New York Deli & Pizzeria 1001 East 3rd Street
Menu (Latin Portion)
Appetizers
- Ensalada De La Casa$8.99
House salad with chicken breast, mayo, and drops of red vinegar
- Orden De Baleadas$9.99
- Nachos$14.99
Melted cheese, beans, and jalapeño
- Yuca Frita Con Chicharron$14.99
Fried yucca with pork chunks and curtido (pickled cabbage slaw)
- Camarones Asados$10.99
5 grilled shrimp
- Camarones Fritos$10.99
5 fried shrimp
Quesadillas
Desayunos (Breakfast)
- Desayuno San Miguel$13.99
Huevos con chorizo, frijoles, platanos, aguacate, queso y crema (eggs with sausage, black beans, fried plantains, avocado, Salvadoran cheese, and cream)
- Desayuno Cuscatleco$14.99
Carne deshilada, huevos revueltos, frijoles, platanos, aguacate, queso y crema (beef, scrambled eggs, black beans, plantains, avocado, cheese, and cream)
- Desayuno Tipico$13.99
Huevos rancheros, platanos, frijoles, queso, aguacate, y crema (ranch eggs, plantains, beans, cheese, avocado, and cream)
Salvadorian Pupusas
Tacos
Carnes - Meat
Pollo - Chicken
Combinationes
- Mar Y Tierra$25.99
Pechuga de pollo a la parrilla, carne asada, camarones a la plancha, frijoles y arroz (grilled chicken breast, grilled beef, grilled shrimp, beans, and rice)
- Carne Asada Con Camarones a La Plancha$23.99
Con arroz y frijoles (grilled beef with grilled shrimp served with rice and beans)
Kids Menu
Menu (Italian Portion)
Appetizers
Salads
Heros
Dinners
Pastas
- Tomato Sauce$11.45
- Meatballs$12.99
4 pieces
- Sausage$12.99
2 pieces
- Meat Sauce$14.99
Fresh ground beef with a light touch of tomato sauce
- Alfredo$14.99
Pasta topped with a classic Alfredo sauce
- Broccoli$14.99
Fresh broccoli sautéed with garlic & olive oil
- Garlic & Oil$9.99
Fresh sautéed garlic, olive oil, & Italian seasonings
- Broccoli Di Rapa$15.99
Fresh broccoli rabe sautéed with fresh garlic & oil
- Alla Vodka$15.99
Sautéed onions in a pink vodka cream sauce
Our Favorites
- Spinach Cannelloni$14.99
Ricotta & spinach wrapped in pasta and lightly covered in a light and fresh garden tomato sauce
- Asparagus Cannelloni$14.99
Asparagus, ham, and combination of cheeses wrapped in pasta then lightly covered in a white cream sauce or red sauce
- Broccoli Di Rapa Chicken$17.99
Bitter broccoli sautéed in garlic & oil
- Broccoli Di Rapa Sausage$17.99
Bitter broccoli sautéed in garlic & oil
- Pasta Alla Umbria$21.99
Bits of fresh sausage sautéed with ham, scallions, and shrimp simmered in a white cream sauce over spaghetti
- New York Rigatoni$18.99
Ground beef, ricotta, mushrooms, onions, and prosciutto baked to produce a hearty, robust flavor
Side Orders
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Grandma Pizza$16.99
Thin crust pan pizza covered with mozzarella and a touch of garlic topped with crushed plum tomatoes
- Marinara Pizza$16.99
Thin crust pan pizza topped with our homemade marinara sauce, fresh garlic, oregano, basil, fresh olive oil, and grated cheese
- Broccoli Pizza$17.99
Neopolitan (round) pizza has no sauce covered in broccoli, smothered with mozzarella, and flavored with fresh garlic, olive oil, and grated cheese
- Buffalo Pizza$20.99
Neapolitan pizza topped with spicy chicken pieces, blue cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Salad Pizza$19.99
Thin crispy dough skin topped with shredded iceberg lettuce and tossed with olives, scallions, celery, cucumbers, and our homemade Italian dressing
- White Pizza$17.99
Neapolitan pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and grated cheese drizzled with fresh garlic oil
- Stuffed Pizza$17.99
5 slices. Layers of sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and ham
- Chicken Roll$7.25
Pizza dough rolled with tender pieces of chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Pin Wheels$2.80
Layers of pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella rolled into a wheel
- Garlic Knots$0.50
Golden baked knots of dough tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, and grated cheese seasoned to perfection