Ninety-Two Bakery and Café
Cafe Menu
Baked Goods
- Almond Croissant$6.00
Our flakey and buttery croissant filled with pastry cream and topped with almond icing and toasted almonds.
- Baguette$8.00
Our French bread shaped like a long, thin loaf with a crispy and crunchy crust
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
Sweet blueberry dough baked light and fluffy with vanilla icing
- Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Best chocolate chip cookie, first we brown the butter to give the chocolate chip cookie a delicious buttery taste
- Easter Bunny Sugar Cookie$3.50
Celebrating Easter with our delicious sugar cookie.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00Out of stock
Flakey croissant filled with premium chocolate
- Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Our cinnamon rolls are soft and fluffy with a sweet vanilla frosting
- Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
Flakey and buttery pastry with a sweat cream cheese filling.
- Strawberry & Crème Supreme Cros$5.00Out of stock
Our strawberry and crème supreme roll is absolutely decadent!
- Le Petit Dog (aka Kolache)$5.50
Our delish croissant wrapped around a jalapeno and cheese sausage with everything but bagel seasoning
- Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin (Gluten Free)$3.00
Our delicious gluten free lemon poppy seed muffin. You will not believe it is gluten free!
- Palmier$3.50
Sweet and flakey dought covered in cinnamon and sugar. It is an grown-up's cinnamon toast!
- Pastry Basket$12.50
Choose from any of our pastries (speciality pastries will be additional $2.00).
- Plain Croissant$5.00
Our buttery and flakey croissant will take back to Paris.
- Strawberry Toaster Strudel$4.50
- Sourdough Loaf$8.50
Fresh homemade sourdough loaf from our in-house bakers
- Focaccia Bread$4.00Out of stock
Our house made focaccia bread is so delicious, that you will dream about it.
Latte
- Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Latte is an espresso drink made with hot steamed milk.
- Latte (16 oz)$5.00
- Caramel Brulee Latte (12oz)$5.50
Caramel Brulee Latte is an espresso drink made with caramel and vanills syrup with milk with a drizzle of caramel on the top.
- Caramel Brulee Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Irish Crème Latte (12 oz)$5.50
House made Irish Crème Syrup and St. Patrick's marshmallow with our delicious Monomyth espresso will be the prefect way to bring in the spring season.
- Irish Crème Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Heritage Latte (12oz)$5.50
Clean latte, made with 100% pure maple syrup and a dash of cinnamon & whole milk
- Heritage Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Maple Bourbon Latte (12 oz)$5.50
Latte made with our house made Maple Bourbon syrup.
- Maple Bourbon Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Mocha Latte (12 oz)$5.50
Mocha latte is an espresso drink made with chocolate syrup.
- Mocha Latte (16 oz)$6.00
- Ninety-Two Latte (12 oz)$5.50
Our signature latte made with our house made brown sugar syrup with a dash of cinnamon.
- Ninety-Two Latte (16 oz)$6.00
- Oatmeal Cookie Latte (12oz)$5.50
One of our signature latte made with our house made oatmeal cookie syrup, brown sugar, and vanilla syrup with a dash of cinnamon along with oat milk.
- Oatmeal Cookie Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Toffee Latte (12oz)$5.50
Toffee latte is an espresso drink made with our house made toffee syrup.
- Toffee Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Vanilla Latte (12oz)$5.50
Vanilla latte is an espresso drink made with our house made vanilla syrup.
- Vanilla Latte (16oz)$6.00
Coffee Drinks
- Americano (12oz)$4.00
Americano is espresso topped with water.
- Americano (16oz)$4.50
- Batch Brew (Bottomless)$4.50
Batch brew is made with medium roast coffee bean.
- Batch Brew (12oz)$3.00
- Batch Brew (16oz)$3.50
- Caramel Brulee Cold Brew (12oz)$4.50
Cold brew made with caramel syrup and house made vanilla syrup topped with heavy cream and drizzle of caramel.
- Caramel Brulee Cold Brew (16oz)$5.00
- Cappuccino (8 oz)$4.50
Our cappucinno is brewed with a medium roast espresso bean mixed with steamed milk.
- Cold Brew (12oz)$4.00
Our cold brew is made with a medium roast coffee bean brewed in cold water for 12 hours.
