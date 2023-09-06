New York Eats Arlington
Popular Items
Manhattan Mix Plate
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of both meats and optional falafel served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
Chicken Platter
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
Chicken Wrap
Self Ordering Menu
NY PLATTERS
Jackson Heights Platter
Our "Desi Platter" - Tasty Chicken served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries, our signature White sauce, and green sauce. Mix-in your choice of veggies and choose spice level.
Bay Ridge BBQ Platter
If you enjoy BBQ Sauce, you'll love this platter. Gyro Meat & Chicken tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, served over seasoned Curly Fries and/or seasoned Rice. Choose your veggies to mix in and spice level 0-3.
Falafel Platter (Vegetarian)
Our fresh falafel made from scratch in house from beans, herbs, and spices. Served over our seasoned basmati rice, with some romaine lettuce and your choice of veggies. Topped with our Signature White Sauce; spicy optional.
The Garden Platter
Avoiding Carbs? Get this platter served over Romaine Lettuce and all of our veggies. Choose your meat/falafel option. Topped with our Signature White Sauce and choose your spice level (0-3)
Gyro Platter
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Gyro Meat served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
Gyro & Chicken Platter
Gyro Meat & Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
Hell's Kitchen Platter
WARNING: VERY SPICY, NO REFUNDS OR REPLACEMENTS
WRAPS
Gyro Wrap
A classic New York Street Cart Gyro Wrap made of seasoned meat mixed of Lamb & Beef, Romaine Lettuce, and our Signature White Sauce. Add additional veggies and choose your spice level. Available extras include additional meat, fries inside the wrap, and falafel made in house.
Gyro & Chicken Mix Wrap
Falafel Wrap
Falafel is made of garbanzo beans. herbs, and spices. We make ours in house from scratch, fried and served mixed with meats or vegetarian.
BURGERS
Times Square Burger
Provolone Cheese & American Cheese with a hand-made seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, & our Burger Sauce.
Broadway Burger
1/3 lb hand-made seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, & our Burger Sauce.
Brooklyn Burger
Classic Burger: 1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & our Burger Sauce.
Bronx BBQ Burger
If you enjoy BBQ sauce you'll love this hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, American Cheese & our BBQ Sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Build-Your-Own Beef Burger
Chicken Burger
Falafel Burger
Bay Ridge BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Chicken cooked in our own BBQ Sauce, with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Provolone Cheese in a toasted Sesame Bun.