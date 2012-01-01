Niku Steakhouse 61 Division Street
NA BEV
SOFT DRINKS
COFFEE AND TEA
- Coffee - Guatemala$8.00
- Coffee - Guatemala Double$16.00
- Coffee - Costa Rica$11.00
- Coffee - Costa Rica Double$22.00
- Coffee - Decaf$8.00
- Coffee - Decaf Double$16.00
- Tea - Bai Mu Dan White$8.00
- Tea - Jin Xuan Oolong$10.00
- Tea - Dark Roast Tieguanyin Oolong$9.00
- Tea - Formosa Red #18 Black$10.00
- Tea - Lincang Shou Pu-erh 2012$12.00
- Tea - Chrysanthemum$8.00
- Tea - Meadow$8.00
MOCKTAILS
BEER
Domestic Beers
Import Beers
WINE
By The Glass
- Champagne greet$3.00
- Cremant greet$2.00
- GLS Billecart-Salmon, Brut Réserve$27.00
- GLS Gaston Chiquet, 'Special Club' 2014$57.00
- GLS Gratiot & Cie, Brut Rosé NV$23.00
- GLS Pierre Sparr$16.00
- GLS Schramsberg$19.00
- HGLS Billecart-Salmon, Brut Réserve$15.00
- HGLS J. Lassalle, 'Special Club' 2013$40.00
- HGLS Gaston Chiquet Brut Rose$16.00
- HGLS Pierre Sparr$9.00
- HGLS Schramsberg$11.00
- GLS Heritiers du Comte Lafon, Macon-lamartine 2020$19.00
- GLS Marco Felluga, PG 2021$14.00
- GLS Rogerv Neveu Sancerre 2022$21.00
- GLS Nicolas Joly, 'Coulee de Serrants' CB 2017$47.00
- GLS Kruger Rumpf Scheurebe 2019$16.00
- GLS Kistler, Les Noisetiers 2021$38.00
- GLS Gros Ventre, Rose 2021$17.00
- HGLS Heritiers du Comte Lafon 2020$10.00
- HGLS Marco Felluga PG 2021$8.00
- HGLS Lucien Crochet, Sancerre 2020$11.00
- HGLS Love & Terroir CB 2022$10.00
- HGLS Kruger Rumpf Scheurebe 2019$9.00
- HGLS Kistler 'Les Noisettiers' CH 2020$20.00
- HGLS Gros Ventre, Rose 2021$9.00
- GLS Failla PN 2022$21.00
- GLS Camus-Bruchon PN 2020$27.00
- GLS Domaine Rostaing, Le Vassal 2021$19.00
- GLS Vietti Perbaco 2020$22.00
- GLS Citto Toscana 2020$17.00
- GLS Chateau des Laurets 2017$26.00
- GLS Larkmead CS 2016$37.00
- GLS Once Future ZN$24.00
- GLS Sang des Cailloux, Vacquyeras, 2021$19.00
- HGLS Failla PN 2022$11.00
- HGLS Camus-Bruchon PN 2020$14.00
- HGLS Domaine des Lises, Crozes 2020$10.00
- HGLS Vietti Perbacco 2020$12.00
- HGLS Citto Toscana 2020$9.00
- HGLS Chateau des Laurets 2017$13.00
- HGLS Larkmead CS 2016$19.00
- HGLS Once & Future ZN 2019$13.00
- GLS Kaze no Mori$17.00Out of stock
- GLS Heiwa "KID," Junmai$16.00
- GLS Gunma Izumi Honjozo$20.00
- GLS Sawahime Junmai Ginjo$25.00
- GLS Toko Divine Droplets$32.00
- GLS Iwa 5 Junmai Daiginjo$75.00
- GLS Bosquet des Papes, CdP, 2011$42.00
- GLS Pride Mountain CF Napa/Sonoma 2021$48.00
- GLS Eisele, 'Altagracia' CS Napa 2013$57.00
- GLS Ch. Brane-Cantenac, Margaux 2009$75.00
- GLS Reynvaan, 'In The Hills' SY, 2017$50.00
- GLS ArPepe Grumello Rocca 2006$40.00
- Tasting Reynvaan 'In The Hills' SY, Walla Walla 2017$25.00
- Tasting Château La Lagune, Haut-Médoc, 1982$55.00
- Tasting Louis Latour, Corton-Charlemagne, 2019$50.00
- x2 Pairing Pours$75.00
- x3 Pairing Pours$120.00
- x4 Pairing Pours$150.00
SAKE
- Gunma Izumi, Chotoku Junmai$105.00
- Sawahime, 'Gold,' Junmai$120.00
- Takahiro Nagayama 'Noble Arrow' Tokubetsu Junmai$85.00
