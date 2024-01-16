Skip to Main content
New York Eats (Irving)
New York Eats (Irving) Irving
We are not accepting online orders right now.
3341 Regent Boulevard, STE 150, Irving, TX 75063
Platters
Wraps
Burgers
Sides
Drinks
Sauce Cups
Manhattan Mix Plate
$9.99
Jackson Heights Platter
$10.49
Bay Ridge BBQ Platter
$10.99
Hell's Kitchen Platter
$10.99
The Garden Platter
$10.99
Gyro Platter
$10.99
Chicken Platter
$9.99
Falafel Platter
$8.99
Gyro Wrap
$8.99
Chicken Wrap
$8.99
Falafel Wrap
$8.49
Gyro Chicken Mix Wrap
$8.99
Broadway Burger
$9.99
Times Square Burger
$9.99
Brooklyn Burger
$9.48
Bronx BBQ Burger
$9.98
Soho Spicy Beef Burger
$9.99
Fries
$2.99+
Curly Fries
$3.99+
Cheese Fries
$3.99
Gyro Cheese Fries
$6.99
Can Drink
$1.68
Bottled Water
$1.68
Fountain Drink
$2.98
New York Eats White Sauce cup
$0.68
Hot Sauce cup
$0.44
Green Sauce cup
$0.49
BBQ Sauce cup
$0.59
Nacho Cheese cup
$0.99
New York Eats (Irving) Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 844-0266
3341 Regent Boulevard, STE 150, Irving, TX 75063
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
