Drinks

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

Double shot espresso and water. The Americano is made entirely from espresso and water, giving it a similar consistency to drip coffee. Adding cream and sugar is optional.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Double shot espresso and your choice of steamed milk. The more foam the better! Milk alternatives available.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Caramel sauce, double shot espresso, and your choice of milk. Milk alternatives available. Can be made hot or iced.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

A fan-favorite, the caramel macchiato consists of a mix of vanilla and caramel syrup, your choice of milk, a double shot of espresso served on top followed by a delicious caramel drizzle.

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Our cold brew is made with a blend of natural and washed Guatemalan beans. Freshly made and always delicious!

Cold Brew LATTE

$5.50+

An iced latte made with house-made cold brew instead of espresso. Refreshingly smooth cold brew and your choice milk. Add syrups or alternative milks.

Doppio

Doppio

$3.00

A double shot of espresso. Our espresso bean features notes of caramel and brown sugar.

Hazelnut Latte

$5.25+

Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Double shot espresso and milk of your choice (alternative milks available) made hot or iced.

Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Double shot espresso, house-made lavender vanilla syrup, and your milk of choice. Can be made hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.

Maple Latte

$5.25+

Double shot espresso, your choice milk, and 100% maple syrup. Hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

Milk chocolate and vanilla syrup melted into a double shot of espresso and served with your choice of milk. Can be made hot or iced. Alternative milks available.

Red Eye

$4.25+

Shots Over Ice

$3.50
Sugar Free Mocha

Sugar Free Mocha

$5.25+

Double shot of espresso, sugar free mocha, and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. Alternative milks available.

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Double espresso, sugar free vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.

The Dirty Earl

$5.25+

Emily's signature drink! Double shot espresso, earl grey tea syrup (house-made), and your choice milk. Can be made iced or hot. Milk alternatives available.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

A classic vanilla latte with our house-made syrup, espresso shots, and your choice of milk. Can be made hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.

White Mocha

$5.25+

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai tea latte, sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup. Available hot or iced with your choice of milk. Dairy alternatives available.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Steamed milk of your choice and our house made milk chocolate sauce. Only available hot. Served with a marshmallow garnish. Milk alternatives available. Kids temperature available.

Tea

Tea

$2.50+

Freshly steeped lose leaf tea sachets served hot or iced.

Kids Steamer

$4.00+

Hold the espresso! Syrup of your choice and milk steamed to a kid safe temperature. Alternative milks available.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.50+

A London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup. Served with a cookie garnish. Milk alternatives available.

Food

Food

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Toast

$2.50

2 slices of French Peasant Bread toasted in a convection oven.

Pastries & Treats

Vanilla Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Awake Bar

$3.00

Caffeinated Candy Bar - caramel and chocolate.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Almond Bear Claw

$4.25Out of stock

Day Old Pastry

$1.00Out of stock