Nina's Pizza 827 S 21 AVENUE
Food
NINA'S FRESH SALADS
THE GARDEN
Comes with romaine and iceberg lett. mix, tomatos, black olives, shred cabbage, shred carrots, red onions, pepperoncini and seasoned crutons.
THE CHEF
Garden topped with ham, turkey, egg, and shredded cheese
GREEK SALAD
Garden topped w/ feta, Greek olives and pepperoncinis.
ANTIPASTO
Garden topped with ham, salami, provelone, kalamata olives.
COBB SALAD
Garden topped with fried or grilled chicken, crispy bacon,egg, and shredded cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Garden topped with grilled chicken breast.
BBQ GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Garden topped with our BBQ grilled chicken breast.
CEASAR SALAD
Crispy Romaine lettuce tossed with quality Hellmans creamy caesar dressing topped with parmesan and croutons!
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Ceaser salad topped with grilled or BBQ chicken breast.
SOUPS
ITALINA DINNERS
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, meatballs
Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, sausage.
Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti Romano(w/Ricotta)
Spaghetti w/ Sauteed Mushrooms
Spaghetti w/ Sauteed Mushrooms and Chicken
Spaghetti w/ Broccoli and Garlic Oil
Spaghetti w/ Broccoli and Garlic Oil and Chicken
HOT & COLD 10" Subs
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Sausage,Peppers,Onions Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Steak Philly Sub w/ mushroom, onion and peppers
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Chicken Philly Sub w/ mushroom, onion and peppers
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Steak Broccoli Melt Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Chicken Broccoli Melt Sub
Cheese and Sauce topping only
Fried Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken Club Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Turkey Sub
Genoa Salami Sub
BLT Sub
Turkey and Provolone Sub
Vegetarian Sub
Pepperoni Sub
Italian Mix Sub
Honey Mustard and Grilled Chicken Sub
FAMOUS BURGERS
... ON THE SIDE
Garlic Rolls
10 Chicken Wings
Celery and Blue Cheese
Chicken Nuggets 10 PCS
Hot Bites
Fried Chicken breast pieces with hot sauce
Fried Shrimp French Fries and Salad
Fried Mozzarella with marinara
Fried Mushroom {Ranch}
Fried Calamari with marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
French Fries
Onion Rings
Grilled Chicken
Piece of seasoned grilled breast
Meatball
Sausage
Spaghetti with tomato sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo.
Baked Ziti.
Side Marinara Sauce
FAST SNACK
DESSERTS
Pizza, Calzones & Stromboli
Specialty Pizzas
MARGARITA
Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
HOLLY HONEY
Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, spinach and topped lightly with provolone.
CHEESE LOVER PIE
Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheese. Topped with a garlic parm crust.
Meat Lover
This delightful specialty includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
The Bomb Pie
Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions and, topped with mozzarella cheese.
The Tex Mex
Ground beef, red onions, tomatoes, hot peppers, olives and cheddar Jack and mozzarella cheeses together.
BBQ Chicken or Steak
Grilled chicken or steak with loads of BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, red onions, sliced tomatoes covered with delicious mozzarella and cheddar Jack cheeses.
Chicken and Broccoli
Chicken and broccoli with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar Jack cheeses with a garlic Parmesan crust. No red sauce.
Garden Veggie
Vegetable pizza with a delicious master blend of green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomato slices, fresh garlic and provolone cheese to top.
Four Cheese White
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses with a golden brown garlic parm crust. No red sauce.
Steak OR Chicken Philly
Delicious steak or chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers grilled upon order and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pie
Grilled chicken breast, heavenly homemade Alfredo sauce covered with mozzarella cheese and topped off with a garlic parm crust.
Nina's "Hand Tossed" Pie
Calzone & Stromboli
Calzone Small
Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Calzone Medium
Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Calzone Large
Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Stromboli Small
Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Stromboli Medium
Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Stromboli Large
Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.
Pizza by the Slice
Beverages
Canned Soda (12oz)
Water & Sports Drinks
Everyday Specials
THE JOEY
One large pizza with two toppings + 12 garlic rolls or fried dough and 2L soda
THE READY CALZONE
Two small calzones with one topping and cheese
THE READY STROMBOLI
Strombolis with one topping and cheese
WING DING
20 wings with large French fries or Onion rings and 2L of Soda
BIG MAMA
Pick two entrees. Includes salad and garlic rolls
PIZZA PARTY WITH 12 GARLIC ROLLS
Two large one topping pizza + 15 wings + 2L Soda or Two large one topping pizza + 12 G.Rolls + 2L Soda