New York Pizza and Pasta San Leandro
Pizza
- 12" Create Your Own pizaa (12-Slices)$13.99
- 12" Vegetarian (8-Slices)$22.99
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Garlic on Red Sauce
- 12" Indo-American Pizza (8-Slices)$22.99
Zucchini, Artichoke, Red Onion, Ginger, Cilantro, Green Onion on White Garlic Sauce
- 12" Supreme (8-Slices)$22.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Olives, Italian Sausage on Red Sauce
- 12" Hawaiian (8-Slices)$16.99
Turkey Ham, Pineapple on Red Sauce
- 12" Spinach And Artichoke (8-Slices)$22.99
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Artichoke with Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Herbs on Red Sauce
- 12" New York Special (8-Slices)$25.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Salami, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Olive, Pineapple, jalapeno, Artichoke, Anchovies, Fresh Garlic, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 12" Pesto Shrimp (8-Slices)$22.99
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shrimps, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 12" All Meat (8-Slices)$22.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 12" Greek (8-Slices)$22.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 12" Bbq Chicken (8-Slices)$22.99
Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Chicken on BBQ Sauce
- 12" Gourmet Chicken (8-Slices)$22.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers on Red Sauce
- 12" Chicken Supreme (8-Slices)$22.99
Onion, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cilantro on White Garlic Sauce
- 12" Margherita Pizza (8-Slices)$20.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic and Fresh Basil with Mozzarella Cheese on Red Sauce
- 12" Chicken Pesto (8-Slices)$22.99
Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 12" Buffalo Chicken (8-Slices)$22.99
Bell pepper, Red Onion, Chicken, Green Onion on Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Mexican Combo (8-Slices)$22.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Pineapple, Jalapeno on Red Sauce
- 12" Half & Half Specialty (8-Slices)$25.99
- 14" Create Your Own pizza (12 slices)$15.99
- 14" Vegetarian(12 slices)$26.99
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Garlic on Red Sauce
- 14" Indo-American Pizza (12-Slices)$26.99
Zucchini, Artichoke, Red Onion, Ginger, Cilantro, Green Onion on White Garlic Sauce
- 14" Spinach And Artichoke(12 slices)$26.99
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Artichoke with Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Herbs on Red Sauce
- 14" Hawaiian(12 slices)$19.99
Turkey Ham, Pineapple on Red Sauce
- 14" All Meat(12 slices)$26.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 14" New York Special(12 slices)$28.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Salami, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Olive, Pineapple, jalapeno, Artichoke, Anchovies, Fresh Garlic, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 14" Pesto Shrimp(12 slices)$26.99
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shrimps, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 14" Greek(12-slices)$26.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 14" Bbq Chicken(12- slices)$26.99
Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Chicken on BBQ Sauce
- 14" Gourmet Chicken(12 slices)$26.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers on Red Sauce
- 14" Chicken Pesto(12-slices)$26.99
Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 14" Buffalo Chicken(12-slices)$26.99
Bell pepper, Red Onion, Chicken, Green Onion on Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Mexican Combo (12-Slices)$26.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Pineapple, Jalapeno on Red Sauce
- 14"Supreme 12 Slices$26.99
- 18" Create Your Own pizaa (16 slices)$18.99
- 18" Vegetarian(16 slices)$30.99
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Garlic on Red Sauce
- 18" Indo-American Pizza(16 slices)$30.99
Zucchini, Artichoke, Red Onion, Ginger, Cilantro, Green Onion on White Garlic Sauce
- 18" Supreme(16 slices)$30.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Olives, Italian Sausage on Red Sauce
- 18" Hawaiian(16 slices)$23.99
Turkey Ham, Pineapple on Red Sauce
- 18" Spinach And Artichoke(16 slices)$30.99
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Artichoke with Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Herbs on Red Sauce
- 18" New York Special(16 slices)$34.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Salami, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Olive, Pineapple, jalapeno, Artichoke, Anchovies, Fresh Garlic, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 18" Pesto Shrimp(16 slices)$30.99
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shrimps, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 18" All Meat(16 slices)$30.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 18" Greek(16 slices)$30.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef on Red Sauce
- 18" Bbq Chicken(16 slices)$30.99
Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Chicken on BBQ Sauce
- 18" Gourmet Chicken(16 slices)$30.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers on Red Sauce
- 18" Chicken Supreme(16 slices)$30.99
Onion, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cilantro on White Garlic Sauce
- 18" Margherita Pizza(16 slices)$23.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic and Fresh Basil with Mozzarella Cheese on Red Sauce
- 18" Chicken Pesto(16 slices)$30.99
Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Fresh Garlic on Pesto Sauce
- 18" Buffalo Chicken(16 slices)$30.99
Bell pepper, Red Onion, Chicken, Green Onion on Buffalo Sauce
- 18" Mexican Combo(16 slices)$30.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Pineapple, Jalapeno on Red Sauce
- 18" Half & Half Specialty(16 slices)$33.99
- 20" Create Your Own pizaa (16 slices)$24.99
- 20" Vegetarian (16 slices)$33.99
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Garlic on Red Sauce
- 20" Indo-American Pizza (16 slices)$33.99
Zucchini, Artichoke, Red Onion, Ginger, Cilantro, Green Onion on White Garlic Sauce
- 20" Supreme (16 slices)$33.99
Turkey Ham, Beef Salami, Beef Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Olives, Italian Sausage on Red Sauce