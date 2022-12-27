Newcomb Farms Restaurant Milton
Pancakes & French Toast
Banana Bread French Toast
Two Slices of Homemade Banana Bread dipped in eggs and topped with fresh Banana slices
Blueberry Pancakes
Three Pancakes Filled with Blueberries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three Fluffy Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips
Crunchy French Toast
Deep fried Thick Texas toast covered in a mixture of corn flakes, sugar, and cinnamon
French Toast
Two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in batted and grilled golden brown
Giant Belgian Waffle
Giant Belgium Waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar
Rasin French
Three slices of cinnamon raisin bread dipped in batter and grilled
Stuffed French Toast
Bananas, cream cheese, and raspberry preserve between Texas toast
Three Pancakes
Three fluffy pancake served with maple syrup and butter
Oreo Pancakes
Spec Waffle
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with cheese (American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Provolone)
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Three eggs omelette with crispy bacon and cheese
Broccoli Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with fresh broccoli and cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with ham and cheese
Hashlette
Three egg omelette stuffed with corned beef hash and Swiss cheese topped off with hollandaise sauce.
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with mushrooms and cheese
New England Omelette
Omelette filled with ham, bacon, sausage,green pepper,tomato, onion, and mushroom with cheese
Plain Omelette
Three eggs omeltte style
Sausage & cheese omelette
Three egg omelette with diced sausage and cheese
Spanish Omelette
Three egg omelette with green pepper, onion, and salsa
Spinach, Feta, Tomato Omelette
Three egg omelette with fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese
Tomato & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with cheese and tomato
Vegetarian Omelette
Three egg omelette with onion,green peppers, mushroom, tomato, and cheese
Western Omelette
Classic green peppers, diced ham, and onion
Bacado Omelete
Bacon, avocado omelet Topped with sour cream
California omelette
Skillet Breakfasts & Bennedicts
Skillet Banquet
Two Eggs on top of home fries blanketed with cheese
Vegetarian Skillet
Two eggs on top of our skillet breakfast with tomato, green pepper, onion, and mushroom
Skillet Breakfast
Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs on top of corned beef hash with home fries and toast
New England Skillet
Two Eggs on top of home fries with bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions covered with a blanketed with cheese
Steak Benedict
Steak tips on top of English muffin with three eggs and hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict
Three eggs sits on top of ham and English muffin halves covered in hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Three eggs on top of fresh spinach and topped with hollandaise sauce
Bacon & Tomato Benedict
Three eggs on top of crispy bacon and tomatoes sits on English muffin halves and top with hollandaise sauce
Crabcake Benedict
Three dropped eggs on two crabcakes topped with hollandaise sauce
Irish Benedict
Dropped eggs and corned beef hash on top of English muffin halves covered with hollandaise sauce
Pastrami Benedict
Three dropped eggs on lean pastrami and English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce
California Benny
Three eggs on sliced avocodos and tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce
Italian Benny
Blt Benedict
Eggs
BBQ Steak Tips and Eggs
Marinated BBQ steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast
Teriyaki Tips and eggs
Marinated Teriyaki steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast
Two Eggs w/Meat
Two eggs any style with bacon, ham, or sausage severed with toast
Two Eggs
Scrambled eggs with diced ham
Two eggs scrambled with diced ham and cheese served with toast
Side Orders
4 Bacon Strips
Four Sausage Links
Ham
English Muffin
Toast
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Home fries
Home fries with cheese sauce
French Fries
Potato Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Side of Steak Tips
Side Hollandaise sauce
Side turkey sausage
Newcomb Breakfasts
Hearty Breakfast
Three eggs your choice of four bacon strips or four sausage links with home fries and toast
New England Breakfast
Pancakes or French toast, two eggs four bacon strips or four sausage links
The ? Breakfast
Two deep fried potato skins overflowing with scrambled eggs with melted cheese and bacon served with toast ( half order $7.25)
8oz Sirloin Steak and eggs
8 oz sirloin steak and three eggs served with home fries and toast
Hearty Sandwich
Two egg sandwich with bacon and avocado on Multigrain toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Soups and Salads
Soup of Day
Chowder of Day
Large Tossed Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. Your choice of dressing, Served with rollup bread
Famous Greek Salad
Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread
Charbroiled Chicken Salad
A sensational mixture of fresh greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with sliced charbroiled chicken breast and rollup bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread
Sizzling Steak Salad
Steak tips cooked to your liking with Olives & Feta Cheese served with rollup bread.
Greek Salad with Chicken
Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread
Sandwiches
BLT
BLT Club
Chicken Club
Charburger Club
Chicken Roll Up
Grilled Ch & Ham
Grilled Ch & Tom
Grilled Ch& Bac
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese and Tuna
Ham Club
NE Turkey Roll Up
Roast Beef Club
Roast Beef Roll Up
Roast Beef Sandwich
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Tuna Roll Up
Tuna Salad Club
Chix Salad
Chix Salad Club
Turkey Club
Turkey Roll Up
Turkey Salad Roll Up
Turkey Sandwich
Chic Sal Roll up
Charburgers
Farmhouse Favorites
BBQ Steak Tips
Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw
Teriyaki Steak Tips
Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw
Turkey Tips
Marinated turkey cooked to order
Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Honey Dijon or Original on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and French fries
NE Turkey Sandwich
With homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo and French fries
Hot Pastrami and Swiss
On a roll with French fries
Fish n Chips
Deep-fried fish with French fries, tarter sauce, lemon and coleslaw
Fish Sandwich
Deep-fried fish with tarter sauce and lemon
Lobster Roll
Lobster meat with mayonnaise on the side
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Red corned beef on top of cabbage with carrots, potatoes, turnip and beets