New Tripoli Hotel 6799 Madison Street, New Tripoli 18066
FOOD
Side Sauces Extra
- Ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Tartar$0.75
- Cocktail$0.75
- Sweet Chili Thai$0.75
- Cucumber Wasabi$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Hot$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Medium$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Mild$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Hot N Honey$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Garlic Parm$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Honey BBQ$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Garlic Hot N Honey$0.75
- Wing Sauce - Nashville Hot$0.75
Starters
- Nashville Hot Breaded Cauliflower$9.99
Served with our homemade Ranch Dressing.
- Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Served with our homemade beer cheese.
- Yuengling Beer Battered Shrimp Basket$12.99
Served with French Fries and choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Loaded French Fries$11.99
Pound of French Fries smothered with Cheddar Jack Cheese and bacon bits.
- Pot Stickers$9.99
Dumplings (7) stuffed with juicy pork and cabbage. Served with choice of sweet chili sauce or cucumber wasabi sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara sauce.
- Corn Nuggets$8.99
Served with our homemade Ranch dressing.
- Chicken Fingers w/Fries$10.99
Served with choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard.
- Fried Pickle Spears$9.99
Dill pickle spears batter dipped, fried, and served with our homemade Ranch dressing.
- Pappa Sarge’s Pierogies (3)$5.99
Homemade pierogies served with sour cream. Choose from deep fried or sautéed in butter and onions.
- Pappa Sarge's Pierogies (6)$10.99
Homemade pierogies serves with sour cream. Choose from deep fried or sautéed in butter and onions.
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.99
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch.
- Basket of Fries$5.99
Salads & Sides
- Garden Side Salad$6.99
Fresh iceberg and romain lettuce, red onion, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese. Choice of dressing.
- Caesar Side Salad$6.99
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
- Marinated Grilled or Breaded Chicken Salad$13.99
Fresh iceberg and romain lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and choice of marinated grilled or breaded chicken.
- The Big Salad$11.99
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, sliced mushrooms, banana peppers, croutons and cheddar jack cheese.
- Black and Bleu Salad or Dinner$17.99
Black Diamond steak grilled to your liking placed on top of fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with choice of marinated grilled or breaded chicken, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
- The Reuben$12.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing grilled between rye bread.
- Hot Ham and Cheese on Pretzel Roll$11.99
Hot ham topped with American cheese and served on toasted pretzel roll.
- New Tripoli Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Choice of grilled marinated chicken breast or breaded chicken topped with Provolone, bacon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and mayo served on Kaiser roll.
- BLT Sandwich$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on choice of white, wheat, or rye bread.
- Good Old Club Sandwich$13.99
Choice of Turkey or Ham served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of white, wheat, or rye.
- The Pub Sandwich$13.99
Chipsteak with sautéed green peppers and onions topped with squeeze cheese and served on a toasted pretzel roll.
Burgers
- Plain Old Cheeseburger$10.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef with choice of American, Provolone, or Swiss cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef with sautéed sliced mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
- California Cheeseburger$11.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
- Brian Burger$12.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef topped with Pork roll, bacon and American Cheese.
- South Philly Burger$12.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef topped with chopped chip steak, grilled onion, and American Cheese.
- Patty Melt-Swiss Burger$12.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef topped with sliced grilled onion, bacon and Swiss cheese between grilled rye bread.
- Western Bacon Burger$11.99
1/2 lb. of Fresh Angus Beef topped with sliced grilled onion, bacon, and BBQ Sauce.
Wings
- Jumbo Chicken Wings (10)$15.99
Choose from Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, Asian Sesame, Garlic Hot N Honey, Hot N Honey, or BBQ Honey.
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Choose from Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, Asian Sesame, Garlic Hot N Honey, Hot N Honey, or BBQ Honey.
The Cheesesteak
- Original Cheesesteak (or Chicken)$13.99
Choose from chip steak or shredded chicken cooked with sautéed onion, marinara sauce, and American cheese.
- California Cheesesteak (or Chicken)$13.99
Chose from chip steak or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and diced white onion with mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$13.99
Shredded chicken with choice of Hot, Medium, or Mild sauce with sautéed onion and American cheese.
Wraps
- Turkey Pesto Wrap$11.99
Turkey breast, basil pesto, iceberg lettuce, and tomato wrapped up in one.
- Spicy Veggie Wrap$11.99
Sautéed sliced mushrooms, Avocado, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with Cucumber Wasabi Sauce wrapped up in one.
- BLT Wrap$11.99
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with your choice of mayo or ranch dressing wrapped up in one.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Choice of grilled marinated chicken breast or breaded chicken, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped up in one.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Choice of grilled marinated chicken breast or breaded chicken with choice of Hot, Medium, or Mild sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing wrapped up in one.
- Reuben Wrap$11.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing wrapped up in one.
South of the Border
- Black Diamond Quesadilla$16.99
Black Diamond steak grilled to your liking topped with cheddar jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
- Beef or Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of beef or chicken with cheddar jack cheese in grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
- The Nacho Grande$13.99
Crisp tortillas smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese topped with choice of chicken or beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, black olives, and jalapeño peppers.
- 2 Tacos$9.99
Choose from beef or chicken served in an 8" fried flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.