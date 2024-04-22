Fish Plate

$24.99

Choose from our premium selection of Nova Lox, NY Baked Salmon, Smoked White Fish, or White Fish Salad — each a culinary masterpiece in its own right. Your platter will be elegantly presented with a symphony of accompaniments, including juicy tomato slices, refreshing cucumber, zesty red onion, a side of coleslaw for that perfect crunch, plump olives for a touch of Mediterranean flair, and a dollop of rich, plain cream cheese. It's a harmonious medley of tastes and textures that will tantalize your taste buds. All of this goodness is served alongside your choice of a fresh bagel or a perfectly baked bialy, providing you with the ideal canvas to create your own delectable bites. Whether you're a fan of the classics or looking to explore new seafood horizons, our Seafood Platter Extravaganza promises a culinary journey you won't soon forget. Indulge in the symphony of flavors today!