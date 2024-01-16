Nick's Grandstand Grill and Crab House Full Build
FOOD
Starters
Oysters And Clams
Salads
Sides
Lunch/Dinner
- Butterfly Shrimp w/Fries$16.00
- Codfish Sandwich W/Chips$12.00
- Fish n Chips$15.00
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Salad$10.00Out of stock
- Tuna Salad$10.00
- Soft Shell Sandwich$18.00
- Flash Fried Oysters$12.00
- Colossal Crab Cake$20.00
- Butterfly Fried Shrimp W/fries N Slaw$16.00
- Codd Fish Sandwich$12.00
- Lump Crabcake Platter$18.00Out of stock
- Fish and Chips$15.00
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Softshell Crab Sandwich$15.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Salmon Entree$18.00
- Flash Fried 8$12.00
- Colosal Crabcake$20.00
- Chicken CheeseSteak$12.00
- Chicken Parm Sub$12.00
- Chicken Salad$10.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
- Grilled Chicken sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Box$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
- Buffalo Tender Wrap$10.00
- 1/4 pound Hot Dog$5.00
- B.L.T$8.00
- Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
- Meatball Sub$10.00
- Polock Johnny$6.00
- Burger$11.00
- Pit Beef$12.00
- Pit Turkey$12.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Daily Specials
Sushi
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
- Sushi Combo (24 Pcs)$28.00
- Vegetarian Roll$5.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$13.00
- Saki Drink
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
- Tuna Tataki Roll$15.00
- Salmon Tataki Roll$14.00
- Seared Tuna Special Roll$15.00
- Eel Rol$14.00
- Poke Bowl$15.00
- Flounder Roll$15.00
- Tuna Lava Roll$12.00
- Spicy Yellowtail$10.00
- Ultimate Shrimp Tempura$15.00
- Karaoke Roll$12.00
- Tuna Poke Roll$15.00
- Tuna Combo$15.00
- Las Vegas Roll$15.00
- Run For The Roses$15.00
- Maryland Roll$12.00
- Black Dragon$15.00
- Charm City Fair Roll$12.00
- Trivia Roll$12.00
MD State Fair Menu
- 1/4 pound Hot Dog$5.00
- Bowl Of Boardwalk Fries$8.00
- Bowl Of Onion Rings$10.00
- Burger$11.00
- Chicken Salad$11.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
- Corn On Cob$1.00
- Crabcake$15.00
- Fried Clam Strips$10.00
- Grilled Chix Sand$12.00
- Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00Out of stock
- Pit Beef$12.00
- Pit Turkey$12.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Softshell Sandwich$15.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Wings$8.00Out of stock
- 1\2 Lb Steamed Shrimp$12.00
- Pit Turkey BLT$10.00
DRINKS
Liquor
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Hendrix$10.00
- Tanquray$8.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Gray Whale$6.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Black Raspberry$6.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Disaranno$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Hazelnut$5.00
- Hennessey$10.00
- Jager$8.50
- Kahlua$7.00
- Martell/shot$15.00
- Melon$5.00
- Metaxa 7*$12.00
- Ouzo$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00
- Remy$13.00
- Rumpleminz$7.00
- Saki$5.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Meyers$8.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Balvenie$15.00
- Basil$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Cutty Sark$7.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Evan Williams$10.00
- Glenfiddch 14$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- High West$9.00
- Jeffersons$12.00
- Johhnie Walker$9.00
- Knobs Creek$12.00
- Laws$10.00
- Long Branch$8.00
- MacAllan 15$20.00
- Michters Us 1$10.00
- Naked First Fill$8.00
- Old Foster12$12.00
- the Glenlivet 14$15.00
