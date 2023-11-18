New Glory Craft Brewery Alpine
- Bier Wit Me 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
Ok...so “bier” with us here! We brewed this one with orange peel, coriander, and chamomile to create one helluva beer. And the tanginess? Chef’s kiss! This Witbier is hazy, but it’s also light-bodied. Whaaat? You’ll just have to try it to see what all the fuss is about.
- Cause & Reflect West Coast IPA 4-Pack 16oz cans (Copy)$17.00
When you showcase Motueka, Citra, and Nelson Sauvin hops in one beer, what happens? They come together to create bright hop flavors and aromas of tropical citrus, white gummy bear, and pineapple. Cause and effect? No! Cause and reflect? Yes! Make sense? No! Sound cool? Yes!
- Cells Interlinked 4-Pack 16oz cans$18.00
“A system of cells interlinked within cells interlinked within cells interlinked...” -Vladimir Nabokov. This beer is just as complex and smooth as that quote. A heavy dosing of Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops lend to green dank notes and flavors and aromas of overripe orange citrus. Some might say it’s reckless!
- Citra Dream 4-Pack 16oz cans$14.00
This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus.
- Flipping Tables Brown Ale 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
Don’t overlook this beer! Smooth and full-bodied, this brown ale is classic to the style. We use a blend of toasted malts that bring a varied malt presence to the beer. It’s definitely malt-forward. You’ll get malt flavors and aromas of toasted bread, nuttiness, and a touch of toffee sweetness. Flip it good!
- Galactic Worms 4-Pack$17.00
In an imaginary galaxy far, far away lives a tasty beer overtaken by giant, cosmic gummy worms. Inspired by its younger sibling, Gummy Worms Chewy Pale Ale, this IPA has a name for itself. It's overrun with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra hops. Aromas of soft, tropical citrus fruits are followed by out-of-this-world flavors of zesty grapefruit and a hint of dank. Venture to the galaxy, but don't feed the worms! Coming in at 7% ABV
- Gang Brews A Stout 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
When seven crazy friends (aka the production gang) decide to brew a Stout, you know it's gonna be good! What you have here is a dry Irish Stout with malt flavors of decadent dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee. It's brewed with English Malts and English yeast, so we'll call it a traditional Irish Stout. No scheming here, folks!
- Gummy Worms 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV,
- Hop Craze #5 4-Pack 16oz cans$18.00
In this experimental revolving hop series, we explore the ever evolving hop landscape and allow our brewers to hand select compelling and intriguing blends. This particular blend consists of a bouquet of Simcoe, Citra, and Sabro hops. Hey, there's nothing wrong with being a little (hop) crazy!
- Lost Corner 4-Pack 16oz cans$17.00
- Do you Even Mosaic Broh? West Coast IPA 4-Pack 16oz cans$17.00
Pssst, I'm going to tell you a little secret. When we first brewed this beer, it was meant to be more of a fun experiment. Turns out y'all love those Mosaic hops! Can we blame you? We extract all of the goodness Mosaic hops have to offer; big notes of fresh Cali dank, overripe fruit, mango, blueberry, and just a hint of pine. 100% Mosaic, 100% Awesome, 100% Broh!
- Mosh Pit West Coast Pilsner 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
Your taste buds will be rockin’ out to the flavors of this super-crisp Pilsner. Mosaic and Motueka hops are hittin‘ it hard with resinous tropical vibes. Those lime zest notes in the back? That’s from the hops too! Rock on, Broh!
- NGB Pils 4-Pack 16oz cans$12.00
Let's get back to the classics! This brew is inspired by the pilsners first developed back in the 19th century. We use a pilsner grain that has been malted in the traditional Bohemian fashion along with 100% Tettnang hops. The resulting beer is floral with just a hint of spice. In typical pilsner fashion, it pours a bright, golden yellow. If you like crushable, ultra crisp beers, this one's for you. Prost! Comes in at 5.0%
- Stellar Burst 4-Pack 16oz Cans$14.00
- Slay Ride 4-Pack 16oz cans$17.00
- Sunburst Saison 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
Bursting with bright notes of orange citrus and black pepper, this one is full of rustic character. The tanginess from our French Saison yeast, and the abundance of tiny bubbles offer an exceptionally dry, and quaffable beer.
