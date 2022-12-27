Newcomb Farms Restaurant Milton

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetarian Skillet
Corned Beef Hash
New England Breakfast

Pancakes & French Toast

Served with maple syrup and butter
Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$10.00

Two Slices of Homemade Banana Bread dipped in eggs and topped with fresh Banana slices

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Three Pancakes Filled with Blueberries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Three Fluffy Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips

Crunchy French Toast

$10.00

Deep fried Thick Texas toast covered in a mixture of corn flakes, sugar, and cinnamon

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

Two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in batted and grilled golden brown

Giant Belgian Waffle

Giant Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Giant Belgium Waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar

Rasin French

Rasin French

$8.00

Three slices of cinnamon raisin bread dipped in batter and grilled

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Bananas, cream cheese, and raspberry preserve between Texas toast

Three Pancakes

Three Pancakes

$10.00

Three fluffy pancake served with maple syrup and butter

Oreo Pancakes

$11.00

Spec Waffle

$12.00

Omelettes

Served with home fries and choice of toast

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Three egg omelette with cheese (American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Provolone)

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three eggs omelette with crispy bacon and cheese

Broccoli Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette filled with fresh broccoli and cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette filled with ham and cheese

Hashlette

$13.00

Three egg omelette stuffed with corned beef hash and Swiss cheese topped off with hollandaise sauce.

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with mushrooms and cheese

New England Omelette

$13.00

Omelette filled with ham, bacon, sausage,green pepper,tomato, onion, and mushroom with cheese

Plain Omelette

$9.00

Three eggs omeltte style

Sausage & cheese omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with diced sausage and cheese

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with green pepper, onion, and salsa

Spinach, Feta, Tomato Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese

Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with cheese and tomato

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with onion,green peppers, mushroom, tomato, and cheese

Western Omelette

$12.00

Classic green peppers, diced ham, and onion

Bacado Omelete

$14.00

Bacon, avocado omelet Topped with sour cream

California omelette

$14.00

Skillet Breakfasts & Bennedicts

Our Skillet filled with home fries covered with a blend of cheese and two eggs and choice of toast
Skillet Banquet

Skillet Banquet

$11.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries blanketed with cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$14.00

Two eggs on top of our skillet breakfast with tomato, green pepper, onion, and mushroom

Skillet Breakfast

Skillet Breakfast

$13.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Two eggs on top of corned beef hash with home fries and toast

New England Skillet

New England Skillet

$15.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries with bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions covered with a blanketed with cheese

Steak Benedict

$17.00

Steak tips on top of English muffin with three eggs and hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs sits on top of ham and English muffin halves covered in hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs on top of fresh spinach and topped with hollandaise sauce

Bacon & Tomato Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs on top of crispy bacon and tomatoes sits on English muffin halves and top with hollandaise sauce

Crabcake Benedict

$15.00

Three dropped eggs on two crabcakes topped with hollandaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$15.00

Dropped eggs and corned beef hash on top of English muffin halves covered with hollandaise sauce

Pastrami Benedict

$15.00

Three dropped eggs on lean pastrami and English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce

California Benny

$15.00

Three eggs on sliced avocodos and tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce

Italian Benny

$15.00

Blt Benedict

$15.00

Eggs

All the classics here

BBQ Steak Tips and Eggs

$19.00

Marinated BBQ steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast

Teriyaki Tips and eggs

$19.00

Marinated Teriyaki steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast

Two Eggs w/Meat

$8.00

Two eggs any style with bacon, ham, or sausage severed with toast

Two Eggs

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with diced ham

$11.00

Two eggs scrambled with diced ham and cheese served with toast

Side Orders

4 Bacon Strips

$4.50

Four Sausage Links

$4.50

Ham

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Toast

$2.00

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Home fries

$3.00

Home fries with cheese sauce

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Steak Tips

$12.00

Side Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Side turkey sausage

$5.00

Newcomb Breakfasts

Here are some of our own choices

Hearty Breakfast

$14.00

Three eggs your choice of four bacon strips or four sausage links with home fries and toast

New England Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes or French toast, two eggs four bacon strips or four sausage links

The ? Breakfast

$10.00+

Two deep fried potato skins overflowing with scrambled eggs with melted cheese and bacon served with toast ( half order $7.25)

8oz Sirloin Steak and eggs

$16.00Out of stock

8 oz sirloin steak and three eggs served with home fries and toast

Hearty Sandwich

$12.00

Two egg sandwich with bacon and avocado on Multigrain toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

All Breakfast Sandwiches comes with cheese and homefries

Bacon & Egg

$5.00

Egg Only

$3.75

Ham & Egg

$5.00

Sausage Egg

$5.00

Western Sandwich

$5.00

Spec Bac & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Saus & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Ham & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Chix & Egg

$7.50Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Soup of Day

$4.00+

Chowder of Day

$4.00+

Large Tossed Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. Your choice of dressing, Served with rollup bread

Famous Greek Salad

$10.00

Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$11.00

A sensational mixture of fresh greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with sliced charbroiled chicken breast and rollup bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread

Sizzling Steak Salad

$16.00

Steak tips cooked to your liking with Olives & Feta Cheese served with rollup bread.

Greek Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with choice of french fries, potato salad, or coleslaw with pickles

BLT

$8.00

BLT Club

$10.00

Chicken Club

$12.00

Charburger Club

$12.00

Chicken Roll Up

$10.00

Grilled Ch & Ham

$8.00

Grilled Ch & Tom

$8.00

Grilled Ch& Bac

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Tuna

$8.00

Ham Club

$10.00

NE Turkey Roll Up

$12.00

Roast Beef Club

$10.00

Roast Beef Roll Up

$10.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Ham Club

$10.00

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Roll Up

$10.00

Tuna Salad Club

$10.00

Chix Salad

$10.00

Chix Salad Club

$10.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey Roll Up

$12.00

Turkey Salad Roll Up

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Chic Sal Roll up

$10.00

Charburgers

Cooked to your liking. 8 oz. tender angus ground beef, charbroiled to order, served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh country roll

Bacon Cheese Charburger

$12.00

Charburger

$10.00

Mushroom Cheese Charburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Farmhouse Favorites

BBQ Steak Tips

$19.00

Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw

Teriyaki Steak Tips

$19.00

Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw

Turkey Tips

$18.00

Marinated turkey cooked to order

Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Honey Dijon or Original on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and French fries

NE Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

With homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo and French fries

Hot Pastrami and Swiss

$10.00

On a roll with French fries

Fish n Chips

$13.00

Deep-fried fish with French fries, tarter sauce, lemon and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Deep-fried fish with tarter sauce and lemon

Lobster Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Lobster meat with mayonnaise on the side

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00

Red corned beef on top of cabbage with carrots, potatoes, turnip and beets

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Coffee

$2.85

Decaf Coffee

$2.85

Tea

$2.75

Decaf Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

XL Togo Coffee

$3.50

Tap Water

Kids Menu

1 Egg + Bacon, Saus, Toast

$3.50

1 Pancake w/Scrambled Egg

$3.50

Grilled Cheese + Fries

$3.50

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$4.50

Half Turkey Sandwich + Fries

$3.50

Turkey Dinner

$4.75

Mac + Cheese

$3.50

Hot Dog + Fries

$3.50