NikNaks Ice Cream 3537 W Emory Rd
Hershey's Ice Cream served by NikNak's Ice Cream in Powell, TN. Allergy Friendly
Ice Cream Flights
Have you ever wanted to try more than one flavor? Well now you can choose 6 of our premium flavors!
Toppings
Tumbler Tuesday
Milkshakes
Classic Milkshake
Specialty Milkshakes
- Banana Cream Pie Shake$7.00
- Chocolate Cream Pie Shake$7.00
- Cold Brew Shake$7.00
- Knoxville Cream Shake$7.00
- Lemon Cream Shake$7.00
- Lil Bits Caramel Shake$7.00
- Malted Shake$7.00
- Oreo Cream Pie Shake$7.00
- Peaches and Cream (Seasonal)$7.00
- Peanut Butter Pie Shake$7.00
- Pecan Pie Shake$7.00
- Raspberry Cream Shake$7.00
- Thin Mint Shake$7.00
- The Leprechaun Shake$7.00
- The Lucky Charm$7.00
Cold Brew Shakes
Our cold brew shake is 16oz of delicious Premium Hershey's Ice Cream of your choice and Cold Brew blended together. Our cold brew is sourced from both Wrenhouse Bakery and Coffee & Chocolate.
Malted Milkshakes
Sundaes/Cookies/Specialties
Sundaes
Enjoy one of our delicious sundaes. Cookie or Brownie topped with your choice of ice cream flavor and of course whipped cream and a cherry on top!
- Hot Fudge Sundaes$6.50
- Brownie Sundae$7.50
When you want a warm brownie and ice cream but can't choose, so you get both! Pick your favorite Hershey's Premium Ice Cream and we will pair it with a warm Wrenhouse Bakery Brownie and of course top with it whip cream and the cherry on top!
- Cookie Sundae$7.50
Your favorite Hershey's Premium flavor of choice on top of a warm Wrenhouse Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie! Of course we can't leave off the whip cream and cherry on top, unless you ask us to of course!
- Ice Cream Sundae$6.50
- Cupcake Sundae ( Currently Unavailable )$6.50
When you love cupcakes and ice cream and don't want to choose which one to have, so we serve you both! Pick your favorite Hershey's Premium flavor ice cream and we will give you a yummy scoop with a delicious cupcake. Of course you can always add some yummy toppings too!
Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Nachos
Drinks
Bottle Water/Soda
Floats/Slushes
Floats
Our premium ice cream topped with soda of your choice
Slushes
Cold Brew Mountain
This is our take on the Affagato! Your choice of one Premium Hershey's Flavor with a pour of cold brew over top!
Ice Cream Cakes (COMING SOON)
Bourbon Cake
This delicious personal size cake is made with Bourbon ice cream whipped cream, chocolate wafers, chocolate chips and topped with caramel and fudge!
Brownie Batter Cake
The Brownie Batter Cake is made with Brownie Batter ice cream, whipped cream, Wrenhouse Bakery Brownie & Fudge
Celebration Cake
This personal size cake is a true celebration! Made with Birthday Cake Premium Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Wafer cookie, sprinkles and decadent fudge & caramel!
Cookies & Cream Cake
Made with Cookies & Cream Premium Hershey's Ice Cream, whipped cream, oreo crumbles and yummy fudge!
Cookie Dough Cake
Cookie Dough Hershey's Premium ice cream with whipped cream, Wrenhouse Bakery cookie and finished off with fudge
Minty Mint Cake
One of my favorites! Hershey's Premium Minty Mint Ice Cream, whipped cream and chocolate wafer cookies with fudge drizzle
Merchandise
Clothing
NikNak's Free Scoop Card 5/$20
Party Reservation Option 1 ROOM ONLY
Additional Ice Creams for Party Reservation
