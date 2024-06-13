Order online & pick up downstairs!
The Summit Kitchen Cambria North Conway
Breakfast
Quick Starts
Mains
- BLT+E
crisp bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, over hard egg,black pepper aioli, croissant served with fresh fruit salad$14.00
- The Everyday
two eggs cooked your way served with toast$14.00
- Nor'Easter Omelet
breakfast potatoes, roasted peppers + onions, shaved Italian sausage, provolone$15.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
whipped butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup$10.00
- Avocado Eggs Benedict
French baguette,Fresh avocado, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs with citrus hollandaise$18.00
- Breakfast Chef Special$15.00
Sides
Beverages
Dinner
Salad/Soup
Sharable
- Chicken Wings$18.00
- Flight of Fries
ranch with ketchup, blue cheese with buffalo aioli, BBQ with bacon aioli$14.00
- Sea Salt Pretzels
caramelized onion + IPA cheddar fondue, whole grain mustard$14.00
- Margharita Flatbread
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto$14.00
- Summit Poutine
smoked pork, roasted mushrooms + red peppers, cheese curds, brown gravy$18.00
- Chef Special Sharable$17.00
Large Plates
- American Angus Burger
American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, dill pickles, 1000 island, toasted brioche bun$18.00
- Chicken Sandwich
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, peppers + onion, lemon-garlic aioli$16.00
- Peppercorn Seared Sirlion
Peppercorn Seared sirloin, Blue cheese, caramelized onions, house vegetable and mash potatoes.$36.00
- Garlic + Rosemary Roasted Breast of Chicken
Roasted Statler chicken with house vegetables butter whipped potatoes, evoo$28.00
- Linguini + Shrimp Scampi
creamy garlic sauce, tomato, parmesan$25.00
- Fish special$33.00