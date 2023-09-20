Popular Items

6 Drunken Wings w/Fries

$15.00

Bayou Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs and Fried Shrimp

12 Oz Ribeye & Potato

$37.00

cooked to your temp W/ loaded baked potato

Food Menu

Appetizers

Oyster Bread

$16.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Made in house and served with tortilla chips & Pico

Loaded Spinach Dip

$20.00

Shrimp and Crawfish in our spinach sip served with tortilla chips & Pico

Crawfish Jalapeño Bombs

$11.00

Cajun crawfish cream cheese stuffed jalapeño breaded and deep fried served with cheese sauce & Pico

Seafood Bread

$13.00

Our In-House French Bread topped with a creamy creole blend of shrimp, crab, crawfish tails, in a parmesan cheese sauce

Crawfish Crabcake

$19.00

Crawfish and crab topped with our crawfish remoulade sauce

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

File' Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo

File' Gumbo cup

$9.00

Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, bacon, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, homemade garlic croutons

Jerk'd Chicken Salad

$14.00

Jerk'd chicken breast, mixed green, pepper jack cheese, croutons, mongo salsa, house-made Caribbean vinaigrette

Oysters

Chargrilled Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$15.00

Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite

Chargrilled Oysters Dozen

$26.00

Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite

Loaded Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$17.00

Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives

Loaded Oysters Dozen

$31.00

Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives

Ohh Lala Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$21.00

Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters

Ohh Lala Oysters Dozen

$38.00

Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters

Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 Dozen

$23.00

Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters

Oyster Rockefeller Dozen

$35.00

Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters

Entrees

12 Oz Ribeye & Potato

$37.00

cooked to your temp W/ loaded baked potato

Bayou Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs and Fried Shrimp

Blackened Salmon & Crawfish Mac

$29.00

6 oz Blackened Salmon Filet w/ Crawfish in a 5 cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese

Cajun Lobster Potato

$44.00

Signature crawfish cheese sauce with a 5oz fried lobster tail

Lobster Pasta

$43.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Crème Sauce topped with a grilled 5 oz Lobster tail

Louisiana Seafood Potato

$32.00

Fried catfish and Shrimp on our freshly Baked Potato w/ signature seafood cheese sauce

Sides

5 Cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, parmesan, jack, mozzarella & smoked gouda

Chili Glazed Brussels

$9.00

Fried brussels tossed in a sweet chili glaze

Green Beans

$9.00

has bacon, smoked turkey, onion & garlic

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives

Romano Potatoes

$9.00

Cajun boiled potatoes fried then tossed in grated parmesan garlic butter & herbs

Sweet Praline Potatoes

$9.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Side Collard Greens

$10.00

Tacos, Quesadilla & Nachos

BB Jerk'd Chicken Tacos (3)

$14.00

BBQ Jerk chicken breast, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & cilantro

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, green and red peppers

Crawfish & Hot Sausage Quesadilla

$18.00

House made hot sausage, crawfish, mozzarella, ed & green bell peppers

Nice Guys Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Not So Nice Guys Cajun Nachos

$17.00

Hot Sausage, Cajun smoked sausage, crawfish, Pico D Gallo, sour cream

Regular Nice Guys Nachos

$8.00

Sammiches

Crab Cake Club Sammich

$24.00

House made crab cake patty, bacon, spring greens, tomato, onions, and house made remoulade

Fried Chicken Sammich

$16.00

6 oz Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, nice guys sauce

Jerk'D Chicken Sammich

$16.00

6 oz marinated chicken breast, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, mango salsa, and jerk's BBQ sauce

Mr. Nice Guy

$16.00

Spicy beef sausage patty between double patty's, cheddar. Bacon, egg, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion, nice guys sauce

Reggae Burger

$14.00

Double patty, l lettuce, tomato, pickle, nice guy sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Wings

12 Drunken Wings w/ Fries

$22.00

12 Praline Wings W/ Fries

$20.00

12 Sober Wings w/ Fries

$20.00

6 Drunken Wings w/Fries

$15.00

6 Praline Wings W/ Fries

$14.00

6 Sober Wings w/ Fries

$13.00

Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Earhart Attack Fries

$18.00

Crawfish cheese sauce marinated chicken, hot sausage, smoked sausage, bacon, jalapeño, season fries topped with a fried egg

Fries

$5.00

Regular seasoned fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Parmesan fries

$10.00

Nice Guys Butter, grated parmesan, and parsley

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Sour cream, green onions, bacon, house made cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding of the Day

$9.00

One of our special house made bread pudding!!!!!!