- Ubahdank West Coast IPA 4-Pack 16oz cans$13.00
This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. 7.2%abv
- Wakey Wakey 4-pack 16oz cans$13.00
- Within One Stem 4-Pack 16oz Cans$17.00
- Sticky Nuts 4-Pack 16oz Cans$20.00
This Imperial Stout is like holiday dessert in a can. It boasts huge flavors and aromas of toasted butter pecan and rich maple syrup, with a hint of vanilla. We pecan’t even!
- Terp-Tonic 4-Pack 16oz Cans$17.00
Dive into this epic citrus infusion - a killer combo of Citra, Simcoe, and Centennial hops jammin' with real grapefruit juice. Get stoked for a radical burst of grapefruit in every sip. Cheers to livin' life with that zesty vibe!
6-packs
- Golden Bell 6pk$12.00
There's nothing quite like crushing one down the middle of the first tee. Designed as the perfect complement to 18 holes, crushing this American Craft Lager is just as satisfying. Noble hops and domestic pilsner malts make for a crisp, ultra sessionable brew perfect for a day on the green (or whichever recreational activity suits you). Let's par-tee!
- Munch On This Oktoberfest$12.00
Guten tag! This traditional Märzen is brewed with 100% German malts, and fermented with our German lager yeast. You’ll enjoy rich, full malt aromas and flavors of toasted caramel and biscuits. This here is a clean, easy drinker with a snappy dryness and a low bitterness level. Prost!
Kegs - 1/6 bbl
- Citra Dream Hazy IPA Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45Out of stock
- Gummy Worms Hazy Pale Ale 1/6 bbl Keg$102.23
- Ubahdank W/C IPA 1/6 bbl Keg$102.23Out of stock
The liquid in this can exemplifies what we think a classic West Coast IPA should taste like. We start with a perfect balance of North American brewer's 2-row barley and UK Golden Promise malts for a neutral, but no less delicious, base for the hops to play off your tongue. We've selected classic American 'C' hops to bring everyone's favorite notes of grapefruit, orange peel, and pine just to slam them with a huge dose of Mosaic for all of the dank, overripe, tropical fruit that we can't get enough of.
- Sunburst Saison 1/6 bbl Keg$102.23
- Key Lime Gose 1/6 bbl keg$102.23
This refreshing New Glory original was first brewed in 2016, and it’s been a customer favorite ever since. It’s brewed with Indian coriander, Himalayan pink salt, and a whole-lotta key lime puree. You’ll experience that key lime tartness, balanced with a mild saltiness. It “gose” down so smoothly!
- Talk Tiki To Me Sour Keg 1/6 bbl$131.60
We’re taking you straight to the tropics of the South Pacific with this one. It’s fruited with copious amounts of pineapple and Cara Cara orange purées, and then conditioned on coconut. The resulting brew is like vacay in can. It’s tart, layered, and flavorful. Enjoy! It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!
- Munch On This Oktoberfest 1/6 BBL keg$92.44Out of stock
- Do You Even Mosaic Broh? IPA Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45
- Stellar Burst Fruited Sour Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45
Stellar Burst is back with a tantalizing fusion of ripe blackberries, luscious raspberries, and tangy rhubarb. Cheers to a cosmic flavor adventure for your taste buds!
- Flipping Tables Brown Ale 1/6 BBL keg$92.44
- Java Jack PSL Golden Stout 1/6 bbl Keg$102.23
This ain’t your mom’s PSL! This smooth and rich golden brew’s got it all: coffee from Valiant Coffee Roasters, pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger), and vanilla extract. Have your pumpkin spice latte Java Jack style...in the form of a damn good beer!