- Cold Brew (16oz)$4.50
- Cortado (4oz)$4.00
Two shots of our medium roast espresso bean with 2oz of streamed milk.
- Flat White (12oz)$4.50
Flat white is made with our medium roast espresso bean with a thin layer of steamed milk
- Flat White (16oz)$5.00
- Nutty Irish Cold Brew (12oz)$5.00
Our delicious cold brew with Irish cream, hazelnut, and heavy cream.
- Maple Bourbon Cold Brew (12oz)$5.00
Cold brew made with our house made maple bourbon syrup topped with heavy cream.
- Maple Bourbon Cold Brew (16oz)$5.50
- Espresso Doppio (2oz)$3.00
Two shots of our medium roast espresso bean.
Tea
- Arnold Palmer (12oz)$3.00
House brewed black tea mixed with lemonade.
- Arnold Palmer (16oz)$3.50
- Unsweetened Ice Tea (12oz)$2.50
House brewed black tea
- Unsweetened Ice Tea (16oz)$3.00
- Cinnamon Apple Tea (12oz)$3.00
Freshly brewed cinnamon apple loose leaf tea
- Cinnamon Apple Tea (16oz)$3.50
- Earl Grey Tea (12oz)$3.00
Freshly brewed earl grey loose leaf tea
- Earl Grey Tea (16oz)$3.50
- Ginger Orange Tea (12oz)$3.00
Freshly brewed ginger orange loose leaf tea
- Ginger Orange Tea (16oz)$3.50
- Summit Sunset Tea (12oz)$3.00
Freshly brewed Summit sunset loose leaf tea
- Summit Sunset Tea (16oz)$3.50
Tea Latte
- Chai Tea Latte (12oz)$5.00
Mystic Chai Tea with whole milk
- Chai Tea Latte (16oz)$5.50
- Green Tortoise Chai (12oz)$5.00
What is Green Tortoise Chai? David Rio's green tea chai is carefully balanced with the sharp taste of premium spices like cinnamon and cardamom, allowing the true flavor of green tea to shine through.
- Green Tortoise Chai (16oz)$5.50
- London Fog (12oz)$5.00
Earl Grey tea with house made vanilla syrup and whole milk
- London Fog (16oz)$5.50
- Lubbock Fog (12oz)$5.00
Earl Grey tea with house made vanilla syrup, dash of cinnamon, and whole milk
- Lubbock Fog (16oz)$5.50
- Matcha Latte (12 oz)$5.00
Organic unsweetened matcha (green tea) made with whole milk
- Matcha Latte (16oz)$5.50
- Lemonade Matcha (12 oz)$5.50
This refreshing Matcha is mixed with lemonade and vanilla syrup.
- Lemonade Matcha (16oz)$6.00
- Menton Tea (12oz)$5.00
Ginger orange loose leaf tea steeped in half lemonade and water with dash of cayenne pepper
- Menton Tea (16oz)$5.50
- Normandy Tea Latte (12 oz)$5.00
Normandy tea latte is made with london cinnamon apple tea with a splash of maple syrup and steamed milk
- Normandy Tea Latte (16oz)$5.50
- Provence Tea Latte (12oz)$5.00
Provence Tea Latte is made with Earl Grey tea with a splash of lavender syrup and steamed milk
- Provence Tea Latte (16oz)$5.50
Other Drinks
Sides
- A La Carte Toppings$1.00
Toppings for Bread: Apple Butter, Honey Butter, Salted Butter, Raspberry Jam, Strawberry Jam, Olive Oil with Herbs, Dijon Mustard, and Hummus
- Slice of Gluten Free Bread$2.00
- Slice of Sourdough Bread$2.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Two Slices of Bacon$2.00
- Potato Chips$2.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Baked Egg$2.00
- Poached Eggs$2.00
Merchandise
- 92 Tote Bag$12.50
- Croissant Plushies$16.00
- Palace Decaf Coffee (12oz)$14.50
- Palace Coffee (12oz)$14.50
- Monomyth Coffee (12oz)$16.75
- Glass Coffee Cup with cork design$25.00
- Glass Tumbler Cup$15.00
- Clay Coffee Mug$45.00
- Stickers$2.00
- Sweatshirt$45.00
- Long Sleeve Tshirt$25.00
- Short Sleeve "Coffee" Tshirt$18.00
- Tea Bags (150g)$12.50