Cheesecake

$9.00

Praline or strawberry topping and whipped crea9m

A 'lacarte

a la carte Blackened Salmon

$12.00

a la carte catfish (1)

$11.00

a la carte Lamb Chops (4)

$32.00

a la carte Lobster

$25.00

a la carte Pork Chops

$12.00

a la carte Ribeye

$25.00

Birthday Cake Fee

$25.00

side fried oysters (6)

$13.00

side fried shrimp (6)

$12.00

side of grilled chicken

$7.00

Wings (5)

$10.00

Extras

Seafood Cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side Of Cornbread

$3.50

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Brunch

Brunch

Banana Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Banana Foster & Whipped Cream Pancakes

Strawberry Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Strawberry & Whipped Cream Pancakes

Blueberrie Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Banana Foster French Toast

$24.00

French Toast w/ Banana Foster Sauce

File' Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo

File' Gumbo cup

$9.00

Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo

Fried Catfish and Grits

$32.00

Fried Catfish with shrimp and grits and a seafood broth.

Pork Chop and Eggs

$29.00

(2) Bone in pork chops, 2 eggs, grits or potatoes

Praline Chicken and Waffle

$29.00

Boneless fried chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and our Praline Sauce and fruit (Contains Pecans)

Nice Guys Chicken and Waffle

$28.00

Boneless Fried Chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and fruit

NGN Eggs and Rice

$25.00

Seasoned Rice da New Orleans Way.. Eggs, Biscuit, Bacon or Sausage

Nice Guys Breakfast

$25.00

Pearl Waffle, 2 Eggs your way, Smoked Sausage or Bacon, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

Salmon & Grits

$32.00

Buttered Blackened Salmon and Gouda Grits

Chicken & Watermelon

$26.00

(6) Fried Chicken Wings, Waffle & Watermelon

Red Beans Brunch Special

$26.00

Red Beans & Rice, (6) Fried Wings and Butter Biscuit

NGN Tacos Bacon (3)

$22.00

3 tacos with potato, egg and cheddar cheese

Seafood Omelet

$27.00

3 Eggs, Shrimp, Crawfish, peppers and Mornay Sauce

Western Omelet

$25.00

3 Eggs, Ham m Onions Peppers and Shredded Cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$23.00

3 Eggs, Ham and Cheese

Hot Sausage Croissant

$22.00

Hot Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Croissant

Brunch Burger

$24.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, egg & Cheese on our Signature Bun

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit

$26.00

Double Boneless Fried Breast, Buttermilk Biscuits

Shrimp Lobster and Grits

$42.00

Cold water lobster tail, Gulf Shrimp, Gouda Grits and Seafood Broth

Steak and Eggs

$37.00

12 oz Ribeye, Eggs your way, and Breakfast Potatoes

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Crabcake Étouffée & Grits

$27.00

Main

Chicken & Watermelon

$26.00

(6) Fried Chicken Wings, Waffle & Watermelon

Etouffee & Grits

$25.00

Fried Catfish and Grits

$32.00

Fried Catfish with shrimp and grits and a seafood broth.

NGN Eggs and Rice

$25.00

Seasoned Rice da New Orleans Way.. Eggs, Biscuit, Bacon or Sausage

NGN Tacos Bacon (3)

$22.00

3 tacos with potato, egg and cheddar cheese

NGN Tacos Hot Sausage

$26.00

NGN Tacos Sausage (3)

$24.00

Nice Guys Breakfast

$25.00

Pearl Waffle, 2 Eggs your way, Smoked Sausage or Bacon, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

Nice Guys Chicken and Waffle

$28.00

Boneless Fried Chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and fruit

Pork Chop and Eggs

$29.00

(2) Bone in pork chops, 2 eggs, grits or potatoes

Praline Chicken and Waffle

$29.00

Boneless fried chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and our Praline Sauce and fruit (Contains Pecans)

Red Beans Brunch Special

$26.00

Red Beans & Rice, (6) Fried Wings and Butter Biscuit

Salmon & Grits

$32.00

Buttered Blackened Salmon and Gouda Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp Lobster and Grits

$42.00

Cold water lobster tail, Gulf Shrimp, Gouda Grits and Seafood Broth

Steak and Eggs

$37.00

12 oz Ribeye, Eggs your way, and Breakfast Potatoes

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$23.00

3 Eggs, Ham and Cheese

Seafood Omelet

$27.00

3 Eggs, Shrimp, Crawfish, peppers and Mornay Sauce

Western Omelet

$25.00

3 Eggs, Ham m Onions Peppers and Shredded Cheese

Between the Buns

Hot Sausage Croissant

$22.00

Hot Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Croissant

Brunch Burger

$24.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, egg & Cheese on our Signature Bun

