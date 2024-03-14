The New Fashioned
KIOSK LOUNGE
Entrees
- Butter Burger$12.95
1/3 lb burger patty, double American cheese, caramelized onions, Dijonnaise sauce, brioche roll. Served with seasoned fries.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$12.95
Usinger’s all-natural ham, Wisconsin provolone, horseradish mayo, pretzel bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- Milwaukee Dog$10.95
Usinger's all beef frank, American cheese, caramelized onions, toasted pretzel bun. Served with seasoned French fries.
- Beer Brat$10.95
Usinger's bratwurst, Dijonnaise sauce, beer braised onions, pretzel bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- Mac n Cheese$7.95
Noodles, cheese sauce, cheese curds, pretzel crumbs
- Fish Sandwich$12.95
Beer battered cod, broccoli slaw, herbed tartar, brioche roll. Served with seasoned fries.
Sides
- Fried Cheese Curds$9.95
Lightly breaded Wisconsin white cheddar with chipotle ranch
- Pretzilla Bites$10.95
Crispy pretzel bites with cheesy ranch and Dijonnaise
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Thousand Island Dressing
- Cheddar Fries$6.95
Seasoned fries, sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
- French Fries$5.95
seasoned fries
On The Lighter Side
- Cranberry Turkey Salad$10.95
Fresh greens topped with smoked turkey, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made creamy Caesar dressing, and garlic-herb croutons.
- Turkey Wrap$7.95
Smoked turkey, pimento cheese, fresh tomato, red onion, mixed greens in a flour tortilla wrap
- Veggie Wrap$6.95
Tomato, red onion, carrots, mixed greens, hummus, and crumbled goat cheese in a flour tortilla wrap
- Wisconsin Cheese Snack Pack$8.95
Assorted Wisconsin cheeses, Grandma’s cheese dip, crackers, mini pretzels & grape tomatoes
- Northwoods Snack Pack$10.95
Usinger’s summer sausage, salami, assorted Wisconsin cheeses, Grandma’s cheese dip, mini pretzels, crackers, grape tomatoes & baby pickle
- Hummus Snack Pack$7.95
Homemade hummus with fresh carrots, celery, and cucumber with olive medley & pita bread
Frozen Custard
Kids Menu
CATERING
Benson's Catering - Stations
- Pretzel Wall Station$15.00
- Popcorn Station$9.50
- Smoked Salmon Station$12.00
- WI Cheese Curd Buffet$12.00
- Chicken Wings$12.00
- Seafood Tower$70.00
- WI Sausage Bar$15.00
- Cacio E Pepe Pasta Bar$18.00
- Pizza Station$10.00
- Spud Bar$14.00
- Mac & Cheese Bar$14.00
- Slider Bar$15.00
- Pierogie Bar$12.00
- Carving - Beef Tenderloin$16.00
- Carving - Sweet Tea Brined Pork Loin$15.00
- Prime Rib$16.00
- Baby Back Ribs$14.00
- Turkey Breast$14.00
Benson's Catering - Appetizers
ACTIVITIES
Public Bowling
Public Dart Ball
Public Curling
GRAB N'GO BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Brisk Iced Tea Lemon Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Celsius Arctic Vibe$7.00
- Celsius Raspberry Açai$7.00
- Celsius Wild Berry$7.00
- Drink Wisconsinbly Brandy Old Fashioned 12oz$10.00
- Mamitas Tequila Sunrise 12oz$8.50
- Aquafina Water 20oz$3.00
- Diet Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Diet Starry Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz$4.00
- Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry 20oz$4.00
- Gatorade Glacier Freeze 20oz$4.00
- Pepsi Zero Sugar Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Pepsi Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz$4.00
- Rockstar Energy Drink$6.00
- Sprecher Cherry Cola$5.00
- Sprecher Cream Soda$5.00
- Sprecher Orange Dream$5.00
- Sprecher Root Beer$5.00
- Starry$4.00
- System Black Cherry 0% Alcohol$5.00
- System Mango 0% Alcohol$5.00
- Sugar Free Rockstar Energy Drink$6.00
RETAIL
Apparel
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - XS$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - S$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - M$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - L$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - XL$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Central Time Social Club Crewneck - XXL$58.00
Unisex Crewneck Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Dive Bar Super Star Crewneck - S$48.00
Unisex Crewneck Terry Cozy Sweatshirt
- Dive Bar Super Star Crewneck - M$48.00
Unisex Crewneck Terry Cozy Sweatshirt
- Dive Bar Super Star Crewneck - L$48.00
Unisex Crewneck Terry Cozy Sweatshirt
- Dive Bar Super Star Crewneck - XL$48.00
Unisex Crewneck Terry Cozy Sweatshirt
- Dive Bar Super Star Crewneck - XXL$48.00
Unisex Crewneck Terry Cozy Sweatshirt
- The Flagship Crewneck - S$58.00
Unisex Athletic Grey Terry Crewneck
- The Flagship Crewneck - M$58.00
Unisex Athletic Grey Terry Crewneck
- The Flagship Crewneck - L$58.00
Unisex Athletic Grey Terry Crewneck
- The Flagship Crewneck - XL$58.00
Unisex Athletic Grey Terry Crewneck
- The Flagship Crewneck - XXL$58.00
Unisex Athletic Grey Terry Crewneck
- WI Hat - Camel/Blk$35.00
Trucker Hat with Leather Patch
- WI Hat - Grn/Blk$35.00
Trucker Hat with Leather Patch
- WI Hat - Grey/Blk$35.00
Trucker Hat with Leather Patch
- NF Patch Beanie - Blk$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- NF Patch Beanie - Green$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- NF Patch Beanie - Rust$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- NF Patch Beanie - Tan$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- WI Patch Beanie - Blk$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- WI Patch Beanie - Green$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- WI Patch Beanie - Mustard$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- WI Patch Beanie - Rust$30.00
