Next Door Coffee
Drinks
Coffee
Americano
Double shot espresso and water. The Americano is made entirely from espresso and water, giving it a similar consistency to drip coffee. Adding cream and sugar is optional.
Cappuccino
Double shot espresso and your choice of steamed milk. The more foam the better! Milk alternatives available.
Caramel Latte
Caramel sauce, double shot espresso, and your choice of milk. Milk alternatives available. Can be made hot or iced.
Caramel Macchiato
A fan-favorite, the caramel macchiato consists of a mix of vanilla and caramel syrup, your choice of milk, a double shot of espresso served on top followed by a delicious caramel drizzle.
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is made with a blend of natural and washed Guatemalan beans. Freshly made and always delicious!
Cold Brew LATTE
An iced latte made with house-made cold brew instead of espresso. Refreshingly smooth cold brew and your choice milk. Add syrups or alternative milks.
Doppio
A double shot of espresso. Our espresso bean features notes of caramel and brown sugar.
Hazelnut Latte
Iced Coffee
Latte
Double shot espresso and milk of your choice (alternative milks available) made hot or iced.
Lavender Latte
Double shot espresso, house-made lavender vanilla syrup, and your milk of choice. Can be made hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.
Maple Latte
Double shot espresso, your choice milk, and 100% maple syrup. Hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.
Mocha
Milk chocolate and vanilla syrup melted into a double shot of espresso and served with your choice of milk. Can be made hot or iced. Alternative milks available.
Red Eye
Shots Over Ice
Sugar Free Mocha
Double shot of espresso, sugar free mocha, and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. Alternative milks available.
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Double espresso, sugar free vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.
The Dirty Earl
Emily's signature drink! Double shot espresso, earl grey tea syrup (house-made), and your choice milk. Can be made iced or hot. Milk alternatives available.
Vanilla Latte
A classic vanilla latte with our house-made syrup, espresso shots, and your choice of milk. Can be made hot or iced. Milk alternatives available.
White Mocha
Not Coffee
Chai Latte
Chai tea latte, sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup. Available hot or iced with your choice of milk. Dairy alternatives available.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk of your choice and our house made milk chocolate sauce. Only available hot. Served with a marshmallow garnish. Milk alternatives available. Kids temperature available.
Tea
Freshly steeped lose leaf tea sachets served hot or iced.
Kids Steamer
Hold the espresso! Syrup of your choice and milk steamed to a kid safe temperature. Alternative milks available.
London Fog
A London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup. Served with a cookie garnish. Milk alternatives available.