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit

$26.00

Double Boneless Fried Breast, Buttermilk Biscuits

Sweet Stuff

Banana Foster French Toast

$24.00

French Toast w/ Banana Foster Sauce

Banana Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Banana Foster & Whipped Cream Pancakes

Blueberrie Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Strawberry Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Strawberry & Whipped Cream Pancakes

Stacked Pancakes

$20.00

Gumbo

File' Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo

File' Gumbo cup

$9.00

Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo

Side Items

6 piece brunch wings

$10.00

a la carte Blackened Salmon

$12.00

a la carte Lobster

$25.00

a la carte Pork Chops

$12.00

a la carte Ribeye

$25.00

Cheese Eggs

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Crawfish Fried Rice

$16.00

Cup of red beans

$7.00

Extra Praline Sauce

$2.50

Extra Seafood Broth

$5.00

side bacon

$4.00

side Biscuit

$4.00

side brunch potatoes

$4.00

side catfish

$11.00

side chicken breast

$7.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

side French Toast

$8.00

side fried shrimp (6)

$12.00

side fruit cup

$4.50

side grits

$4.00

side hot sausage

$5.00

Side of fried Rice 8oz (no crawfish)

$8.00

side of white rice

$3.00

side pancakes

$5.00

side smoked sausage

$4.00

Side Waffle

$6.50

Small Side Shrimp & Grits

$10.00

Side Omelette Sauce

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Mimosas

$30.00

Single Mimosa

$8.00

Fresh Fruit Sangria

$14.00

Frozen Sangria Margarita

$15.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

$5 Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Absolut Blue Martini

$11.00

Absolut on the Beach

$12.00

Absolute Bloody Mary

$1,500.00

Avion Cosmo

$14.00

Beautiful

$17.00

Cane Run Punch

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

D'Usse Da'Connect

$19.00

Da'Connect

$20.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Don Julio Margarita

$15.00

French 75

$11.00

French 75

$16.00

French Martini

$12.00

Frozen Hurricane

$20.00

Green Tea Drink

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Hennessy Margarita

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Jameson Bloody Mary

$15.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Malibu Fizz

$10.00

Malibu Fun

$14.00

Malibu Lemonade

$10.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

Migos Fruit Juice

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Nice Guys Mojito

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pass the Courvoisier

$10.00

Patron Sunrise

$15.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Strawberry FRO 'Rita

$15.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise (well)

$6.00

The Baddest Sunrise

$7.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$15.00

Titos Lemon Drop

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Water My Melon

$13.00

Well Bloody Mary

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Wine

GLS Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Spellbound Merlot

$16.00

BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTLS pellbound Merlot

$90.00

GLS Hogwash Rose

$10.00

BTL Hogwash Rose

$40.00

GLS Wycliff

$8.00

BTL Wycliff

$150.00

GLS Masi Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GLS Nobles 446 Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS St. Chateau Michell Riesling

$12.00

BTL Masi Pinot Grigio

$80.00

BTL Nobles 446 Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL St. Chateau Michell Riesling

$70.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Juice Punch

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Pure Springs Blue Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Starry

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Bottle Service

1800 Reposado Bottle Service

$350.00

1800 Silver Bottle Service

$300.00

Ace of Spade Bottle Service

$1,000.00

Avion 44 Reserva Extra Anjeo (Bottle Service)

$550.00

Avion Cristalino Bottle Service

$550.00

Avion Silver Bottle Service

$250.00

Bacardi Bottle Service

$300.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle Service

$450.00

Casamingos Blanco Bottle Service

$400.00

Crown Peach Bottle Service

$300.00

Crown Royal Bottle Service

$300.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service

$650.00

Don Julio Bottle Service

$300.00

Dusse Bottle Service

$400.00

Grand Mariner Bottle Service

$400.00

Grey Goose Bottle Service

$250.00

Hennessy Bottle Service

$450.00

Jack Daniels Bottle Service

$250.00

Jameson Bottle Service

$250.00

Ketel One Bottle Service

$300.00

Korbel Bottle Service

$200.00

Luc Belaire Blue Bottle Service

$250.00

Luc Belaire Gold Bottle Service

$300.00

Luc Belaire Luxe Cuve Bottle Service

$200.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rose Bottle Service

$250.00

Malibu Bottle Service

$300.00

Moet Imperial Bottle Service

$250.00

Moet Rose Bottle Service

$300.00

Patron Añejo

$400.00

Patron Reposado

$350.00

Patron Silver Bottle Service

$300.00

Remy Bottle Service

$450.00

Tito's Bottle Service

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle Service

$350.00

Beer

Abita Amber

$2.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Pinapple

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$6.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Red Stripe

