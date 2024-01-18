Nicole's Jamaica Plain
Food
Salads
- Greek Salad$9.00
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, black olives, pepperoncini and carrots. Includes house dressing and pita bread
- Garden Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, black olives, pepperoncini and carrots. Includes house dressing and pita bread.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, croutons, Romano and Caesar dressing. Includes pita bread
- Fattoush Salad$12.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, green peppers, onions, toasted pita and sumac served with a lemon, vinegar and oil dressing
Sandwiches
- The Gus$12.00
Italian sub with lettuce tomato, onions, hot peppers and pickles topped with Italian dressing
- Chicken Cutlet$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Chicken cutlet on a toasted sub with marinara and melted cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana$12.00
Eggplant on a toasted sub with marina and melted cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Meatball Parm$12.00
Meatballs on toasted sub with marinara and melted cheese
- Greek with Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, feta cheese and house dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Romaine heart, shaved Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and Caesar dressing on a pita wrap
- Chicken and Hummus Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot peppers and tahini sauce
- Steak and Cheese Special Sub$12.00
Shaved steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions
Pasta
Dinners
Sides
Desserts
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Cheese Avalanche Pizza$14.00
- Chicken Inferno Pizza$14.00
Ranch base, jalapeño, buffalo chicken
- Chicken Parm Pizza$14.00
Ricotta base topped with marinara and chicken cutlet
- Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto base topped with grilled chicken, and roasted red peppers
- Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
- Meat Lovers' Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, bacon
- Mediterranean Pizza$14.00
Feta, tomato, olives, spinach and oregano
- Nicole's Special Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, onion, pepper, mushroom
- Philly Steak Pizza$14.00
Shaved steak, green peppers and onion
- Tremont Pizza$14.00
White pizza with tomato, onion, grilled chicken and topped with BBQ sauce
- Veggie Pizza$14.00
Tomato, onion, pepper, mushroom, olive