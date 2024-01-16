NFHS - Longmont - Stall 2 SPICE FUSION
Thai Menu
Rice Noodles
- Pad Thai Noodles$14.99
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and green onion with your choices of protein (Tofu or Chicken)
- Pad See Ew$14.99
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, gailan, cabbage, broccoli and slice carrot and choice of protein ( Tofu or Chicken)
- Drunken Noodles$14.99
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, green and red bell peppers, onions, tomato, bamboo shoot, cabbage, Thai basil and choice of Protein (Tofu or Chicken)
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$14.99
Rice with green onion, tomato, broccoli and egg with choice of protein (tofu or chicken)
- Basil Fried Rice$14.99
Rice with Thai basil, onion, bamboo shoot and bell peppers with choice of protein (tofu or chicken)
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.99
Rice with onion, pineapple, tomato, and cashew nuts stir-fried with yellow curry power and choice of protein (tofu or chicken)
- Curry Fried Rice$14.99
Rice with Onion, Carrot, stir fried with yellow curry powder, choice of protein (tofu or chicken)
- Egg Fried Rice$8.99
Nepali & Indian Menu
Appetizers
- Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)$4.99
Delicately stuffed and fried with mildly spiced potatoes & peas to perfection
- Keema Samosa (2 Pieces)$6.99
Crisp patties filled with spiced ground chicken
- Samosa Chat$7.99
Samosa chop into pieces with onion, cilantro & chat masala with three different sauces
- Butter Naan$2.99
Unleavened fluffy and light bread, baked by slapping it quickly on the side of the tandoor, served piping hot with or without butter
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Unleavened fluffy and light bread, stuffed with garlic and paneer, baked by slapping it quickly on the side of the tandoor, served piping hot
- Cheese Naan$3.99
Unleavened fluffy and light bread, stuffed with cheese, baked by slapping it quickly on the side of the tandoor, served piping hot
- Kabuli Naan$4.99
Stuffed naan with cherry and coconut flakes
- Roti$2.99
Whole wheat bread
- Cheese Wontons (6 Pieces)$7.99Out of stock
Cream cheese wonton
- Veg Spring Roll(4 pieces)$6.99
4 pieces
- Fried Tofu (6 Pieces)$6.99
6 pieces
Entrées
- Chicken Curry$14.99
Authentic spices in unique chicken curry.
- Chili$14.99
Sautéed in chili sauce with vegetables. Choice of vegetables, tofu, paneer, chicken, momo.
- Chicken Tandoori$14.99
Roasted to perfection over an open flame with bones
- Tikka Masala$14.99
Marinated in yogurt-based sauce and spices. Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, or paneer
- Daal$12.99
Traditional yellow lentils with authentic Nepali spices
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Combination of fresh spinach and authentic Indian cheese
- Chicken Saag$14.99
Combination of fresh spinach and chicken
- Chana Masala$12.99
Chickpeas and spices in blend of Nepali flavor
- Biryani$14.99
Fragrant basmati rice layered with meat or vegetable. Cooked in a mixture of spices. Choice of vegetables, tofu, or chicken
- Momo (12 Pieces)$14.99
Steamed dumplings. Choice of vegetables or chicken. 8 pieces
- Nepali Khaja Set: (Special for Later) - Saturday Only$17.99
Puffed rice, spicy potato, roasted soybean, mix veg pickled, boiled egg, and chicken choila