- Takachiyo "Aiyama" Nama Junmai Ginjo$110.00
- Imayo Tsukasa "Ima" Junmai$110.00
- Aizu Chujo, Junmai$95.00
- Yuho "Eternal Embers" Junmai$75.00
- Toko "Divine Droplets" Junmai Daiginjo$150.00
- Akabu, Junmai Ginjo$100.00
- Akabu, Junmai Daiginjo$350.00
- Akishika "Okarakuchi - Super Dry" Junmai Nama$110.00
- Kaze no Mori "Wind of the Woods" Junmai Nama$85.00
- Kuheiji "Eau de Desir" Junmai Daiginjo 2021$210.00
- Matsunotsukasa "Cuvee Isabel" Junmai Ginjo 2021$120.00
- Wakatake, Demon Slayer, Junmai Ginjo 300mL$55.00
- Jozen, 'Kira Kira,' Sparkling Junmai -360mL$45.00
- Gunma Izumi, Honjozo$100.00
- Sawahime, Junmai Ginjo$125.00
- Heiwa Shuzou The Kid Junmai$80.00
- Tenko 20 "Heavenly Grace" Junmai Daiginjo$390.00
SPARKLING
- Bereche Brut Reserve NV$185.00
- Billecart-Salmon "Sous Bois" NV$225.00
- Billecart-Salmon Extra Brut 2013$245.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut Reserve NV$125.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose 2010$265.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose 375ml$135.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Cuvee Nicolas Francois 2008$535.00
- Chavost "Eureka!" Brut Nature$220.00
- Dom Perignon Brut 2012$720.00
- Dr. Lippold, Riesling, Moselle Brut 2016$60.00
- Fresnet-Juillet, Special Club 2015$265.00
- Gaston Chiquet Brut Rose NV$145.00
- Georges Laval, ‘Garennes,’ Extra Brut NV$180.00
- Henri Billiot "Cuvee Laetitia" Brut NV$195.00
- Lallier, Serie R.018 NV$125.00
- Michel Gonet, ‘Les Hautes Mottes,’ Grand Cru Mesnil sur Oger 2012$165.00
- Mousse "Anecdote" Extra Brut 2018$150.00
- Paul Bara 'Special Club' Rose 2015$320.00
- Perrier-Jouet, Grand Brut NV$135.00
- Pierre Gimonnet, 'Selection Belles Annees' NV$110.00
- Pierre Paillard, ‘Les Parcelles,’ Extra Brut Grand Cru Bouzy 375ml$65.00
- Pierre Sparr, Cremant d'Alsace, Brut Rose NV$75.00
- Schramsberg, Blanc de Blancs, North Coast Brut$95.00
- Vilmart 'Emotion' Brut Rose 2014$425.00
- Vilmart 'Grand Reserve' Brut NV 375ml$95.00
- Phillipponat, Royale Reserve Rose NV 375mL$105.00
- Delamotte, Mesnil-sur-Oger, Brut NV$150.00
- J. Lassalle, 'Cachet Or' Brut NV$95.00
- J. Lassalle, 'Special Club' Brut 2013$320.00
- J. Lassalle, 'Special Club' Brut 1995$485.00
- Dom Perignon, Brut 2013$750.00
- Vazart-Coquart, 'Grand Bouquet,' Brut Blanc de Blancs 2016$185.00
- Laherte Freres, 'Rose de Meunier,' Extra Brut Rose$130.00
- Gaston Chiquet, 'Special Club,' Brut 2014$285.00
- Mousse Fils, 'Les Bouts de la Ville,' Special Club Extra Brut Rose 2018$345.00
INTERESTING WHITES
- AA Badenhorst 'Piet Bok Se Bos' Chenin Blanc 2018$125.00
- Alzinger, 'Muhlpoint' Gruner Veltliner Federspiel, Wachau 2021$80.00
- Brooks, ‘Logsdon Ridge Vineyard,’ Pinot Gris 2021$55.00
- Catherine Dhoye-Deruet, Vouvray Moelleux 1989$115.00
- Cobb, ‘Cole Ranch Vineyard,’ Riesling, Mendocino 2019$70.00
- Domaine du Pélican, Arbois 2019$120.00
- Donnhoff 'Hollenpfad im Muhlenberg' GG Riesling, Nahe 2021$195.00
- Dr Loosen, 'Red Slate, Riesling, Mosel 2018$45.00
- E. Guigal "La Doriane" Condrieu 2020$275.00
- Fine Disregard, Semillon, Napa Valley 2017$55.00
