Welcome To Online Ordering for Newport Sandwich Co.
Newport Sandwich Company 469 Thames St. Newport, RI
Sandwiches
- Junior Beef Sandwich$8.50
4 oz thinly sliced on a toasted roll.
- Super Beef Sandwich$11.50
6 oz thinly sliced on a toasted onion roll.
- Hot Roasted Pork Sub$13.50
Slow roasted thinly sliced pork topped with sauté spinach & sharp provolone.
- Chicken Parm Ala Vodka Sub$14.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet topped with house vodka sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and parmesan.
- Classic Savory Meatball Sub$13.00
Perfectly cooked juicy beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese.
Sides
Soups
Newport Sandwich Company 469 Thames St. Newport, RI Location and Ordering Hours
(401) 324-5529
Open now • Closes at 4:30PM