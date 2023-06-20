Nina's Pizza 827 S 21 AVENUE

Food

NINA'S FRESH SALADS

THE GARDEN

$7.99+

Comes with romaine and iceberg lett. mix, tomatos, black olives, shred cabbage, shred carrots, red onions, pepperoncini and seasoned crutons.

THE CHEF

$8.99+

Garden topped with ham, turkey, egg, and shredded cheese

GREEK SALAD

$8.99+

Garden topped w/ feta, Greek olives and pepperoncinis.

ANTIPASTO

$8.99+

Garden topped with ham, salami, provelone, kalamata olives.

COBB SALAD

$8.99+

Garden topped with fried or grilled chicken, crispy bacon,egg, and shredded cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99+

Garden topped with grilled chicken breast.

BBQ GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99+

Garden topped with our BBQ grilled chicken breast.

CEASAR SALAD

$7.99+

Crispy Romaine lettuce tossed with quality Hellmans creamy caesar dressing topped with parmesan and croutons!

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$8.99+

Ceaser salad topped with grilled or BBQ chicken breast.

SOUPS

Chicken noodle soup 16 oz.

$7.99

Lulu’s homemade white meat chicken noodle soup

Italian Pasta Fagioli 16 oz.

$7.99

Italian Pasta Fagioli

ITALINA DINNERS

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

$17.99

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, meatballs

$17.99

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, sausage.

$17.99

Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Baked Ziti Romano(w/Ricotta)

$17.99

Spaghetti w/ Sauteed Mushrooms

$16.99

Spaghetti w/ Sauteed Mushrooms and Chicken

$17.99

Spaghetti w/ Broccoli and Garlic Oil

$16.99

Spaghetti w/ Broccoli and Garlic Oil and Chicken

$11.99

HOT & COLD 10" Subs

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Sausage,Peppers,Onions Sub

$11.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Steak Philly Sub w/ mushroom, onion and peppers

$12.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Chicken Philly Sub w/ mushroom, onion and peppers

$12.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Steak Broccoli Melt Sub

$12.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Chicken Broccoli Melt Sub

$12.99

Cheese and Sauce topping only

Fried Chicken Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chicken Club Sub

$12.99

Turkey Club Sub

$12.99

Ham and Cheese Sub

$11.99

Ham and Turkey Sub

$12.99

Genoa Salami Sub

$11.99

BLT Sub

$11.99

Turkey and Provolone Sub

$12.99

Vegetarian Sub

$11.99

Pepperoni Sub

$11.99

Italian Mix Sub

$11.99

Honey Mustard and Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

FAMOUS BURGERS

Cheese Burger with french fries.

$10.99

Double Cheese Burger with french fries.

$13.99

Fish Sandwich with french fries.(Whiting)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Burger with french fries or salad.

$12.99

... ON THE SIDE

Garlic Rolls

$5.99+

10 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Celery and Blue Cheese

$3.55

Chicken Nuggets 10 PCS

$8.99

Hot Bites

$5.99+

Fried Chicken breast pieces with hot sauce

Fried Shrimp French Fries and Salad

$15.99

Fried Mozzarella with marinara

$9.50

Fried Mushroom {Ranch}

$12.99

Fried Calamari with marinara

$12.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

French Fries

$4.25+

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Piece of seasoned grilled breast

Meatball

$7.99

Sausage

$7.99

Spaghetti with tomato sauce

$9.99

Fettuccini Alfredo.

$11.99

Baked Ziti.

$11.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.50+

FAST SNACK

Grilled Chicken Chunks

$16.99

Grilled chicken sauteed with mushroom, onion and peppers. Come with Side Salad or 4 Garlic Rolls

5 Wings with French Fries

$8.99

Sampler

$11.99

7 Chicken Nuggets with French Fries

$8.99

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$5.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.25

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

Zeppolis

$5.99

Fried dough with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Tiramissu

$6.25

Pizza, Calzones & Stromboli

Specialty Pizzas

MARGARITA

$18.99+

Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

HOLLY HONEY

$19.99+

Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, spinach and topped lightly with provolone.

CHEESE LOVER PIE

$19.99+

Our special sauce covered with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheese. Topped with a garlic parm crust.

Meat Lover

$19.99+

This delightful specialty includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.

The Bomb Pie

$19.99+

Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions and, topped with mozzarella cheese.

The Tex Mex

$19.99+

Ground beef, red onions, tomatoes, hot peppers, olives and cheddar Jack and mozzarella cheeses together.

BBQ Chicken or Steak

$19.99+

Grilled chicken or steak with loads of BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, red onions, sliced tomatoes covered with delicious mozzarella and cheddar Jack cheeses.

Chicken and Broccoli

$19.99+

Chicken and broccoli with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar Jack cheeses with a garlic Parmesan crust. No red sauce.

Garden Veggie

$19.99+

Vegetable pizza with a delicious master blend of green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomato slices, fresh garlic and provolone cheese to top.

Four Cheese White

$19.99+

Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses with a golden brown garlic parm crust. No red sauce.

Steak OR Chicken Philly

$19.99+

Delicious steak or chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers grilled upon order and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pie

$19.99+

Grilled chicken breast, heavenly homemade Alfredo sauce covered with mozzarella cheese and topped off with a garlic parm crust.

Nina's "Hand Tossed" Pie

Hand Tossed Small Pizza 12"

$12.99

Hand Tossed Medium Pizza 14"

$15.99

Hand Tossed Large Pizza 16"

$17.99

Hand Tossed XLarge Pizza 18"

$20.99

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone Small

$12.99

Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Calzone Medium

$14.99

Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Calzone Large

$18.99

Calzones have ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Stromboli Small

$12.99

Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Stromboli Medium

$14.99

Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Stromboli Large

$18.99

Strombolis only have mozzarella. Comes with 1 topping, garlic parm crust and a side of maranara sauce.

Pizza by the Slice

Pizza Slice with Cheese

$3.99

Beverages

Canned Soda (12oz)

7UP

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsie

$1.50

Sprite.

$1.50

Jupina.

$1.50

Brisk Lipton Ice Tea.

$1.50

Diet Coke.

$1.50

2 L Bottles

Coca Cola 2L

$4.99

Diet Coke 2L

$4.99

Jupina 2L

$4.99

Pepsi 2L

$4.99

Sprite 2L.

$1.50

Water & Sports Drinks

Red Power Aide 20oz

$2.50

Blue Power Aide 20oz

$2.50

Lime Power Aide 20oz

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Tuesday Specials

Medium pizza with one topping only

$14.99

Small Calzone

$11.99

Small Stromboli

$11.99

Everyday Specials

THE JOEY

$30.99

One large pizza with two toppings + 12 garlic rolls or fried dough and 2L soda

THE READY CALZONE

$23.99

Two small calzones with one topping and cheese

THE READY STROMBOLI

$23.99

Strombolis with one topping and cheese

WING DING

$31.99

20 wings with large French fries or Onion rings and 2L of Soda

BIG MAMA

$30.99

Pick two entrees. Includes salad and garlic rolls

PIZZA PARTY WITH 12 GARLIC ROLLS

$47.99

Two large one topping pizza + 15 wings + 2L Soda or Two large one topping pizza + 12 G.Rolls + 2L Soda

PIZZA PARTY WITH 15 WINGS

$54.99