- Well Scotch$4.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- Woodford$9.00
- Tullamore$9.00
- Rabbit Hole$9.00
- Saz Rye$9.00
- Casamigos$10.00
- Casmigos Raposado$12.00
- Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Milagro$9.00
- Patron$9.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Espolon$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$10.00
- Patron Reposado$10.00
- Jalepeno tequila$9.00
- 3 Olives Blueberry$8.00
- 3 Olives Cherry$8.00
- 3 Olives Citrus$8.00
- 3 Olives Grape$8.00
- 3 Olives Mango$8.00
- 3 Olives Orange$8.00
- 3 Olives Raspberry$8.00
- 3 Olives Vanilla$8.00
- Belevedere$10.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.50
- Deep Eddy Peach$8.50
- Deep Eddys Lime$8.50
- Deep Edy Grapefruit$8.50
- Deep Edy Orange$8.50
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Kettle One$9.00Out of stock
- Sour Berry Lemon$8.50
- Titos$9.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Ravens Shooter$4.00
- Double Well Vodka$8.00
- Double Titos$14.00
- Double Grey. Goose$18.00
- Double 3 Olives Citrus$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Grape$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Grapefruit$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Orange$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Peach$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Strawberry$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Raspberry$14.00
- Diuble 3 Olives Vanilla$14.00
- Double 3 Olives Blueberry$14.00
- Blanton$20.00
- Bulleit$8.50
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal Apple$9.00
- Dough Ball$7.50
- Famous Grouse$8.00
- Fireball$7.50
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jefferson$12.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Orange$6.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Makers 46$11.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Makers Mark Cack Strength$12.00
- Old Grandad$6.00
- Pikesville Rye$10.00
- Sagamore Rye$9.00
- Screwball$7.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Dirty Monkey$7.00
- port charlotte whiskey$12.00
- bruichladdich laddie$12.00
Cocktails
- St Joes Drink$4.00
- Black Eyed Susan$8.00
- Black Russian$6.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Cherry Bomb$9.00
- Grapefruit Crush$10.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Ice Pick$9.00
- Irish Car Bombs$9.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Lemon Crush$10.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Lime Crush$10.00
- Long Island$7.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Manhatten$10.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mint Juul$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Orange Crush$10.00
- Peach Crush$10.00
- Pickle Shot$7.00
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
- Royal Flush$8.00
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Saki$5.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sour Bomb$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$9.00
- Vegas Bomb$10.00
- Washington Apple$9.00
- White Gummy Bear$6.00
- White Russian$9.00
- White Tea$6.00
- Mango Spicy Margarita$8.00
- Titos Palmer$8.00
- Jack BLT$8.00
- Sour Berry Shot$8.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Orange Bomb$9.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Royal Flush Shooter$10.00
- Jameson OJ Crush$8.00
- Caramel Apple Cocktail$10.00
- Jolly Rancher Cocktail$10.00
- Grape Bomb$6.00
- Chillaxer$12.00
- Lemon Cello Chiller$4.00
- lemon chiller bomb$6.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Titos Sunset Mule$9.00
- Nicks Crushin' It$10.00
- Sour Crush$10.00
- Maryland Mojito$11.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Preakness Paloma$10.00