Knit Beanie with Leather Patch
- Cheese Hat - Blk$35.00
Trucker Hat with Leather Patch
- NF Hat - Green/Black$35.00
Snapback Hat with Leather Patch
- NF Hat - Grey/Black$35.00
Snapback Hat with Leather Patch
- Midwest Mindset Hat$38.00
Vintage Gold Twill 5 Panel Hat
- The Cheese Beanie$36.00
Forest Green Knit Beanie with Cheese Patch
- Midwest Knit Beanie$34.00
Heather Grey Knit Beanie with Patch
- Wisco Old Fashioned Hoodie - S$58.00
Unisex Ultra Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt
- Wisco Old Fashioned Hoodie - M$58.00
Unisex Ultra Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt
- Wisco Old Fashioned Hoodie - L$58.00
Unisex Ultra Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt
- Wisco Old Fashioned Hoodie - XL$58.00
Unisex Ultra Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt
- Wisco Old Fashioned Hoodie - XXL$58.00
Unisex Ultra Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - XS$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - S$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - M$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - L$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - XL$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Light Blue - XXL$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - XS$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - S$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - M$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - L$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - XL$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- New Fashioned Logo Tee-Navy Blue - XXL$30.00
Locally Printed Custom Tee
- Wisco Old Fashioned Short Sleeve Tee - S$30.00
Unisex Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
- Wisco Old Fashioned Short Sleeve Tee - M$30.00
Unisex Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
- Wisco Old Fashioned Short Sleeve Tee - L$30.00
Unisex Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
- Wisco Old Fashioned Short Sleeve Tee - XL$30.00
Unisex Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
- Wisco Old Fashioned Short Sleeve Tee - XXL$30.00
Unisex Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
- People's Flag Milwaukee Unisex Tee - S$35.00
Black Cotton Unisex Tee
- People's Flag Milwaukee Unisex Tee - M$35.00
Black Cotton Unisex Tee
- People's Flag Milwaukee Unisex Tee - L$35.00
Black Cotton Unisex Tee
- People's Flag Milwaukee Unisex Tee - XL$35.00
Black Cotton Unisex Tee
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Brick - XS$58.00
Unisex Brick Red Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Brick - S$58.00
Unisex Brick Red Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Brick - M$58.00Out of stock
Unisex Brick Red Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Brick - L$58.00
Unisex Brick Red Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Brick - XL$58.00
Unisex Brick Red Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - XS$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - S$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - M$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - L$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - XL$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Wisco Pillars Crewneck-Dust - XXL$58.00
Unisex Dust Grey Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt
- Quilted Women's Midwest Pullover - S$72.00
Women's Quilted Crewneck Pullover
- Quilted Women's Midwest Pullover - M$72.00
Women's Quilted Crewneck Pullover
- Quilted Women's Midwest Pullover - L$72.00
Women's Quilted Crewneck Pullover
- Quilted Women's Midwest Pullover - XL$72.00
Women's Quilted Crewneck Pullover
- Quilted Women's Midwest Pullover - XXL$72.00
Women's Quilted Crewneck Pullover
Art
Barware
- Lthr Coaster Call Me OF$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Lthr Coaster Drinks on Me$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Lthr Coaster Great Lakes$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Lthr Coaster Make It a Dbl$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Flask MKE Map$54.00
Stainless Steel Flask with Etched Leather Sleeve
- Travel Mug MKE Map$42.00
24oz Travel Mug with Etched Leather Sleeve
- Leather Coaster OF Recipe$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Leather Coaster Whiskey$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Coaster WI Party$2.00
Coaster
- Pint Glass WI Can$12.00
Screenprinted 16oz Pint Glass
- Leather Coaster WI State$10.00
Pressed Leather Coaster
- Shot Glass WI State$8.00
Screenprinted Shot Glass
- Wisconsin Typography Rocks Glass - Black$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Wisconsin Typography Rocks Glass - Matte Gold$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Wisconsin State Silhoueette Rocks Glass - Black$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Old Fashioned Rocks Glass - Black$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Old Fashioned Rocks Glass - Matte Gold$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Whiskey Old Fashioned Soy Candle - Rocks Glass$22.00
Soy Candle in Whiskey Rocks Glass
- Cheers Rocks Glass - 20k Gold$16.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Mixology Rocks Glass - Black/Whiskey$12.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
