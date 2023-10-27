NG Cafe 13000 N Interstate 35
Appetizers
- Crab Rangoon$5.00+
cream cheese wontons, fried shallots
- House Dumplings$8.00
pork and vegetable filling, house dipping sauce
- Spring Rolls$5.50
rice noodles, lettuce, herbs
- Pot Stickers$7.50
fried dumplings with house dipping sauce
- Egg Rolls$5.00+
cabbage, carrot and scallion filling
- Fried Chicken Wings$8.00
battered and fried, crispy!
- Vietnamese Egg Rolls$12.00
pork, crab and vegetable filling, lettuce wrap+herbs, fish sauce
- Vickie's Kettle Cooked Chips$1.99
Banh Mi
- Grilled Pork$8.25
marinated, grilled pork
- Pork Belly$8.25
braised pork belly, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, no mayo
- Grilled Chicken$8.25
marinated, grilled chicken
- Peppery Shrimp$10.00
fried shrimp, butter-scallion sauce
- Classic Combo$8.25
pate, Vietnamese-style ham, head cheese
- Tofu$8.25
fried tofu, butter-scallion sauce, available as vegan
- Meatball$8.25
pork meatballs, savory Viet-style tomato sauce
- Shredded Chicken$8.25
shredded white meat chicken seasoned with turmeric and spices
- Shredded Pork$8.25
roasted, shredded pork shoulder and pork skin, no mayo
- Pate and Ham$8.00
pate and Vietnamese-style ham
- Ribeye$10.00
grilled, house-ground ribeye
NG Specialities
- Banh Xeo$12.00
savory turmeric pancake, bean sprouts, green onions, lettuce wrap, no rice
- Peppery Special$12.50
fried, lightly battered, wok-fired with peppery seasoning
- Sesame Chicken$12.50
crispy fried white meat chicken in a sweet and savory sesame sauce
- Tiger Cry$17.00
grilled, ribeye steak, chili sauce, lime, onions, mint, roasted+ground rice, lettuce wrap
- Jalapeno Chicken$13.00
chicken and jalapeno stir fried in black bean sauce
Noodles
- Bun Cha Ha Noi$12.50
grilled pork patty, rice noodles, herbs, special dipping sauce
- Pad Thai$12.00
egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onion, peanuts
- Pad See Ew$12.00
flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts
- Singapore$12.00
clear noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, curry
- Vermicelli Bowl$12.00
rice noodles, lettuce, herbs, peanuts, onions, fish sauce
Curry
Fried Rice
Soup
Bakery
- Mango Yogurt Cheesecake$5.25
mango yogurt cheesecake, topped with mango confit
- Ube Coconut Cheesecake$5.25
Purple sweet potato marbled into a coconut cheesecake base.
- Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
fresh mango, sticky rice, coconut sauce
- Whole Baguette (24")$3.00
fresh, from scratch, daily
- Shortbread Cookies (20/box)$6.75
homemade, melt-in-your-mouth
- Lemon Cookies (15/box)$6.50
homemade, lemony, chewy
- Sesame Hollow Bread$2.00
fried, slightly sweet, slightly savory
- Silken Tofu Custard$3.50+
custardy tofu dessert made from freshly ground soybeans
- Vietnamese Yogurt$2.00+
homemade natural culture yogurt
- Vietnamese Banana Bread Pudding$4.00
delicious eaten warm
- Big Cookie$3.25
assorted flavors, perfect snack
- Jumbo Muffin$3.50
assorted flavors, perfect breakfast
- cream puff : butterscotch apple$5.00