- Folk Machine, Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg 2019$45.00
- Franz Hirtzberger 'Donaugarten' Gruner Veltliner Steinfeder 2016$85.00
- Franz Hirtzberger 'Rotes Tor' Gruner Veltliner Federspiel 2015$100.00
- Godeval "Cepas Vellas" Godello, Spain 2020$55.00
- Handley, Pinot Gris, Anderson Valley 2019$45.00
- Hartmann Dona, Pinot Bianco 2019$50.00
- Hiyu, ‘Falcon Box,’ White Blend, Columbia Gorge 2016$200.00
- Huet 'Clos du Bourg' Vouvray Sec 2018$85.00
- Huet, ‘Le Mont,’ Vouvray Sec 2017$85.00
- Jolie-Laide, ‘Fanucchi Wood,’ Trousseau Gris, Sonoma 2020$80.00
- Kruger Rumpf, Scheurebe Spatlese 2019$80.00
- Love & Terroir, Chenin Blanc 2022$90.00
- M. Chapoutier, ‘Le Méal,’ Ermitage 1998$520.00
- Marie et Pierre Bénetière, Condrieu 2013$190.00
- Mark Haisma, Saint-Péray 2018$105.00
- Massican, ‘Annia,’ Ribolla Gialla/Tocai Friulano, Napa 2017$75.00
- Nicolas Ferrand, ‘Ensemble,’ Roussette de Savoie 2017$95.00
- Nicolas Joly, ‘Coulée de Serrant,’ Savenièrres 2017$195.00
- Nikolaihof, 'Zwickl' Gruner Veltliner, Wachau 2020$65.00
- Reyvaan, Grenache Blanc, Walla Walla 2019$140.00
- Sans Liege, ‘Côtes du Coast,’ White Rhône Blend, Central Coast 2017$50.00
- Schloss Gobelsburg, 'Lamm' Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal 2019$185.00
- Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Riesling, Kamptal 2021$60.00
- Selbach-Oster 'Graacher Domprobst' Spatlese Riesling, Mosel 2019$95.00
- Terenzuola "Vigne Basse" Vermentino, Colli di Luni, Italy 2020$60.00
- Thomas Batardiere 'Clos des Cocus' 2016$110.00
- Uphold, ‘For California Fire Relief,’ Ribolla Gialla, Napa 2017$50.00
- Weingart 'Schloss Furstenberg' Riesling Auslese 2003$95.00
- Zind-Humbrecht "Clos St. Urbain" Riesling, Alsace 2015$290.00
- Marchesi di Gresy 'La Serra' Moscato d'Asti, 2020 375mL$30.00
- Marco Felluga, 'Mongris,' PG, Collio, 2021$70.00
- Dönnhoff, Oberhäuser Brücke, Riesling Spätlese, 2021$135.00
SAUV BLANC
- Didier Dagueneau, Blanc Fumé de Pouilly 2016$165.00
- Didier Dagueneau, ‘Silex,’ Pouilly-Fumé 2016$265.00
- Domaine Tindel-Blondelet, ‘Arrêt-Buffatte,’ Pouilly-Fumé$70.00
- Lucien Crochet, ‘La Crois du Roy,’ Sancerre 2020$120.00
- Soliste, ‘St Andelain,’ Lake County$130.00
- Gamble Family, Sauvignon Blanc 2022$95.00
- Shared Notes 'Leçons des Maîtres' SB RRV 2013$190.00
- Didier Dagueneau "Silex", Pouilly-Fumé 2019$335.00
- Lucien Crochet, Sancerre, 2021$105.00
- Roger Neveu, 'Cote des Embouffants' Sancerre, 2019$85.00
CHARDONNAY
- Arnot-Roberts 'Sanford & Benedict' Chardonnay 2019$140.00
- Bien Nacido 'Estate' Chardonnay 2016$125.00
- Cameron 'Clos Electrique' chardonnay 2019$180.00
- Capitain-Gagnerot 'Les Gueulottes' 2019$95.00
- Chandon de Briailles 'Ile des Vergelesses' 1er Cru 2016$165.00
- Dominique Lafon, Meursault 2017$200.00
- Devevey 'La Chaume,' Rully 2017$100.00
- Domaine Anderson, Chardonnay 2015$75.00
- J.C. Fagot 'Les Ruchottes' Auxey-Duresses 2018$80.00
- Leflaive 'Clavoillon' 1er Cru 2017$495.00
- Leflaive 'Clavoillon' 1er Cru 2019$650.00
- Leflaive Macon Verze 2019$120.00
- Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon 'Les Maranches' Macon-Uchizy 2017$75.00
- Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon, Macon-Milly-Lamartine 2017$70.00
- Lingua Franca, 'Avni', Chardonnay 2019$90.00
- Nicolas Maillet, Macon-Ige 2019$70.00
- Maison de Montille 'Les Champs Gain' CM 1er Cru 2016$225.00
- Maison de Montille, Saint-Romain 2016$95.00
- Matthiasson 'Linda Vista' Chardonnay 2020$90.00
- Peter Michael 'La Carriere', Chardonnay 2012$490.00
- Senses 'B.A. Thieriot' Chardonnay 2017$245.00
- Senses 'U.V.-Diablo' Chardonnay 2019$170.00
- Subject to Change 'Bang Bang' Chardonnay 2019$90.00
- Uliz 'Le Ban'$130.00
- Uliz 'Les Perrieres' Meursault 1er Cru 2015$345.00
- Uliz 'Les Tillets' Meursault 1er Cru 2015$165.00
- Vocoret 'Les Clos' Chablis Grand Cru 2015$185.00
- Williams Selyem 'Unoaked' Chardonnay 2014$150.00
- Olivier gard hautes cotes de nuits blanc 2019$80.00
- Ceritas 'Peter Martin Ray' Chardonnay 2016$180.00
- Land of Saints, Chardonnay, Santa Barbara 2019$45.00
- Miura, Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2017$140.00
- Williams-Selyem "Unoaked" Chardonnay 2020$130.00
- Henri Boillot, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2010$800.00
- Marquis d'Angerville 'Santenots' Meursault 1er Cru 2018$400.00
- Nudant, Meursault 2019 375ml$100.00
- Buisson-Battault 'Goutte d'Or' Meursault 1er Cru 2018$245.00
- Bachelet-Monnot Puligny Montrachet 2020$210.00
- Joseph Colin, 'Vide Bourse' Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru 2020$420.00
- Pierre Girardin, 'Les Narvaux' Meursault 2020$285.00
- Louis Latour, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2019$725.00
- Kistler, 'Les Noisettiers,' Sonoma Coast 2021$180.00
- Heitz meursault 'la barre' 2019$235.00
- Heitz Chassagne Morgeot 2019$295.00
- Lucia CH, SLH 2020$70.00
- Massican, 'Hyde' CH, Napa 2018$100.00
- LeFlaive, Macon-Verze 2020$125.00
- Joseph Colin, Puligny 'Le Trézin' 2020$295.00
- Bachelet-Monnot, Puligny-Montrachet, 2021$235.00
ROSE & ORANGE
- Anne Pichon 'Sauvage'$48.00
- Arnot Roberts Rose, Touriga Nacional 2021$60.00
- Arnot Roberts Rose GLS$8.00
- Clos Cibonne, Tibouren Rose, Cotes de Provence 2020$110.00
- County Line Rose, Sonoma Coast 2019$55.00
- Matthiasson Rose, CA 2020$65.00
- Patricia Green 'Marie,' Muscat Rose, Oregon 2019$65.00
- Private Property Rose, Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highalnds 2021$50.00
- Cirelli la Collina Biologica, Rose, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo 2020$45.00
- Gros Ventre, Rose 2021$65.00
GRENACHE / MISC RED
- AA Badenhorst 'Raaigras' Grenache 2017$115.00
- Analemma, Mencia, Columbia Valley Gorge 2019$110.00
- Cameron, Nebbiolo, Willamette Valley 2017$110.00
- Chateau de Beaucastel 2001$395.00
- Chateau de Beaucastel 2005$415.00
- Chateau de Beaucastel 2007$460.00
- Chateau de Beaucastel 2017$300.00
- Chateau du Moulin-a-Vent "Couvent des Thorins" 2019$80.00
- Chateau Rayas, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2005$5,990.00
- Cuvee du Rosier 'Loir', Coteaux du Loir 2020$60.00