- Custom New Fashioned Rocks Glass - White$8.00
Screenprinted 11oz Rocks Glass
Candle
- Bergamot & Lavender Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- Blood Orange & Mahogany Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- Bradford Beach (On a Good Day) Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Bradford Beach (On a Good Day) Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Brady Street Daze Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Brady Street Daze Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Brewery Tour Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Brewery Tour Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- ButterCream City Vanilla Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- ButterCream City Vanilla Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Cheers Soy Candle - Paloma Scent$30.00
Scented Soy Candle in Rocks Glass
- Jazzmine in the Park Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Jazzmine in the Park Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Lake Park Breeze Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Lake Park Breeze Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Lemongrass & Sage Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- Macintosh & Maple Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- Oakmoss & Eucalyptus Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- Sandalwood & Vanilla Soy Candle - 9oz Jar$22.00
Soy Candle in Amber Jar
- State Fair Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- State Fair Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Third Ward Java Dark Chocolate Soy Candle - 12.25oz Jar$30.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Third Ward Java Dark Chocolate Soy Candle - 6oz Jar$18.00
Soy Candle in Glass Jar
- Whiskey Old Fashioned Soy Candle - Rocks Glass$22.00
Soy Candle in Whiskey Rocks Glass
- New Fashioned Custom Candle (Deep Copy)$26.00
Custom Soy Candle in Whiskey Rocks Glass
Chocolate Indulgence
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Cacao Nib$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Cherry Almond$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Citrus Ginger$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Cream City Crunch$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Espresso Bean$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - IPA$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Milk Chocolate Sea Salt$8.50
Chocolate Bar
- Indulgence Chocolate Bar - Porter$8.50
Chocolate Bar
Greeting Card
Home Goods
Soap
- Brew City Blend Soap$8.00
Beer & Coffee Cold Process Soap
- Charcoal & Cedar Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Custom-Blend New Fashioned Soap$8.50
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Geranium & Rose Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Grapefruit & Pink Clay Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Lavender & Juniper Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Lavender & Lemongrass Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Lavender & Lime Goat Milk Soap$8.50
Cold Process Goat Milk Soap
- Northwoods Goat Milk Soap$8.50
Cold Process Goat Milk Soap
- PBR Soap$8.00
Cold Process Beer Soap
- Pomander Orange & Clove Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Rosemary & Orange Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
- Sage & Lavender Soap$8.00
Vegan Cold Process Soap
Souvenir
- Call Me Old Fashioned Leather Keychain - Circle$12.00
Pressed Leather Keychain
- Milwaukee Brew City Leather Keychain - Circle$12.00
Pressed Leather Keychain
- Milwaukee Brew City Leather Keychain - Motel$12.00
Pressed Leather Keychain
- Milwaukee Cream City Flag Postcard$3.00
Postcard
- Milwaukee Lakefront Magnet$6.00
Magnet
- Milwaukee Lakefront Postcard$2.00
Postcard
- Milwaukee Lakefront Puzzle$30.00
500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
- Milwaukee Map Card Wallet$50.00
Etched Leather Wallet
- Milwaukee Map Clutch$125.00
Etched Leather Clutch Purse
- Milwaukee Map Journal$124.00
Etched Leather Refillable Journal
- Milwaukee Map Passport Wallet$60.00
Etched Leather Passport Wallet
- New Fashioned Logo Tote Bag$22.00
Locally Printed Custom Tote Bag
- Up North Wisconsin Postcard$2.00
Postcard
- WI Enamel Local Love Souvenir Pin$14.00
Enamel Pin
- WI Scenes Souvenir Magnet$8.00
Enamel Pin
- Wisconsin Party Know How Magnet$6.00
Magnet
- Wisconsin Party Know How Puzzle$30.00
500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
- Wisconsin Silhouette Leather Keychain - Circle$12.00
Pressed Leather Keychain
- Wisconsin Silhouette Leather Keychain - Motel$12.00
Pressed Leather Keychain
Sticker
- Cooler By The Lake Mini Sticker$2.50
Vinyl Sticker
- Midwest Mindset Sticker$4.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Milwaukee Lakefront Sticker$4.00
Vinyl Sticker
- The Goodland Milwaukee Love Sticker$4.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Up North Wisconsin Sticker$4.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Wisco Blocks Design Sticker$4.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Wisco Cheese Sticker$5.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Wisco Old Fashioned Sticker$5.00
Vinyl Sticker
- Wisco Pillars Sticker$5.00
Vinyl Sticker
- XL Wisconsin Icons Vinyl Sticker$8.00
Vinyl Sticker
- XL Wisconsin Scenes Vinyl Sticker$6.00
Vinyl Sticker