- Slay Ride Red IPA 1/6 bbl Keg$102.23
Here’s a brew that embodies raw power and festive spirit. With a robust blend of Chinook, Cascade, and Citra hops, this red IPA flexes its muscles with hop flavors of grapefruit, citrus, and pine. Balancing this macho hop punch is a medley of lightly toasted malts, offering notes of biscuit, toffee, and caramel. Ho-Ho-hop on board!
- Cause & Reflect IPA Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45
When you showcase Motueka, Citra, and Nelson Sauvin hops in one beer, what happens? They come together to create bright hop flavors and aromas of tropical citrus, white gummy bear, and pineapple. Cause and effect? No! Cause and reflect? Yes! Make sense? No! Sound cool? Yes!
- Golden Bell 1/6 BBL keg$92.44
GOLDEN BELL is a crisp, easy-drinking, total hole-in-one lager. Oh yeah! It's light-bodied and refreshing too. Grab a couple of Goldie Bs and AVOID THE ROUGH, player.
- Within One Stem Hazy IPA Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45Out of stock
This isn’t just a beer, it's a rebellion against the ordinary. Citra and Galaxy hops immerse you in a cyberpunk-inspired world through their mysterious depth and their exotic passionfruit and citrus hop notes. Are you ready for it?
- Cells Interlinked Hazy DIPA Keg 1/6 bbl$131.60Out of stock
- Lost Corner West Coast IPA Keg 1/6 bbl$117.45Out of stock
Grab this beer and your hiking buddies and go! We brewed this unique, modern Westy with our friends at Solid Ground Brewery & Winery. It has a very light malt presence (from local Pilsner malts) and an approachable bitterness. 1320 and Simcoe hops lend beautiful flavors of orange, lemon zest, pineapple, and guava. Where will you go next?
Crowler
- Citra Dream 32oz$12.00
- Flipping Tables$11.00
- Gummy Worms 32oz$11.00
- Hop Craze 5 32oz$13.00
Hella hops. Hella loud. Hella confident. This DIPA is hella over the top! We brew it with Cashmere, Citra, Mosaic, and Strata hops, with the addition of Amarillo Cryo hops. It’s booming with aromas and flavors of citrus, fruity cereal (think rainbow toucan), and a firm bitterness. Drink this beer. Buy that lift kit. Live life by your own rules. Comes in at 8.5% ABV!
- Infinite Void 32 oz$17.00
We are bringing this luscious Imperial Stout back for a VERY LIMITED release. You’ll enjoy heavenly malt aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, espresso, and warm biscuit.
- Java Jack PSL Golden Stout 32oz$11.00
This ain’t your mom’s PSL! This smooth and rich golden brew’s got it all: coffee from Valiant Coffee Roasters, pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger), and vanilla extract. Have your pumpkin spice latte Java Jack style...in the form of a damn good beer!
- King Mo 32oz$12.00
All hail King Mo! This one's a 100% Mosaic hopped hazy masterpiece. With majestic hop flavors and aromas of dank pine, mango, and citrus, this one will have you thinking you're royalty. Top it all off with that silky smooth mouthfeel achieved from the addition of rolled oats and flaked wheat. Sit back in your comfiest "throne" and enjoy. Huzzah!
- Do You Even Mosaic Broh? West Coast IPA 32oz$12.00
- Munch On This Oktoberfest$9.00
- Sunburst 32oz$11.00
- Talk Tiki to me 32oz$15.00
We're taking you straight to the tropics of the South Pacific with this one. It's fruited with copious amounts of pineapple and tangerine purees, and then conditioned on coconut, vanilla, and other natural flavors. The resulting brew is like vacay in a can. It's tart, layered, and flavorful. Drink up! It's 5 o'clock somewhere.
- Ubahdank 32oz$11.00
American IPA brewed with Pacific Northwest hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Comes in at 7.2% ABV.
