Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle
Salads & Starters
Starters
Cheesy Bread
Stuffed slices of cheese-filled bread with marinara sauce
4 Pieces Pepperoni Rose
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
8 Pieces Pepperoni Rose
Meatballs and Parm
Two large meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan. Served with 2 garlic rolls
Pizza Fries
Spinach Artichoke
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Knots
Salads
House Salad
House salad with iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons
Spinach and Arugula Salad
Small salad with arugula, spinach, tomatoes, feta, and balsamic dressing
Greek Salad
Iceberg with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine with shaved parm cheese, croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese slices with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Lunch Specials
The Original
2 slices of cheese pizza and a canned drink
Lunch Personal Pizza
Cheese pizza with one meat or veggie topping. Specialty toppings extra
Slice Your Way
Slice of cheese with choice of two toppings and a fountain drink
Slice and Salad
Slice of cheese pizza and a house or caesar salad
Half Sandwich and Fries
Half sandwich and small fries (choose from Philly steak, Italian beef, chicken bacon ranch, and meatball parmesan)
Coke
Sprite
Coke zero
Ginger ale
Diet coke
Water
Soda water
Unsweet
Sweet
Pizza
Personal Specialty
Personal The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Personal The Vegetarian
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
Personal Greek
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
Personal The Florentine
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
Personal Maui BBQ
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Personal The Five Cheese
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
Personal All The Meats
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Personal Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Personal The Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
Personal Hot Buffalo
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
Personal Italian Beef
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Personal Lemon Pepper
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
Personal Philly Cheese
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Medium Specialty
Medium The Works
Medium The Vegetarian
Medium Greek
Medium The Florentine
Medium Maui BBQ
Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Medium The Five Cheese
Medium All The Meats
Medium Margarita
Medium The Hawaiian
Medium Hot Buffalo
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Medium Italian Beef
Medium Lemon Pepper
Medium Philly Cheese
Large Specialty
Large The Works
Large The Vegetarian
Large Greek
Large The Florentine
Large Maui BBQ
Large Hot Honey Pepperoni
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large The Five Cheese
Large All The Meats
Large Margarita
Large The Hawaiian
Large Hot Buffalo
Large Chicken Alfredo
Large Italian Beef
Large Lemon Pepper
Large Philly Cheese
Stromboli & Calzones
Regular Cheese Calzone
Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Regular House Calzone
Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina
Regular Cheese Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Regular The Works Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Large Cheese Calzone
Large House Calzone
Large Cheese Stromboli
Large The Works Stromboli
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Meatball Parmesan
Classic with four meatballs mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing and bacon with peppers, onions, and mozzarella
Italian Beef
Classic Chicago-style seasoned roast beef dipped in au jus with provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera pepper mix
Wings & Pasta
Pasta
Small Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
Small Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
Family Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
Family Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
Lasagna
Italian sausage and beef seasoned and mixed with ricotta and parmesan cheese and layered in lasagna pasta. Baked with mozzarella cheese on top. Made to order 20 minutes and worth it
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese
Baked Zita
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and parmesan cheese blended with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm
Spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
Choc Peanut Butter Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and chocolate ganache
Brownie
Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce
Regular Gelato
Ask your server for flavors
Large Gelato
Ask your server for flavors
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked and covered with Italian cream and espresso dust with chocolate sauce
Single Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup
Pair Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup