Nicolas Eatery - Beverly Hills
Beverage
N/A Beverages
- coke$5.00
- diet coke$5.00
- sprite$5.00
- shirley temple$5.00
- Grapefruit Soda$7.00
- To Go Soda$3.00
- orange juice$5.00
- lemonade$5.00
- arnold palmer$5.00
- cranberry juice$5.00
- grapefruit juice$5.00
- tomato juice$5.00
- Mocktail$10.00
- iced tea$5.00
- chamomile tea$4.00
- rose back tea$4.00
- matcha tea$4.00
- mint tea$4.00
- Earl Grey$4.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- Chai Tea$4.00
- americano$4.50
- Latte$4.50
- Cappucino$4.50
- machiato$3.50
- espresso$3.00
- double espresso$6.00
- Milk$4.00
- Iced latte$5.50
- Iced coffee$5.00
- Brew Coffee$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- sparkling bottled$9.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Perrier Water$4.50
- Aqua Panna$9.00
Wine
ALL DAY MENU
SOUPS & APPETIZERS
Asparagus and leek Soup steamed milk, fava beans & mint
- French Onion Soup
french emmental cheese, croutons$14.00
- Deviled Eggs
housemade farce, dijon mustard, fried capers$12.00
- Tuna Tartare
Tuna tartare, avocado mousse, capers, cornishons, shallots$17.00
- Spicy Seafood Stew
mussels, lobster, shrimp, salmon, spicy broth$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKbeuasoleil oystersOUT OF STOCK$22.00
- Escargot$18.00
TOAST & EGGS
- Avocado toast
cherry tomato, sunny side up egg$16.00
- Smoked salmon tartine
capers, dill, beet créme fraiche$18.00
- French Boursin Omelet
chives, boursin cheese, fine herbs, marble potatoes$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKQuiche
Emmantal cheese, mushrooms, leeks with a side of mixed greensOUT OF STOCK$17.00
- Soft Scrambled Eggs$19.00
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
- Tuna Burger
tuna steak, artichoke heart, tomato, greens, olive tapenade$19.00
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
tomato, greens, buttermilk dressing$18.00
- Cheeseburger
swiss cheese, remoulade, tomato, greens$16.00
- Vietnamese Bahn Mi
vietnamese style sandwich with pickled vegetables and your choice of grilled veggies or pork belly
- Lobster Roll
warm brioche, asparagus, mayo, champagne vinaigrette, french fries$28.00
- Beverly Burger$20.00
MAINS
ON THE SIDE
- Side Of French Fries$10.00
- Side Of Broccolini$10.00
- Side Of Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Side Of Green Beans$10.00
- Side Of Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Side Of Fried Chicken$10.00
- House Salad$8.00
- Side Of Lobster$22.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- Side Of Avocado$4.00
- Side Of Steak$18.00
- Side Of Pasta$10.00
- Side Of Tuna Steak$12.00
- Side Of 1 Egg$4.00
- Side of shrimp$11.00
- Beef Patty$12.00
- side of salmon$14.00
- Side of mushrooms$10.00
SALADS
