Salads & Starters

Starters

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Stuffed slices of cheese-filled bread with marinara sauce

4 Pieces Pepperoni Rose

$8.00

Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce

8 Pieces Pepperoni Rose

$15.00

Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce

Meatballs and Parm

$7.00

Two large meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan. Served with 2 garlic rolls

Pizza Fries

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

House salad with iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Small salad with arugula, spinach, tomatoes, feta, and balsamic dressing

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine with shaved parm cheese, croutons

Caprese Salad

$7.00+

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze

Lunch Specials

The Original

$8.00

2 slices of cheese pizza and a canned drink

Lunch Personal Pizza

$9.00

Cheese pizza with one meat or veggie topping. Specialty toppings extra

Slice Your Way

$7.00

Slice of cheese with choice of two toppings and a fountain drink

Slice and Salad

$8.00

Slice of cheese pizza and a house or caesar salad

Half Sandwich and Fries

$9.00

Half sandwich and small fries (choose from Philly steak, Italian beef, chicken bacon ranch, and meatball parmesan)

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke zero

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Water

Soda water

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.50

Sweet

$3.50

Pizza

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pie

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Medium Cheese Pie

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Large Cheese Pie

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Personal Gluten Friendly

$13.00

Cauliflower-based crust - cheese or choose up to 3 toppings

Gluten Free Pie

$13.00

Personal Specialty

Personal The Works

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Personal The Vegetarian

$13.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Personal Greek

$13.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Personal The Florentine

$13.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Personal Maui BBQ

$14.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Personal The Five Cheese

$14.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Personal All The Meats

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Personal Margarita

$13.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Personal The Hawaiian

$13.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Personal Hot Buffalo

$13.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Personal Italian Beef

$14.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Personal Lemon Pepper

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Personal Philly Cheese

$14.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Medium Specialty

Medium The Works

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Medium The Vegetarian

$17.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Medium Greek

$17.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Medium The Florentine

$17.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Medium Maui BBQ

$18.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni

$17.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Medium The Five Cheese

$18.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Medium All The Meats

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Medium Margarita

$17.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Medium The Hawaiian

$17.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Medium Hot Buffalo

$17.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Medium Italian Beef

$18.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Medium Lemon Pepper

$18.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Medium Philly Cheese

$18.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Large Specialty

Large The Works

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large The Vegetarian

$22.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Large Greek

$22.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Large The Florentine

$22.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Large Maui BBQ

$24.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Large Hot Honey Pepperoni

$21.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Large The Five Cheese

$24.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Large All The Meats

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Large Margarita

$21.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Large The Hawaiian

$21.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Large Hot Buffalo

$21.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Large Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Large Italian Beef

$24.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Large Lemon Pepper

$24.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Large Philly Cheese

$24.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Stromboli & Calzones

Stromboli and Calzones

Regular Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Regular House Calzone

$16.00

Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina

Regular Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Regular The Works Stromboli

$15.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Large Cheese Calzone

$17.00

Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Large House Calzone

$20.00

Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina

Large Cheese Stromboli

$16.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Large The Works Stromboli

$19.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved ribeye beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

Classic with four meatballs mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled chicken, ranch dressing and bacon with peppers, onions, and mozzarella

Italian Beef

$12.00

Classic Chicago-style seasoned roast beef dipped in au jus with provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera pepper mix

Wings & Pasta

Wings and Fries

6 Pieces Wings

$9.00

10 Pieces Wings

$14.00

20 Pieces Wings

$25.00

Individual French Fries

$4.00

Family French Fries

$8.00

Pasta

Small Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce

Small Spaghetti Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs

Family Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce

Family Spaghetti Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs

Lasagna

$15.00

Italian sausage and beef seasoned and mixed with ricotta and parmesan cheese and layered in lasagna pasta. Baked with mozzarella cheese on top. Made to order 20 minutes and worth it

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese

Baked Zita

$13.00

Penne pasta baked with ricotta and parmesan cheese blended with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

NY style cheesecake served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce

Choc Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and chocolate ganache

Brownie

$6.00

Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce

Regular Gelato

$5.00

Ask your server for flavors

Large Gelato

$7.00

Ask your server for flavors

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady fingers soaked and covered with Italian cream and espresso dust with chocolate sauce

Single Cannoli

$5.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup

Pair Cannoli

$8.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup

Cookies

$4.00

Drinks

Can/Bottles

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Zero Can

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.00

Gold Peak Zero

$2.00

2 Liters

Coke 2L

$4.00

Diet Coke 2L

$4.00

Coke Zero 2L

$4.00

Sprite 2L

$4.00

Lemonade 2L

$4.00

Dough

Medium Dough

Medium Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

Large Dough

$5.00