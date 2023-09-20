Nice Guys Nola 7910 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70125
Food Menu
Appetizers
Oyster Bread
Spinach Dip
Made in house and served with tortilla chips & Pico
Loaded Spinach Dip
Shrimp and Crawfish in our spinach sip served with tortilla chips & Pico
Crawfish Jalapeño Bombs
Cajun crawfish cream cheese stuffed jalapeño breaded and deep fried served with cheese sauce & Pico
Seafood Bread
Our In-House French Bread topped with a creamy creole blend of shrimp, crab, crawfish tails, in a parmesan cheese sauce
Crawfish Crabcake
Crawfish and crab topped with our crawfish remoulade sauce
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing
File' Gumbo Bowl
Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo
File' Gumbo cup
Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo
House Salad
Mixed lettuce, bacon, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, homemade garlic croutons
Jerk'd Chicken Salad
Jerk'd chicken breast, mixed green, pepper jack cheese, croutons, mongo salsa, house-made Caribbean vinaigrette
Oysters
Chargrilled Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite
Chargrilled Oysters Dozen
Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite
Loaded Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives
Loaded Oysters Dozen
Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives
Ohh Lala Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters
Ohh Lala Oysters Dozen
Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters
Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 Dozen
Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters
Oyster Rockefeller Dozen
Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters
Entrees
12 Oz Ribeye & Potato
cooked to your temp W/ loaded baked potato
Bayou Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs and Fried Shrimp
Blackened Salmon & Crawfish Mac
6 oz Blackened Salmon Filet w/ Crawfish in a 5 cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese
Cajun Lobster Potato
Signature crawfish cheese sauce with a 5oz fried lobster tail
Lobster Pasta
Shrimp and Crawfish Crème Sauce topped with a grilled 5 oz Lobster tail
Louisiana Seafood Potato
Fried catfish and Shrimp on our freshly Baked Potato w/ signature seafood cheese sauce
Sides
5 Cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese
Cheddar, parmesan, jack, mozzarella & smoked gouda
Chili Glazed Brussels
Fried brussels tossed in a sweet chili glaze
Green Beans
has bacon, smoked turkey, onion & garlic
Loaded Baked Potato
cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives
Romano Potatoes
Cajun boiled potatoes fried then tossed in grated parmesan garlic butter & herbs
Sweet Praline Potatoes
Side Sweet Pot Fries
Side Collard Greens
Tacos, Quesadilla & Nachos
BB Jerk'd Chicken Tacos (3)
BBQ Jerk chicken breast, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & cilantro
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, green and red peppers
Crawfish & Hot Sausage Quesadilla
House made hot sausage, crawfish, mozzarella, ed & green bell peppers
Nice Guys Seafood Nachos
Not So Nice Guys Cajun Nachos
Hot Sausage, Cajun smoked sausage, crawfish, Pico D Gallo, sour cream
Regular Nice Guys Nachos
Sammiches
Crab Cake Club Sammich
House made crab cake patty, bacon, spring greens, tomato, onions, and house made remoulade
Fried Chicken Sammich
6 oz Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, nice guys sauce
Jerk'D Chicken Sammich
6 oz marinated chicken breast, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, mango salsa, and jerk's BBQ sauce
Mr. Nice Guy
Spicy beef sausage patty between double patty's, cheddar. Bacon, egg, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion, nice guys sauce
Reggae Burger
Double patty, l lettuce, tomato, pickle, nice guy sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Wings
Fries
Cheese Fries
Earhart Attack Fries
Crawfish cheese sauce marinated chicken, hot sausage, smoked sausage, bacon, jalapeño, season fries topped with a fried egg
Fries
Regular seasoned fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Parmesan fries
Nice Guys Butter, grated parmesan, and parsley
Loaded Fries
Sour cream, green onions, bacon, house made cheese
Dessert
A 'lacarte
Extras
Brunch
Brunch
Banana Stacked Pancakes
Banana Foster & Whipped Cream Pancakes
Strawberry Stacked Pancakes
Strawberry & Whipped Cream Pancakes
Blueberrie Stacked Pancakes
Banana Foster French Toast
French Toast w/ Banana Foster Sauce
Fried Catfish and Grits
Fried Catfish with shrimp and grits and a seafood broth.
