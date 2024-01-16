NFHS - Longmont - Stall 4 HESHER BBQ
Fir3 Start3rs
- Small Dry Rubbed Smoked Wings$13.00
Choice of 2 dipping sauces
- Large Dry Rubbed Smoked Wings$22.00
Choice of 2 dipping sauces
- XL Dry Rubbed Smoked Wings$32.00
Choice of 2 dipping sauces
- Loaded Mac N' Cheese$14.00
Pasta, vegetarian green chili, white Cheddar cheese sauce, mixed cheese, and gremolata. Choice of brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage, or jack fruit
- Green Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Steak fries, vegetarian green chili, white Cheddar cheese sauce, and mixed cheese
- Korn Flake Krusted Tendies$14.00
Smoked chicken tenders and BBQ ranch dressing
- Them Bones 3pc$12.00
- Them Bones 6pc$19.00
- Them Bones 12pc$28.00
H3avy M3tal Sandwich3s
- Pig Face$15.00
Pulled pork, pickles, coleslaw, spicy BBQ, and potato bun
- BBQ Beyond Driven$16.00
Sliced brisket, pickles, fried tobacco onions spicy BBQ sauce, and potato bun
- Freak on a Leash$15.00
Korn flake chicken tenders, pickles, coleslaw, Alabama white BBQ, and potato bun
- Tribute$13.00
Smoked jack fruit, coleslaw, pickles, medium BBQ and potato bun
- Pork Soda$16.00
Sid3s
- Small Creamy Coleslaw$3.00
- Large Creamy Coleslaw$6.00
- Small Mac N' Cheese$4.00
- Large Mac N' Cheese$8.00
- Small Chili Mac$5.00
- Large Chili Mac$9.00
- Small BBQ Steak Fries$4.00
- Large BBQ Steak Fries$7.00
- Small Boracho Pit Beans$3.00
- Large Boracho Pit Beans$6.00
- Small Southern Potato Salad$3.00
- Large Southern Potato Salad$6.00
- Small Seasonal Side (Copy)$5.00
- Large Seasonal Side (Copy)$9.00
