Ubahdank W/C IPA 1/6 bbl Keg

The liquid in this can exemplifies what we think a classic West Coast IPA should taste like. We start with a perfect balance of North American brewer's 2-row barley and UK Golden Promise malts for a neutral, but no less delicious, base for the hops to play off your tongue. We've selected classic American 'C' hops to bring everyone's favorite notes of grapefruit, orange peel, and pine just to slam them with a huge dose of Mosaic for all of the dank, overripe, tropical fruit that we can't get enough of.