- Danjou-Banessy "Espurna" Cotes Catalanes 2015$260.00
- Desparada 'Soothsayer'$110.00
- Devil Proof 'Farrow Ranch' Malbec, Anderson Valley 2019$500.00
- Domaine du Beaurenard CdR 2020$70.00
- Domaine la Barroche, 'Julien Barrot,' Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 2020$160.00
- Domaine le Sang de Cailloux, Cuvee Azalais, Vacqueyras 2021$90.00
- Domaine le Sang de Cailloux, Cuvee Lopy, Vacqueyras 2020$125.00
- Domaine Pallieres 'Racines' Gigondas, 2020$105.00
- Du Grappin Fleurie-Poncie 2019$110.00
- Freemark Abbey, petite sirah 1979$525.00
- Guiberteau 'Les Arboises', Saumur 2017$240.00
- Jolie-Laide 'Shake Ridge' Rhone Blend, Amador 2019$100.00
- Mora Estate "Valpo" 2018$110.00
- Mora Estate "Valporone" 2015$175.00
- Next of Kyn 'No. 12', Grenache Blend 2018$995.00
- Pax "The Vicar" Red Blend 2019$85.00
- Ridge rancho pequeno barbera 1985$360.00
- Saxum 'Hexe' GSM Blend, Paso Robles 2018$400.00
- Sine Qua Non 'Distenta' Grenache 2019$690.00
- Tempier "Cuvee Speciale la Migoua", Bandol 1995$800.00
- Tempier "Cuvee Speciale la Tourtine", Bandol 1999$750.00
- Tribute to Grace, 'Highlands' Santa Barbara 2020$110.00
- Vieille Julienne "Vieilles Vignes" Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2001$450.00
- Vieux Telegraphe CdP 1998 375mL$155.00
- Vieux Telegraphe CdP 2020 375mL$135.00
- Nicolas Cantena Zapata, Mendoza Malbec '19$265.00
- Jean Foillard, Morgon, 2021$95.00
PINOT NOIR
- Alma Fria 'Doc's Ranch' Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast 2017$160.00
- Arista 'Ferrington' Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2019$225.00
- Arista, 'UV - Lucky Well,' PN, Russian River 2019$240.00
- Brick & Mortar, Anderson Valley, 2022$80.00
- Byron Kosuge, 'The Shop' Carneros PN 2020$75.00
- Cattleya, Cuvee #1, Russian River Valley 2021$145.00
- Cavalli & Vigne, Carneros 2020$175.00
- Ceritas 'Occidental' 2020$240.00
- Chev, PN, Sta. Rita Hills, 2020$195.00
- Cobb, 'Wendling,' Anderson Valley, 2018$185.00
- Cobb, Jack Hill PN 2015$205.00
- Domaine Drouhin "Louise", Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills 2000$495.00
- Domaine Serene "Monogram", Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley 2005$475.00
- Failla 'Savoy,' Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2021$140.00
- Failla, 'Keefer Ranch,' PN, Russian River Valley, 2021$135.00
- Failla, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast 2021$105.00
- Freeman, 'Yu-Ki Estate,' Sonoma Coast PN 2019$135.00
- Freeman, Russian River Valley PN 2020$120.00
- Freeman, Russian River Valley PN 2021$95.00
- Kistler, 'Kistler' PN Sonoma Coast, 2001$375.00
- Kistler, 'Kistler' PN, Sonoma Coast 1999$250.00
- Lioco "Laguna" PN Sonoma Coast, 2019$110.00
- Luli, PN Santa Rita Hills, 2020$65.00
- Martinelli, 'Bondi Home Ranch' RRV PN 2021$185.00
- Miura "The Matador" Pinot Noir 1.5L 2013$385.00
- Mount Eden 'Estate', PN, Santa Cruz 2018$145.00
- Patz & Hall PN, Sonoma Coast, 2021 - 375mL$65.00
- Penner-Ash, 'Zena Crown' Eola-Amity Hills, 2017$175.00
- Penner-Ash, Willamette Valley, 2021$150.00
