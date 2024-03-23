Nino Taco
Featured Items
FOOD
Appetizers
- Mexican Fries$8.99
A basket of crisscross cut fries, served with nacho cheese.
- Mexican Fries w/ Taco Meat$17.99
A tin filled with crisscross cut fries, taco meat and nacho cheese.
- Baked Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips piled high, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, salsa and spices.
- Jumbo Baked Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips piled high, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, salsa and spices.
- Nacho Cheese Dips & Chips$2.99+
a Mexican fondue of cheeses and jalapeño peppers, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.
- Salsa & Chips$1.99+
Our special blend of tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeño peppers and spices, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.
- Guacamole & Chips$3.50+
A chilled blend of avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.
- Homemade Chili$6.50+
Favorites
- Taco$3.50
A crisp corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheese and homemade mild sauce.
- Nino Burrito$13.99
Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.
- Burrito Supremo$15.50
Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses, sour cream and homemade mild sauce.
- Grab-n-Go Burrito$11.50
A California-style burrito filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, rice, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.
- Enchilada$13.99
Two soft corn tortillas filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then covered with a rich tomato sauce, a blend of cheeses and spices.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Beef Quesadilla$12.99
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Specialties
- Mile High Nacho$15.99
Tortilla chips piled high, smothered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices.
- Jumbo Mile High Nacho$23.50
Tortilla chips piled high, smothered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices.
- Chimichanga$15.99
A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, folded, baked to a golden brown, topped with three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices, then served on a bed of lettuce.
- Half Meat Sombrero$8.99
A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then smothered with a rich tomato sauce, cheeses and the right amount of spices.
- Meat Sombrero$15.99
A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then smothered with a rich tomato sauce, cheeses and the right amount of spices.
- Chicken Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, a blend of cheeses and homemade mild sauce. YOU CANNOT EXCLUDE GREEN PEPPERS, TOMATOES, OR ONIONS!
- Tostada Grande$15.99
Flour tortillas fried flat, layered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then topped with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa, sour cream and spices.
- Jumbo Tostada Grande$29.99
Flour tortillas fried flat, layered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then topped with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa, sour cream and spices.
- Mexican Pizza$7.50
A 10" flour tortilla covered with rich tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic and oregano, then baked to perfection.
- Mexican Pizza w/ Meat$11.99
A 10" flour tortilla covered with rich tomato sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, garlic and oregano, then baked to perfection.
- MexiTin$13.50
A tin filled with Mexican Rice, your choice of beef, bean, a combination of the two, or chicken fajita mix, a blend of cheeses, baked in the oven, then topped with lettuce, sour cream, spices, and served with a side of chips.
Salads
- Taco Salad$13.50
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.
- Burrito Salad$13.99
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices, then served in an edible shell.
- Nino Salad$11.50
Shredded lettuce topped with assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.
- Chicken Fajita Nino Salad$13.99
Shredded lettuce topped with chicken fajita mix, assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.
Platters
- 2 Taco Platter$10.99
Two tacos of your choice and two sides.
- 3 Taco Platter$13.99
Three tacos of your choice and two sides.
- Nino Burrito Platter$17.50
A Nino Burrito of your choice and two sides.
- Nino Burrito & Taco Platter$20.99
One Nino Burrito & one taco of your choice and two sides.
- Grab-n-Go Burrito Platter$14.50
A Grab-n-Go Burrito of your choice and two sides.
- Grab-n-Go Burrito & Taco Platter$17.50
One Grab-n-Go Burrito & one taco of your choice and two sides.
- Enchilada Platter$17.50
Two enchiladas of your choice and two sides.
- Cheese Quesadilla Platter$13.50
A cheese quesadilla and two sides.
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Platter$16.50
A chicken fajita quesadilla and two sides.
- Beef Quesadilla Platter$16.50
A beef quesadilla and two sides.