Nickel City - Houston 2910 Mckinney Street #500
Appetizers
- 3/4 Pound Tots$6.47
3/4 Pound of Crispy Tater Tots. Comes With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. Add Chili, Cheese or Both!
- 3/4 Lb Fries$6.47
3/4 Pound of Crispy crinkle cut Fries Comes With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. Add Chili, Cheese or Both!
- 1/2 Pound Of Onion Rings$8.26
1/2 Pound of Beer Battered Onion Rings. Comes with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
- Pizza Logs$8.26
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
- Cheese Sticks$7.26
A taste of Italy from DelRay Cafe. Comes with 5 mozzarella sticks with each order and a side of ranch or marinara.
- Ballpark Tots$9.25
- Buffalo Shrimp$10.18
NEW ITEM!!! Crispy fried shrimp tossed in your choice of our house made sauce!
Sliders & Sandwiches
- Double Slider with Cheese$7.02
Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% 2 All-Beef Patty's. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....
- Looseburger$4.33
What your line cook enjoys at the end of the night. Chopped hamburger beef hot off the grill served in a steamed hot dog bun topped with Detroit-style chili, mustard, and diced onion.
- Grilled Cheese$5.42
Grilled Cheese - Delray style.
- Fish Sandwich$9.06
Crispy Fried Cod Fillet with American Cheese, Sriracha, Tartar Sauce and Pickles on a bun. WAY better then that other Filet 'o Fish
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$9.27
Thick Cut Mortadella on Texas Toast with Pickles, Dukes Mayo, Dijon Mustard, American Cheese and Potato Chips all on Toasted Texas Toast
- Patty Melt$10.07
Double Large Smash Patty on Texas Toast. Comes With Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Duke's Mayo & Mustard.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.26
Crispy Bacon, Fried Egg and American Cheese Stacked on top of Crispy Texas Toast! Better Then Your Local Bodega!
Coneys
- Coney Dog$7.26
A Detroit Classic - An All-Beef Natural Casing Hot Dog finished on the grill, topped with Detroit-style Beef Chili, Mustard & Diced White Onions.
- DelRib$5.31
The original imitation of an American classic. Pork patty tossed in barbecue sauce, topped with pickles & onions on a hot dog bun.