- Pisoni, 'Estate' PN, Santa Lucia Highlands, 2021$250.00
- Raen 'Sea Field,' Fort Ross-Seaview 2020$230.00
- Rhys 'Bearwallow' Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2016 375ml$135.00
- Rivers-Marie "Summa" Pinot Noir 2017$250.00
- Soter, 'Mineral Springs Ranch,' Yamhill Carlton, 2019 - 375mL$95.00
- Vocal 'Lilo' Pinot Noir 2018$125.00
- Sea Smoke, 'Ten,' PN, Santa Rita Hills 2021$235.00
- Ken Wright, 'Freedom Hill,' PN Willamette, 2006$185.00
- Williams Selyem, PN, RRV, 2012$275.00
- Flowers, PN, Sonoma Coast, 2021$160.00
RED BURGUNDY
- Armand Rousseau, ‘Mazy-Chambertin,’ Grand Cru, Gevrey-Chambertin 2009$1,500.00
- Arnaud Mortet "Cuvee de Tres Vieilles Vignes," Gevrey-Chambertin 2020$415.00
- Arnaud Mortet "Ma Cuvee," Gevrey-Chambertin 2020$295.00
- Arnaud Mortet 'Lavaux St. Jacques,' Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru 2020$865.00
- Arnaud Mortet, Mazoyeres-Chambertin 2020$1,375.00
- Bachelet-Monnot, Bourgogne Rouge 2020$100.00
- Bachelet-Monnot, Bourgogne Rouge, 2021$105.00
- Bachelet-Monnot, Pommard 'Chanlins' 2020$180.00
- Bachelet-Monnot, Pommard 'Chanlins' 2021$195.00
- Bernard Et Thierry Glantenay, Les Santenots, 2018$260.00
- Camus-Bruchon 'Les Pimentiers,' Savigny les Beaune 2020$135.00
- Comte George de Vogue, Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019$1,500.00
- Comte George de Vogue, Musigny Grand Cru 2019$2,000.00
- Comte Georges de Vogue, Bonnes Mares Grand Cru 2021$1,845.00
- Domaine de Villaine 'La Fortune', Cote Chalonnaise 2020$130.00
- Drouhin-Laroze 'Craipilot' Gevrey 2018$210.00
- Drouhin-Laroze 'Dix Climats' Gevrey 2020$185.00
- Drouhin-Laroze, Gevrey Chambertin 'En Champs' 2020$205.00
- Faiveley, 'Clos de l'Ecu' Beaune, 2021$275.00
- Faiveley, Bourgogne Rouge, 2021$95.00
- Faiveley, Chambolle-Musigny, 2021$275.00
- Frédéric Esmonin 'Hautes Pruliers' NSG 2021$160.00
- Frédéric Esmonin, 'Clos Prieur,' Gevrey Chambertin, 2021$155.00
- Frédéric Esmonin, Gevrey-Chambertin, 2021$145.00
- Georges Lignier 'Clos des Ormes' MSD 2019$275.00
- Georges Lignier, 'Champs de la Vigne,' Bourgogne Rouge 2021$85.00
- Georges Lignier, 'Clos des Ormes' MSD 2018$250.00
- Georges Lignier, Clos Saint Denis Grand Cru, 2019$545.00
- Georges Lignier, Gevrey-Chambertin 2019 - 375mL$100.00
- Georges Lignier, Morey Saint Denis' 2019$145.00
- Gerard Julien, Nuits-St-Georges 2014$140.00
- Gros Frere et Souer, Vosne-Romanee 2017$195.00
- L'Arlot, 'Clos de Forets Saint Georges' NSG 2020$465.00
- L'Arlot, Mont des Oiseaux, NSG, 2020$340.00
- Latour-Giraud, 'Refrene' Pommard 2016$235.00
- Lignier-Michelot, 'Vieilles Vignes,' MSD 2020$225.00
- Lucien Boillot, 'Fremieres' Pommard 2019$275.00
- Lucien Boillot, 'Fremieres' Pommard 2020$295.00
- Lucien Boillot, Gevery-Chambertin 2019$195.00
- Lucien Boillot, Volnay 2019$185.00
- Lucien Boillot, Volnay 2020$175.00
- Maison Pascal Clement, Chambolle-Musigny 2016$195.00
- Maison Roche de Bellene, Volnay 2020$195.00
- Mongeard-Mugneret, Savigny-les-Beaune 2019$140.00
- Pierre Boisson-Vadot Monthelie 2017$155.00
- Pierre Girardin 'Aux Champs Perdirix' Vosne Romanee 2021$595.00
- Pierre Girardin Echezeaux 2021$995.00
- Pierre Girardin Vosne Romanee 2020$285.00
- Pierre Girardin Vosne Romanee 2021$365.00
- Robert Chevillon, Vieille Vignes, NSG 2020$220.00
- Vincent Girardin, Pommard VV, 2019$165.00
- Vincent Girardin, Pommard VV, 2016$180.00
- Vincent Girardin, Pommard VV, 2017$145.00
- Vincent Girardin, Pommard VV, 2020$175.00
SYRAH
- Booker Vineyard, ‘Alchemist,’ Paso Robles 2009$300.00
- Chapoutier "l'Ermite" Hermitage 2004$550.00
- County Line, Syrah, Sonoma County, 2019$65.00
- Domaine de la Grande Colline, Cornas 2012$590.00
- Domaine de Lises, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020$95.00
- DuMol, 'Wild Mountainside' SY, RRV 2021$200.00
- E. Guigal, ‘La Turque,’ Côte-Rôtie 2012$785.00
- Equis, Cornas 2018$145.00
- Guigal "Les Vignes de l'Hospice", St. Joseph 2011$375.00
- Jean-Baptiste Souillard, 'Les Baties,' Crozes-Hermitages 2021$120.00
- Jean-Baptiste Souillard, 'Les Cotes,' Cornas, 2021$195.00
- Lillian, Dundee Hills 2018$235.00
- Lionel Faury, 'Vieilles Vignes,' Saint Joseph 2019$125.00
- Lionel Faury, Collines Rhodaniennes 2020$65.00
- Love & Terroir SY, Santa Ynez 2020$95.00
- Paul Jaboulet Aine, 'Domaine de Thalabert,' Crozes-Hermitage 2015$175.00
- Pax, 'Castelli-Knight Ranch,' SY Russian River, 2002$180.00
- Reynvaan, In The Hills, Syrah '17$175.00
- Rostaing 'Cote Blonde', Cote-Rotie 2010$850.00
- Rostaing, 'Ampodium,' Cote Rotie, 2020$215.00
- Rostaing, 'Ampodium,' Cote-Rotie 2015$225.00
- Rostaing, 'Cote Blonde,' Cote Rotie, 1994$650.00
- Site 'Larner' Red Wine, Santa Barbara 2014$95.00
- Vincent Paris, 'Geynale,' Cornas 2015$230.00
- Xavier Gerard, Cote Rotie, 2015$260.00
- Xavier Gerard, Cote Rotie, 2017$250.00
ZINFANDEL
CAB FRANC
- Arietta, ‘Hudson Vineyards: H Block,’ Napa Valley 2016$295.00
- Ashes & Diamonds, Napa Valley 2018$155.00
- Favia, ‘Cerro Sur,’ Napa Valley 2018$495.00
- Hourglass, ‘Blueline Estate,’ Napa Valley 2017$315.00
- Charles Joguet 'Clos de la Dioterie,' Chinon 2002$375.00
- Domaine de Bellevue, ‘V Sens,’ Loire 2019$110.00
- Guiberteau 'Les Arboises,' Samur 2017$140.00
- Philippe Alliet, ‘l’Huisserie,’ Chinon 2019$100.00
- Sylvain Dittiere ‘La Porte Saint-Jean,’ Saumur-Champigny 2018$145.00
- I. Brand 'Bates Ranch' CF, Santa Cruz Mtn. 2018$180.00
- Philippe Alliet, ‘l’Huisserie,’ Chinon 2018$105.00
- I. Brand, 'Bayly' CF, 2020$70.00
- Pride Mountan, CF, Napa/Sonoma, 2021$195.00
- Jax, Cab Franc, 2020$145.00
MERLOT
- Blacksmith Merlot, Dry Creek Valley 2018$55.00
- Duckhorn Merlot 2001$275.00
- Frog's Leap, ML, Napa Valley, 2020$125.00
- Pride Mountain Merlot, Napa/Sonoma 2004$250.00
- Pride Mountain Merlot, Napa/Sonoma 2011$240.00
- Pride Mountain Merlot, Napa/Sonoma 2012$230.00
- Pride Mountain Merlot, Napa/Sonoma 2013$220.00
- Ravenswood, 'Pickberry' ML, Sonoma Mountain 1992$175.00
- Ravenswood, 'Pickberry' ML, Sonoma Mountain 1993$185.00
- Ravenswood, 'Pickberry' ML, Sonoma Mountain 1994$195.00
- Robert Foley, Napa Valley 2016$120.00
- Shafer, TD-9, Napa Valley 2019$155.00