- Giddy Up Spicy Margarita$10.00
- The Jockey$9.00
- Cucumber Mint South Side$12.00
Beer
- 22oz Miller Lite$4.00
- 22oz Bud Light$4.00
- 22oz Coor Light$4.00
- 22oz Mich Ultra$4.00
- 22oz Yuengling$4.00
- 22oz guiness$3.00
- 2 for 6 Guinness$6.00
- Angry Orchard Cider$5.00
- Big Truck Hazy$7.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Sams seasonal$5.00
- Dogfish Head$5.00
- Duckpin$5.00
- Speed Wobbles$6.00
- 2 for $6 Guinness$6.00
- RAR Nanticoke$6.00
- Lagunita$6.00
- Kirin Ichiban$3.00
- Flying Dog Truth$7.00
- Loose Canon/ Heavy Seas$5.00
- Mango Tango$4.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Natty Boh$2.00
- Kona$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Star Dust$5.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Burley Oak Lost IPA$6.00
- Hazy Ipa$7.00
- Stella Wednesday$4.50
- Snake Bite$4.00
- Black n Blue$4.00
- Black n Tan$4.00
- 32 Flying Dog Truth$13.00
- 32 Oz Budlight$7.50
- 32 Oz Guiness$9.00
- 32 Oz Heavy Seas / Loose Canon$11.00
- 32 Oz Mango Cart$9.00
- 32 Oz Stardust$9.00
- 32 Oz Stella$10.00
- 32 oz Dos Equis$9.50
- 32oz Angry Orchard$9.00
- 32oz Big Truck Hazy$13.00
- 32oz Blue Moon$10.00
- 32oz Coors Light$7.50
- 32oz Burley Oak Lost IPA$11.00
- 32oz Dogfish$9.00
- 32oz Duckpin$10.00
- 32oz Goose Island$10.00
- 32oz RAR Nanticoke$11.00
- 32oz Voo Doo Ranger$11.00
- 32oz Kirin Ichiban$9.00
- 32oz Mich Ultra$7.50
- 32oz Miller Lite$7.50
- 32oz Natty Boh$6.50
- 32oz Kona$9.00
- 32oz Modelo$9.00
- 32oz Yuengling$7.50
- 32oz Hazy Ipa$13.00
- 32oz Lagunita IPA$12.00
- Sams Seasonal$10.00
- Pacifico$10.00
- Amstel Light btl$5.00
- Heineken Btl$5.00
- Heineken Zero Btl$4.00
- Miller Bottle$4.00
- Corona Bottle$5.00
- peroni$4.00
- Bud can$3.00
- Coors light can$3.00
- Corona can$5.00
- Corona Light Can$5.00
- Lemon Smashes$5.00
- Merican Mule Southern$5.00
- Mich Ultra Can$3.00
- Miller light can$3.00
- Busch Light$2.00
- Natty Light can$2.00
- Orange Smash$8.00
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Vienna Lager$3.50
- White Claw Black Cherry can$5.00
- White Claw Mango can$5.00Out of stock
- High Noon Black Cherry$6.00
- High Noon Pineapple$6.00
- High Noon WTermelon$6.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$6.00
- High Noon Tequila$6.00
- Yuengling Can$3.00
- Corona Premiere$5.00
- Natty Bo$2.00
- special can beer$2.00
- Bud Bucket$14.00
- Coors Light Bucket$14.00
- Corona Bucket$18.00
- Corona Light Bucket$18.00
- Mich Ultra Bucket$14.00
- Miller Bucket$14.00
- Natty Boh Bucket$10.00
- Natty Light Bucket$10.00
- Twisted Tea Bucket$18.00
- White Claw Bucket$18.00
- MILLER BOTTLE BUCKET$19.00
Red Wine
White Wine
- Raw Bar GLS$7.00
- Kim Crawford GLS$7.00
- Silver Gate Pinot Grigio GLS$8.00
- Oyster Bay Sav Blanc GLS$8.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay$8.00
- Seagrass Rose$8.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$20.00
- Chardonnay BTL$20.00
- Moscato BTL$20.00
- Raw Bar$25.00
- KJ Bottle$25.00
- Kim Crawford$20.00
- Oyster Bay Sav Blanc$25.00
- Oyster Bay Rose$25.00
- Champagne Btl$25.00
Sparkling Wine
NA Beverages
HAPPY HOUR
Beer
- Budweiser$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Mich Ultra$3.00
- Guinness Blonde$4.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Nicks Lager$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Yuengling$3.00
- Natty Boh$3.00
- 32 oz Budweiser$5.00
- 32 oz Mich Ultra$5.00
- 32 oz Coors Light$5.00
- 32 oz Natty Boh$5.00
- 32 oz Miller Lite$5.00
- 32 oz Yuengling$5.00
- 32 Oz Budlight$5.00
- 32oz Guinness Blonde$6.00
- 32oz Nicks Lager$6.00
Champagne
Crabs
Crab Specials
Nick's Grandstand Grill and Crab House Full Build Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 561-5619
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM