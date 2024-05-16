Ninebark
Salads
- Ninebark
little leaf greens, avocado, roasted peppers, crispy shallots, tomatoes, goat cheese.$16.00
- Caesar
little gem romaine, house made Caesar dressing, Parmigiano, focaccia crostini, white anchovies.$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKPear & Brie Salad
arugula, baby spinach, poached pear, slivered almonds, brie, lemon thyme vinaigretteOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Power
mixed lettuce, quinoa, farro, butternut squash, craisins, toasted pepitas, red wine vinaigrette$16.00
- Wedge
little gem lettuce, applewood bacon, crispy shallots, charred grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, buttermilk vinaigrette$14.00
Appetizers
- OUT OF STOCKBaked Brie
puff pastry shell, strawberry basil gastrique, crostiniOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- Beef Tataki
thin sliced rare Wagyu flank steak, charred pineapple, grilled scallion, ponzu$18.00
- Blackened Fish Tacos
pineapple poblano salsa, curtido, lemon aioli$14.00
- Burrata & Flatbread
charred tomato salad, pomegranate molasses, arugula, housemade flatbreat$12.00
- Wings
lightly breaded, cucumber mango buffalo sauce, celery & carrot salad$14.00
- Empanadas
beef short ribs, sofrito, smoked paprika aioli (2 each)$12.00
- House Cured Salmon
potato croquette, dijon cream, greens$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKLobster & Shrimp Cocktail
housemade cocktail sauce, preserved lemonOUT OF STOCK$19.00
- OUT OF STOCKSalmon Tartar
sashimi grade salmon, red bell pepper, cucumber, grilled scallions, shallots, preserved lemon aioli, focaccia crostiniOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta
sliced garlic, charred grape tomatoes, basil, lemon butter, grilled focaccia$12.00
Pizza
- Margherita
sliced tomatoes, burrata, roasted garlic puree, fresh basil$16.00
- Fig&Pig
caramelized onions, pancetta, fig jam, bleu cheese, roasted garlic puree, balsamic glaze$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKMediterranean
mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce, red bell pepper, fennel, spinach, goat cheeseOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Brie & Pear Pizza
mozzarella, caramelized onions, poached pears, brie, spinach, pomegranate gastrique$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKBacon & Mushrooms
smoked gouda, bacon, portobella, fresh basilOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Cheese Pizza
classic mozzarella and pomodoro pizza. Add toppings for additional charge$14.00
Pasta
- Bolognese
beef, veal, pork, mirepoix, cream, fresh pappardelle, parmesan$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaked Mac & Cheese
pancetta, 3 cheese mornay, pipette pasta, herbed bread crumbsOUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKShrimp Scampi
jumbo shrimp, sliced garlic, charred grape tomatoes, basil, lemon butter, fresh fettuciniOUT OF STOCK$26.00
Handhelds
- OUT OF STOCKBadass Grilled Cheese
brie, smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, apple butter, thick-cut sourdoughOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- BYO Burger
8oz beef burger, brioche bun$16.00
- Ninebark Burger
applewood bacon, fig jam, bleu cheese, crispy shallots, arugula, brioche bun$18.00
- Veggie Burger
quinoa, portobello, potato based patty, fresh spinach, pickled onions, vegan avocado aioli, crispy black beans, grilled focaccia$16.00
Mains
- Chicken Milanese
herb parmesan breading, roasted pomodoro, burrata, basil puree, rocket salad$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKCoffee Salt Pork Chop
confit potato mashed, grilled asparagus, crispy shallots, stone mustard demi-glaceOUT OF STOCK$26.00
- Crispy Skin Salmon
roasted vegetable cous cous, red pepper coulis, rocket salad, pomegranate molasses$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKEggplant Delmonico
thick cut eggplant, confit potato puree, tomato demi-glace, roasted fennel, fried kaleOUT OF STOCK$20.00
- Roasted Chicken
brined ½ chicken, roasted potato & sweet pepper salad, chicken demi$26.00
- Steak Frites
marinated prime flank steak, ninebark steak sauce, bearnaise, seasoned steak fries$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeal Marsala
wild mushroom sundried tomato demi-glace, crispy polenta, sauteed spinachOUT OF STOCK$32.00
Sides
- Cous cous salad
eggplant, fennel, grape tomatoes, spinach$8.00
- Crispy Polenta
cream, parmigiano$8.00
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKPotato confit puree
Idaho potato confit mashedOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Roasted potato & sweet peppers salad
roasted potato & sweet peppers$8.00
- Sautéed spinach
sliced garlic, EVO$8.00
- Steak Fries
Idaho potato steak fries$6.00
- Side Salad
greens, onions, grape tomato, orange basil vinaigrette$6.00