New York Pizza & Wings
Menu
Jumbo Fresh Wings & Boneless Wings
- 10 Pieces Jumbo Fresh Wings$14.99
Served with blue cheese and celery.
- 20 Pieces Jumbo Fresh Wings$26.99
Served with blue cheese and celery.
- 50 Pieces Jumbo Fresh Wings$67.99
Served with blue cheese and celery.
- 10 Pieces Boneless Wings$13.49
- 20 Pieces Boneless Wings$22.99
- 50 Pieces Boneless Wings$55.99
- Extra blue cheese$0.90
- Extra Ranch$0.90
Calzones
- Small Calzone$11.99
Small pizza dough stuffed & folded in half. Choice of 2 pizza toppings with 4 oz marinara sauce
- Giant Build Your Own Calzone$18.99
Medium pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, & ricotta cheese, and add as many toppings as you'd like! Comes with 2 sides of marinara. Fill your calzone with any pizza topping!
Specialty Calzones
- The Buffalo Blue Calzone$13.98
Served with two 2 oz blue cheese
- Veggie Lovers Calzone$14.97
Our delicious made from scratch calzone filled with creamy ricotta and mozzarella cheese, black olives, fresh cut onions, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh cut green peppers, and mushrooms. Served with two 2 oz marinara
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$13.98
Served with two 2 oz ranch
- Pizza Calzone$11.99
Served with two 2 oz marinara
- The Meaty Calzone$15.99
Served with two 2 oz marinara
- Spinach Calzone$12.99Out of stock
Our delicious made from scratch calzone filled with creamy ricotta and mozzarella cheese, sauteed spinach, and grilled chicken.
Drinks
Pizza
The Pizza Standard Pizzas
- Small The Pizza Standard 10"$9.75
Our signature crust with homemade savory tomato sauce, dusted with pecorino Romano then covered with the finest mozzarella
- Medium The Pizza Standard 14"$14.95
Our signature crust with homemade savory tomato sauce, dusted with pecorino Romano then covered with the finest mozzarella
- Large The Pizza Standard 16"$16.95
Our signature crust with homemade savory tomato sauce, dusted with pecorino Romano then covered with the finest mozzarella
Our Signature Pizza Pies - Small
- Small NYC Round Cheese Pizza$9.75
Our signature pizza with a light delicious thin crust slightly charred, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and imported pecorino Romano cheese and the finest mozzarella
- Small White Pizza with Garlic$9.75
A thin white pizza topped with generous dollops of the finest whipped creamiest ricotta and finished with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano, fresh garlic, and a drizzle of imported EVOO from Italy
- Small New York Style Sicilian Pizza$9.75Out of stock
A deep dish crust light and airy with our homemade savory tomato sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano, fresh basil, and imported EVOO from Italy covered with our finest mozzarella
- Small Upside Down Pizza$9.75Out of stock
A sauce lovers favorite. The finest mozzarella covers a light and airy deep dish crust. The mozzarella is covered with our homemade cooked onion-based sauce. Then finished with imported pecorino Romano cheese and imported EVOO from Italy with a tossing of basil.
- Small Marinara Pizza$9.75
A delicious garlic-based marinara sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano cheese, the finest Mozzarella and finished with fresh basil
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.95
Fresh white meat chicken, crispy bacon, fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, and our finest mozzarella, with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano on a thin crust finished off with a creamy ranch dressing
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.95
Topped with mozzarella and delicious tender white meat buffalo chicken. Covered with a medium to spicy buffalo chicken sauce. (No substitutions)
- Small Suprema Pizza$14.95
Our homemade tomato sauce, imported pecorino Romano, and mozzarella, topped with all the favorites: fine sweet Italian sausage, Italian pepperoni, sauteed sliced onions, fresh roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with fresh basil. (No substitutions)
- Small Meat Lover's Pizza$14.95
Homemade tomato sauce is topped off with mozzarella, ham, sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon. (No substitutions)
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$13.95
Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh pineapples, and ham
Our Signature Pizza Pies - Medium
- Medium Nyc Round Cheese Pizza$14.95
Our signature pizza with a light delicious thin crust slightly charred, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and imported pecorino Romano cheese and the finest mozzarella
- Medium White Pizza with Garlic$14.95
A thin white pizza topped with generous dollops of the finest whipped creamiest ricotta and finished with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano, fresh garlic, and a drizzle of imported EVOO from Italy
- Medium New York Style Sicilian Pizza$14.95Out of stock
A deep dish crust light and airy with our homemade savory tomato sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano, fresh basil, and imported EV00 from Italy covered with our finest mozzarella
- Medium Upside Down Pizza$14.95Out of stock
A sauce lovers favorite. The finest mozzarella covers a light and airy deep dish crust. The mozzarella is covered with our homemade cooked onion-based sauce. Then finished with imported pecorino Romano cheese and imported EVOO from Italy with a tossing of basil.
- Medium Marinara Pizza$14.95
A delicious garlic-based marinara sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano cheese, the finest Mozzarella and finished with fresh basil
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.95
Fresh white meat chicken, crispy bacon, fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, and our finest mozzarella, with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano on a thin crust finished off with a creamy ranch dressing
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.95
Topped with mozzarella and delicious tender white meat buffalo chicken. Covered with a medium to spicy buffalo chicken sauce. (No substitutions)
- Medium Suprema Pizza$19.95
Our homemade tomato sauce, imported pecorino Romano, and mozzarella, topped with all the favorites: fine sweet Italian sausage, Italian pepperoni, sauteed sliced onions, fresh roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with fresh basil. (No substitutions)
- Medium Meat Lover's Pizza$19.95
Homemade tomato sauce is topped off with mozzarella, ham, sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon. (No substitutions)
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$18.95
Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh pineapples, and ham
Our Specialty Pizza Pies - Large
- Large NYC Round Cheese Pizza$16.95
Our signature pizza with a light delicious thin crust slightly charred, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and imported pecorino Romano cheese, and the finest mozzarella
- Large White Pizza with Garlic$17.95
A thin white pizza topped with generous dollops of the finest whipped creamiest ricotta and finished with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano, fresh garlic, and a drizzle of imported EVOO from Italy
- Large New York Style Sicilian Pizza$19.95
A deep dish crust light and airy with our homemade savory tomato sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano, fresh basil, and imported EVOO from Italy covered with our finest mozzarella
- Large Upside Down Pizza$19.95
A sauce lovers favorite. The finest mozzarella covers a light and airy deep dish crust. The mozzarella is covered with our homemade cooked onion-based sauce. Then finished with imported pecorino Romano cheese and imported EVOO from Italy with a tossing of basil.
- Large Marinara Pizza$18.95
A delicious garlic-based marinara sauce, sprinkled with imported pecorino Romano cheese, the finest Mozzarella and finished with fresh basil
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.95
Fresh white meat chicken, crispy bacon, fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, and our finest mozzarella, with a sprinkling of imported pecorino Romano on a thin crust finished off with a creamy ranch dressing
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.95
Topped with mozzarella and delicious tender white meat buffalo chicken. Covered with a medium to spicy buffalo chicken sauce. (No substitutions)
- Large Suprema Pizza$23.95
Our homemade tomato sauce, imported pecorino Romano, and mozzarella, topped with all the favorites: fine sweet Italian sausage, Italian pepperoni, sautéed sliced onions, fresh roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms. Finished with fresh basil. (No substitutions)
- Large Meat Lover's Pizza$23.95
Homemade tomato sauce is topped off with mozzarella, ham, sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon. (No substitutions)
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$22.95
Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh pineapples, and ham