$3.00

Stella Atrois

$2.00

Potato

Lambo & Shrimp Potato Stack

$54.00

Salmon Potato Stack

$34.00

Salmon & Lobster Potato Stack

$58.00

Surf & Turf Potato Stack

$60.00

Lobster Potato Stack

$48.00

50k Potato

$65.00

Taco Tuesday

Tuesday

Beef Street Taco

$1.00

Chicken Street Taco

$1.00

Big Ass Beef Taco

$15.00

Big Ass Shrimp Taco

$20.00

Birria Poboy

$16.00

Birria Quesadilla

$20.00

Birria Nachos

$16.00

Birria Tacos

$19.00

Noonie BBQ Taco A LA Carte

$4.00

Our famous fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & jalapeños topped w/ Noonies' BBQ Sauce

Steak Fajita Taco A LA Carte

$4.00

grilled steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro

Fried Catfish Taco A LA Carte

$4.00

Fried Catfish with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro

Kung Fu Salmon Taco A LA Carte

$4.00

Sweet and Spicy grilled salmon with our signature Kung Fu Sauce, mango Pico, and mozzarella

Shrimp Fajita Taco A LA Carte

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and fresh cilantro

Side of Birria Sauce

$3.50

Chef's Special

3 Cut Chop

$50.00Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

$21.00Out of stock

Caribbean Chicken Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Char Grilled Blue Crabs (12)

$28.00Out of stock

Char Grilled Blue Crabs (6)

$18.00Out of stock

Chargrilled Dungeness Dirty Scampi

$35.00Out of stock

Chefs Crawfish Hand Pies

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00Out of stock

Crabcake Étouffée & Grits

$27.00

Crawfish Pasta

$28.00

Crawfish Étouffée & fried Catfish

$35.00Out of stock

Creamy Garlic Parm Gulf Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Creole Leg

$34.00Out of stock

Dirty Leg Special

$36.00Out of stock

Etouffee & Grits

$25.00

For the Soul Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

For the Soul Oxtails

$32.00

Garlic Butter Lamb Special

$42.00

Garlic Butter Claws

$17.00Out of stock

NGN Special

$32.00

Oxtail & Grits

$30.00Out of stock

Seafood Stuffed Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Smothered Turkey Necks

$17.00

Stuffed Turkey Leg/Shrimp Fet

$34.00

Taste Nice Guys

$20.00Out of stock

The O.G. Leg

$34.00Out of stock

Tomahawk Ribeye

$90.00Out of stock

NG Kids

Kids Tenders & fries (2)

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla & fries

$7.00

3PD Menu

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Made in house and served with tortilla chips & Pico

Loaded Spinach Dip

$20.00

Shrimp and Crawfish in our spinach sip served with tortilla chips & Pico

Crawfish Jalapeño Bombs

$11.00

Cajun crawfish cream cheese stuffed jalapeño breaded and deep fried served with cheese sauce & Pico

Seafood Bread

$13.00

Our In-House French Bread topped with a creamy creole blend of shrimp, crab, crawfish tails, in a parmesan cheese sauce

Crawfish Crabcake

$19.00

Crawfish and crab topped with our crawfish remoulade sauce

Soups & Salads

Jerk'd Chicken Salad

$14.00

Jerk'd chicken breast, mixed green, pepper jack cheese, croutons, mongo salsa, house-made Caribbean vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, bacon, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, homemade garlic croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

File' Gumbo Bowl

$13.00

Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo

File' Gumbo cup

$8.00

Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo

Platters

Platter

Fried Catfish Seafood Platter

$25.00

Fried Shrimp Seafood Platter

$27.00

Fried Oyster Seafood Platter

$32.00

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Seafood Platter

$32.00

Triple Seafood Platter; Shrimp, Catfish and Oysters

$49.00

HAPPY HOUR

Abita Amber

$2.00

Absolut

$12.00+

Bud Light

$2.00

Cane Run Punch

$8.00

Crown Russe Vodka (Well)

$6.00+

Daiquiri

$5.00

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Jameson

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Nice Guys Mojito

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pass the Courvoisier

$10.00

Red Stripe

$3.00

Stella Atrois

$2.00

Tequila Sunrise (well)

$6.00

The Baddest Sunrise

$7.00

2 for 1 Well Margaritas

$12.00