- Cells Interlinked 32oz$13.00
- NGB Pils 32oz$11.00
Let’s get back to the classics! This brew is inspired by the Pilsners first developed back in the 19th century. We use a Pilsner malt imported from Germany, along with 100% Noble hops. The resulting beer is floral with just a hint of spice. In typical pilsner fashion, it pours a bright, golden yellow. If you like crushable, ultra crisp beers, this one’s for you. Prost!
- Golden Bell 32oz$11.00
GOLDEN BELL is a crisp, easy-drinking, total hole-in-one lager. Oh yeah! It's light-bodied and refreshing too. Grab a couple of Goldie Bs and AVOID THE ROUGH, player.
- Cause & Reflect West Coast IPA$12.00
- Sticky Nuts 32oz Fill$22.00
This Imperial Stout is like holiday dessert in a can. It boasts huge flavors and aromas of toasted butter pecan and rich maple syrup, with a hint of vanilla. We pecan’t even!
- Terp-Tonic West Coast IPA 32oz$12.00
Dive into this epic citrus infusion - a killer combo of Citra, Simcoe, and Centennial hops jammin' with real grapefruit juice. Get stoked for a radical burst of grapefruit in every sip. Cheers to livin' life with that zesty vibe!
- Broken Logo Unisex Tee (Grey Triblend)$20.00
- Buffalo Plaid Blue Button Up$35.00
- Buffalo Plaid Grey Button Up$30.00
- Fanny Pack$15.00
Fanny packs are life! Not really...but you know what we mean! We couldn’t be happier that they’re back in style. This pack features an eye-catching edge-to edge pattern, adjustable straps, and two zippered compartments. Did we mention that this thing can hold like two 16oz. cans of beer with room to spare?
- Gold Woman Tank Top$25.00
- Green Sunglasses$8.00
- Gummy Worms T-shirt$25.00
This updated unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton. It features the New Glory logo on the left chest, and delicious Gummy Worms artwork on the back.
- Made in Sac- Gray$25.00
- NG Logo Maroon$17.00
- NG Logo Military Green$17.00
- Squad Goals Cropped Hoodie$40.00
Squad Goals! Need we say more? This might just be our coolest shirt to-date! It’s super soft (made with poly-cotton-rayon blend), pre-shrunk, and modestly cropped. It features our core beer icons in squad fashion (no pun intended). Say hello to your next favorite top!
- Ubahdank T-shirt$25.00
This updated unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton. It features the New Glory logo on the left chest, and rad Ubahdank artwork on the back.
- Vintage Men’s Ringer Tee (Navy/Gold)$17.00
- Wave Catcher Women’s V-Neck Tee (Turquoise)$17.00
- Button$1.00
- Citra Dream Pin$8.00
Citra Space Chimp Enamel Pin
- Crowler Koozie$3.00
- Glitter Quail Stickers$2.00
- GUMMY can Stickers$1.50
- Gummy Worms Hot Sauce$10.00
- Gummy Worms Pin$8.00
Gummy Worms Quail and Worm Enamel Pin
- Hop Grinder$15.00
- Mosaic Broh Pin$8.00
Hop Broh Enamel Pin
- New Glory Doggo Bandanas$5.00
Plaid design doggo bandanas made of microfiber. One size fits most. Can be rolled or worn on the back of the neck to fit smaller doggos. Also works great to clean your glasses!
- New Glory Pins 4-Pack$25.00
4 Enamel Pins: Ubahdank Bear Gummy Worms Quail & Worm Citra Dream Space Chimp Do You Even Mosaic Hop Broh
- SlushFest Stickers$1.00
- Translucent Sunglasses$5.00
- UBAH Can Stickers$1.50
- Ubahdank Pin$8.00
Ubahdank Bear Enamel Pin
- Lifted Miata Sticker$1.00
- Java Jack Sticker$2.00