Pork Chop and Eggs
(2) Bone in pork chops, 2 eggs, grits or potatoes
Praline Chicken and Waffle
Boneless fried chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and our Praline Sauce and fruit (Contains Pecans)
Nice Guys Chicken and Waffle
Boneless Fried Chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and fruit
NGN Eggs and Rice
Seasoned Rice da New Orleans Way.. Eggs, Biscuit, Bacon or Sausage
Nice Guys Breakfast
Pearl Waffle, 2 Eggs your way, Smoked Sausage or Bacon, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
Salmon & Grits
Buttered Blackened Salmon and Gouda Grits
Chicken & Watermelon
(6) Fried Chicken Wings, Waffle & Watermelon
Red Beans Brunch Special
Red Beans & Rice, (6) Fried Wings and Butter Biscuit
NGN Tacos Bacon (3)
3 tacos with potato, egg and cheddar cheese
Seafood Omelet
3 Eggs, Shrimp, Crawfish, peppers and Mornay Sauce
Western Omelet
3 Eggs, Ham m Onions Peppers and Shredded Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
3 Eggs, Ham and Cheese
Hot Sausage Croissant
Hot Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Croissant
Brunch Burger
Beef Patty, Bacon, egg & Cheese on our Signature Bun
Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit
Double Boneless Fried Breast, Buttermilk Biscuits
Shrimp Lobster and Grits
Cold water lobster tail, Gulf Shrimp, Gouda Grits and Seafood Broth
Steak and Eggs
12 oz Ribeye, Eggs your way, and Breakfast Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits
Crabcake Étouffée & Grits
Main
Omelettes
Between the Buns
Sweet Stuff
Gumbo
Side Items
6 piece brunch wings
a la carte Blackened Salmon
a la carte Lobster
a la carte Pork Chops
a la carte Ribeye
Cheese Eggs
Cheese Grits
Crawfish Fried Rice
Cup of red beans
Extra Praline Sauce
Extra Seafood Broth
side bacon
side Biscuit
side brunch potatoes
side catfish
side chicken breast
Side Eggs
side French Toast
side fried shrimp (6)
side fruit cup
side grits
side hot sausage
Side of fried Rice 8oz (no crawfish)
side of white rice
side pancakes
side smoked sausage
Side Waffle
Small Side Shrimp & Grits
Side Omelette Sauce
Brunch Drinks
Drink Menu
Cocktails
$5 Frozen Margarita
Absolut Blue Martini
Absolut on the Beach
Absolute Bloody Mary
Avion Cosmo
Beautiful
Cane Run Punch
Cosmopolitan
D'Usse Da'Connect
Da'Connect
Daiquiri
Don Julio Margarita
French 75
French 75
French Martini
Frozen Hurricane
Green Tea Drink
Green Tea Shot
Hennessy Margarita
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Jameson Bloody Mary
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Fizz
Malibu Fun
Malibu Lemonade
Manhattan
Margarita
Migos Fruit Juice
Moscow Mule
Nice Guys Mojito
Old Fashioned
Pass the Courvoisier
Patron Sunrise
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Strawberry FRO 'Rita
Sutter Home Moscato
Tequila Sunrise (well)
The Baddest Sunrise
Titos Bloody Mary
Titos Lemon Drop
Tom Collins
Water My Melon
Well Bloody Mary
White Russian
Wine
GLS Joel Gott Pinot Noir
GLS Spellbound Merlot
BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir
BTLS pellbound Merlot
GLS Hogwash Rose
BTL Hogwash Rose
GLS Wycliff
BTL Wycliff
GLS Masi Pinot Grigio
GLS Nobles 446 Chardonnay
GLS St. Chateau Michell Riesling
BTL Masi Pinot Grigio
BTL Nobles 446 Chardonnay
BTL St. Chateau Michell Riesling
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fresh Fruit Juice Punch
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Mug Rootbeer
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple
Pink Lemonade
Pure Springs Blue Water
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Watermelon
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Starry
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Bottle Service
1800 Reposado Bottle Service
1800 Silver Bottle Service
Ace of Spade Bottle Service
Avion 44 Reserva Extra Anjeo (Bottle Service)
Avion Cristalino Bottle Service
Avion Silver Bottle Service
Bacardi Bottle Service
Casamigos Reposado Bottle Service
Casamingos Blanco Bottle Service
Crown Peach Bottle Service
Crown Royal Bottle Service
Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service
Don Julio Bottle Service
Dusse Bottle Service
Grand Mariner Bottle Service
Grey Goose Bottle Service
Hennessy Bottle Service
Jack Daniels Bottle Service
Jameson Bottle Service
Ketel One Bottle Service
Korbel Bottle Service
Luc Belaire Blue Bottle Service
Luc Belaire Gold Bottle Service
Luc Belaire Luxe Cuve Bottle Service
Luc Belaire Rare Rose Bottle Service
Malibu Bottle Service
Moet Imperial Bottle Service
Moet Rose Bottle Service
Patron Añejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver Bottle Service
Remy Bottle Service
Tito's Bottle Service
Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle Service
Beer
Taco Tuesday
Tuesday
Beef Street Taco
Chicken Street Taco
Big Ass Beef Taco
Big Ass Shrimp Taco
Birria Poboy
Birria Quesadilla
Birria Nachos
Birria Tacos
Noonie BBQ Taco A LA Carte
Our famous fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & jalapeños topped w/ Noonies' BBQ Sauce
Steak Fajita Taco A LA Carte
grilled steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro
Fried Catfish Taco A LA Carte
Fried Catfish with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro
Kung Fu Salmon Taco A LA Carte
Sweet and Spicy grilled salmon with our signature Kung Fu Sauce, mango Pico, and mozzarella
Shrimp Fajita Taco A LA Carte
Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro
Side of Birria Sauce
Chef's Special
3 Cut Chop
BBQ Shrimp
Caribbean Chicken Pasta
Char Grilled Blue Crabs (12)
Char Grilled Blue Crabs (6)
Chargrilled Dungeness Dirty Scampi
Chefs Crawfish Hand Pies
Chicken Parmigiana
Crawfish Pasta
Crawfish Étouffée & fried Catfish
Creamy Garlic Parm Gulf Shrimp
Creole Leg
Dirty Leg Special
For the Soul Chicken
For the Soul Oxtails
Garlic Butter Lamb Special
Garlic Butter Claws
NGN Special
Oxtail & Grits
Seafood Stuffed Pie
Smothered Turkey Necks
Stuffed Turkey Leg/Shrimp Fet
Taste Nice Guys
The O.G. Leg
Tomahawk Ribeye
3PD Menu
