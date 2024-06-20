Nick's Breakfast & Coffee
Breakfast
Omelets
- Vegetarian Omelet
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries & toast$12.99
- Cheese Omelet
Your choice of cheese, served with home fries & toast$9.99
- Nick's Omelet
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, with your choice of cheese, & bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with home fries & toast$13.49
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Your choice of cheese, served with home fries & toast$11.99
- Spinach & Feta Omelet
Exactly how it sounds. Served with home fries & toast$11.99
- Meat and Cheese Lovers Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, & your choice of cheese. Served with home fries & toast$13.99
- Farmer Omelet
Ham, onion, potatoes, green peppers and home fries inside, & your choice of cheese. Served with toast$12.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
Philly steak, green pepper, onion & choice of cheese$13.99
- Corned Beef Omelet
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, onions, peppers, & home fries inside. Served with toast$13.99
- Western Omelet
Ham, onions, green peppers, & your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast$12.99
- Greek Favorite Omelet
Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & feta cheese. Served with home fries and toast$13.99
Daily Breakfast Plates
Skillets & Favorites
- Oatmeal Breakfast
Homemade oatmeal served with brown sugar, raisins, milk and toast$8.49
- Nick's Greek Skillet
Gyro meat with grilled onions, eggs, grilled peppers, home fries and feta cheese$13.99
- Vegetarian Skillet
Home fries, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with 2 eggs$12.99
- Meat Lover's Skillet
Bacon, sausage, and ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, topped with cheese, 2 eggs and side of toast$13.99
- 2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, home fries and toast$7.29
- Country Skillet
Sausage and home fries topped with 2 eggs and smothered in gravy$12.99
- Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs over sliced ham on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with a side of home fries$13.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich
Eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and cheese. Served with home fries$9.99
- Denver Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread. Served with home fries$9.99
- Bagel Sandwich
Eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and cheese. Served with a side of home fries$9.99
- Breakfast Pita
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and green peppers, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Pita served with home fries on the side$9.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and green peppers, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Burrito served with home fries inside$9.99
Breakfast Sides
- Oatmeal$5.29
- Ham$5.79
- Bacon
6 slices$5.79
- Sausage
3 links or patties$5.79
- Chicken Sausage
4 links$5.79
- Corned Beef and Hash$8.49
- Potato Cake$1.79
- Pancake$2.99
- French Toast$2.99
- Bagel$2.99
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Western Home Fries$5.59
- 1 Piece Egg$1.69
- 2 Pieces Egg$2.59
- Sausage Gravy$5.29
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.29
- Cottage Cheese$4.99
- Fruit (Seasonal)$4.99
- Sliced Tomato$3.29
- Cream Cheese$1.49
- Toast
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, or English muffin$1.75
- Side of Avacado$1.75
- Hollandaise$3.50
Lunch
Appetizers
Salads
- Side Salad
Small$4.49
- Nick's Greek Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onions and beets$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini$11.49
- Chicken Strip Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini$11.49
- Caesar Salad
Served with Romaine$10.99
- Julienne Salad
Turkey, ham, cheese, boiled eggs, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and tomatoes$11.99
- Club Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, boiled eggs, pepperoncini, cucumbers and tomatoes$12.99
- Tuna Salad$12.99
Pita Sandwiches
Nick's Wraps
Soup & Sides
Burgers
- Classic Burger$10.99
- Greek Burger
Tender beef patty topped with feta cheese$12.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.99
- Fried Egg Burger
Tender beef topped with a fried egg$12.99
- Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions$12.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
- BBQ Burger
Topped with a fried onion ring and BBQ sauce$10.99
Deli Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Corn Beef with Swiss on Rye$12.99
- Reuben
Grilled corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on the side, all on grilled rye bread$13.99
- Turkey Reuben
Turkey topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on the side, all on grilled rye bread$13.99
- Club Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread$12.99
- Philly Cheesesteak*
Sautéed onions and peppers over tender beef topped with mozzarella cheese on a sub roll$13.99
- Fried Cod Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll$13.99
- BLT Sandwich$12.29
- Tuna Melt on Rye$12.99
Lunch Specials