- Ravenswood 'Rancho Salina' ML, Sonoma 1997$165.00
CAB SAUVIGNON
- Abreu 'Rothwell Hyde', Napa Valley 2016$600.00
- Ad Vivum, ‘Sleeping Lady Vineyard,’ Yountville 2016$350.00
- Araujo, 'Altagracia,' Calistoga 2013$285.00
- Araujo, 'Eisele Vineyard' Calistoga 1996$965.00
- Araujo, 'Eisele Vineyard' Calistoga 1999$985.00
- Araujo, 'Eisele Vineyard' Calistoga 2000$600.00
- Araujo, 'Eisele Vineyard' Calistoga 2004$945.00
- Araujo, 'Eisele Vineyard' Calistoga 2008$1,115.00
- Barnett Vineyards, ‘Rattlesnake Hill,’ Spring Mountain 2009$400.00
- Blacksmith 'Reserve' CS Rutherford 2018$100.00
- Bond, Melbury, Napa Valley 2013$1,545.00
- Buccella CS, Napa Valley 2015$480.00
- Buccella CS, Napa Valley 2019$435.00
- Cain, 'Five' Spring Mountain 2006$435.00
- Cain, 'Five' Spring Mountain 2007$425.00
- Caymus, 'Special Selection' Napa Valley 2018$545.00
- Caymus, Napa Valley 2021$245.00
- Ceritas, 'Peter Martin Ray,' Santa Cruz Mountains 2019$295.00
- Chappellet, 'Pritchard Hill' Napa Valley 2006$695.00
- Chappellet, 'Pritchard Hill' Napa Valley 2008$565.00
- Chappellet, 'Pritchard Hill' Napa Valley 2019$690.00
- Chappellet, 'Signature' Napa Valley 2019$235.00
- Continuum, 'Estate' Napa Valley 2010$950.00
- Continuum, ‘Sage Mountain,’ Napa Valley 2016$650.00
- Corison, Napa Valley 2019$250.00
- Dalla Valle, "Maya," Oakville 2016$900.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Gravelly Meadow,' 2016$975.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Red Rock Terrace,' 2016$975.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Red Rock Terrace,' Diamond Mountain 2019$600.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Volcanic Hill,' 1986$1,365.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Volcanic Hill,' 1990$1,200.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Volcanic Hill,' 2002$995.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Volcanic Hill,' 2016$975.00
- Diamond Creek, 'Volcanic Hill,' Diamond Mountain 2019$600.00
- Domaine Eden, CS, Santa Cruz 2018$120.00
- DuMol, 'Montecillo' Moon Mountain CS, 2019$200.00
- DuMol, Napa Valley CS, 2019$250.00
- Dunn, Howell Mountain 2018$425.00
- Dunn, Napa Valley CS, 2019$275.00
- Elizabeth Spencer, 'Special Cuvee,' CS, Napa, 2019$145.00
- Fairest Creature, ‘Perihelios by Thomas Brown,’ Napa 2018$1,600.00
- Fairest Creature, ‘Sine Fine by Benoit Touquette,’ Napa 2018$1,600.00
- Gamble Family, Napa Valley 2017$150.00
- Gehricke CS, Knights Valley 2021$75.00
- Ghost Block 2020 CS$180.00
- Harlan Estate, Napa Valley 2017$3,000.00
- Harlan Estate, Napa Valley 2018$3,100.00
- Heitz, Napa Valley CS, 2018$180.00
- I. Brand, ‘Fellom Ranch, Montebello Road,’ Santa Cruz 2019$165.00
- Jayson by Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley 2020 CS$195.00
- Jordan, Alexander Valley 2002 CS$400.00
- Joseph Phelps, 'Insignia' Napa Valley 1995$925.00
- Kathryn Hall, Napa Valley 2017$400.00
- Kinsman Eades, ‘La Voleuse du Chagrin,’ Napa Valley 2018$450.00
- Korbin Kameron 'Kristin,' Moon Mountain 2013$450.00
- Larkmead, Dr. Olmo 2015$335.00