken, beef, pulled pork, served with sides of mac n cheese, corn bread, tangy slaw & served with a flight of NT BBQ sauces.
- Backyard BBQ Chicken$17.50Out of stock
Smoked chicken quarter grilled & glazed in our Mob sauce. Served with sweet corn, steak fries & corn bread.
- Chicken Gyro Bowl$14.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, bell peppers, goat cheese & drizzled with basil infused olive oil & tzatziki. Served with deep fried pita chips.
Kids
Sides
Build It
- 12" Pizza$9.00
House dough with your choice of toppings
- 16" pizza$12.00
House dough with your choice of toppings
- Calzone$9.00
House dough with your choice of toppings
- Burger$14.00
Our custom blend steak burger on brioche
- Fried Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken on brioche
- Grilled Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken on brioche
- Philly Beef$13.00
Shaved steak in a hoagie roll
- Philly Chicken$13.00
Chopped chicken in a hoagie roll
Pizza
- 12" Stampede$11.00
Corn salsa, smokey pulled beef, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with Peruvian green sauce & Matador sauce.
- 12" The Works$11.75
Marinara, extra mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, sausage, bell pepper & ham
- 12" Neapolitan$10.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella & basil leaf.
- 12" Romana$11.00
Marinara, salami, capicola, fresh garlic, mushrooms & drizzled with basil infused olive oil.
- 12" Four Cheese$11.00
White ricotta, provolone, mozzarella & pecorino.
- 16" Stampede$16.00
Corn salsa, smokey pulled beef, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with Peruvian green sauce & Matador sauce.
- 16" The Works$16.95
Marinara, extra mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, sausage, bell pepper & ham
- 16" Neapolitan$14.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella & basil leaf.
- 16"Romana$16.00
Marinara, salami, capicola, fresh garlic, mushrooms & drizzled with basil infused olive oil.
- 16" Four Cheese$16.00
White ricotta, provolone, mozzarella & pecorino.
Calzone
- Stampede Calz$11.00
Corn salsa, smokey pulled beef, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with Peruvian green sauce & Matador sauce.
- The Works Calz$11.75
Marinara, extra mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, sausage, bell pepper & ham
- Neapolitan Calz$10.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella & basil leaf.
- Romana Calz$11.00
Marinara, salami, capicola, fresh garlic, mushrooms & drizzled with basil infused olive oil.
- Four Cheese Calz$11.00
White ricotta, provolone, mozzarella & pecorino.