NFHS - Longmont - Stall 6 CHILI CON QUESADILLA
Food
Menu
- 1. Chicken
Seasoned chicken, cheese, and green chili$12.00
- 2. Pork
Pork carnitas, cheese, and green chili$13.00
- 3. Triple B
Brisket, cheese, green chili, smoked bacon, crispy onion, and BBQ sauce$15.00
- 4. Mac Daddy
Pork carnitas, cheese, green chili, and mac n' cheese$14.00
- 5. Birria
Beef birria, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, and consommé broth dip$15.00
- 6. Veggie
Cheese, corn, rice, beans, and jalapeño$14.00
- 7. Chili Shrimp
Chili lime marinated shrimp, cheese, green chili and chipotle aioli$16.00
- Single Chicken Tacos
1-Chicken, cheese and green chile taco on a seasoned corn shell.$4.50
Feed Yo' Kids
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
NFHS - Longmont - Stall 6 CHILI CON QUESADILLA Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 502-3680
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM