Newport Rib Company 2196 Harbor Blvd
Featured Items
- Hog Pack
(Feeds 9-13) includes: 24-28 ribs, 12 pcs chicken, 4 sausages (cut in thirds), 1 ½ lbs brisket, 12 pcs cornbread, 3 pints each of 2 sides$180.00
- Pig Pack
(Feeds 6-9) includes: 20-24 ribs, 8 pcs chicken, 3 sausages (cut in thirds), 1 lb brisket, 8 pcs cornbread, 1 quart each of 2 sides$165.00
- Piglet Pack
(Feeds 3-4) includes: 10 ribs, 4 pcs chicken, 2 sausages (cut in thirds), 1/2 lb brisket, 4 pcs cornbread, 1 pint each of 2 sides$79.00
Salads
- Half Size BBQ Chopped Southwest Salad
Fresh greens, black beans, sweet corn, jicama, diced tomatoes, cilantro, Jack cheese, tortilla strips, house-made BBQ ranch dressing$14.00
- Full Size BBQ Chopped Southwest Salad
Fresh greens, black beans, sweet corn, jicama, diced tomatoes, cilantro, Jack cheese, tortilla strips, house-made BBQ ranch dressing$17.00
- Half Size 2nd Street Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, mandarin oranges, diced green apple, dried cherries, chopped green onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, cornbread croutons, and house-made sweet & sour dressing$15.00
- Full Size 2nd Street Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, mandarin oranges, diced green apple, dried cherries, chopped green onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, cornbread croutons, and house-made sweet & sour dressing$18.00
- Half Size Kale Quinoa Salad
Kale, romaine and cabbage mix, quinoa, baby roma tomatoes, currants, toasted almonds, topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made sesame dressing$16.00
- Full Size Kale Quinoa Salad
Kale, romaine and cabbage mix, quinoa, baby roma tomatoes, currants, toasted almonds, topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made sesame dressing$19.00
- Half Size Cobb Salad
Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, chopped egg, avocado, diced tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles$16.00
- Full Size Cobb Salad
Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, chopped egg, avocado, diced tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles$19.00
- House Salad
Mixture of romaine and ice berg lettuce, shaved carrots and cabbage, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and choice of dressing$11.00
- BBQ Bleu Wedge Salad
Full size. Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, signature BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, bacon, & bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion strings$18.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch - Sandwich Combos
- Lunch BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Half BBQ Brisket Sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$19.00
- Lunch Tri-Tip Sandwich
Half Tri-Tip sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$19.00
- Lunch Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich
Half prime rib French dip sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$20.00
- Lunch Pulled Pork Sandwich
Half pulled pork sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$17.00
- Lunch Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Half pulled chicken sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$16.00
- Lunch Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich
Half grilled chicken sandwich with choice of soup or salad and one side dish$17.00
Lunch - Lunch Size Pastas
Lunch - Entrées
- Lunch Baby Back Ribs
6-7 rack of baby back ribs served with one side dish$24.00
- Lunch Beef Ribs
2 beef bones served with one side dish$27.00
- 7oz Lunch Tri-Tip
7 oz of slow roasted tri-tip served with one side dish$22.00
- 5 Oz Boneless Breast BBQed Chicken
Grilled BBQ chicken breast served with one side dish$18.00
- 1/4 Chicken BBQed Chicken
1/4 BBQ chicken served with one side dish$18.00
Lunch- Salads
- House Salad$12.98