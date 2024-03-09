Nirvana Indian Kitchen 29 W Allendale Ave
Veg. Appetizers
- Samosa$9.00
Crisp pastries with spiced potato stuffing, herbs and spices
- Onion Pakora$10.00
Authentic Mumbai style crispy onion fritters served with spicy mint chutney
- Aloo Pakora$10.00
Authentic Mumbai style crispy potato fritters served with spicy mint chutney
- Cheese Dosa$12.00
A yummy kid friendly crepe with rice and lentil loaded with Cheddar cheese served with semi spicy coconut chutney
- Chili Onion Naan$10.00
Tandoor cooked spiced naan stuffed and served with raita and mango chutney
- Bhindi Churi Muri$12.00
Crisp okra spiced with tart chaat masala and lime, tossed with red onions
- Masala Dosa$14.00
Authentic rice and lentil crispy crepe served with spiced potatoes, coconut chutney, and spiced lentil soup
- Uttapam$12.00
Authentic south Indian thick and crispy pancake made of rice and lentil loaded with vegetables and spices, served with spiced lentil soup and coconut chutney
- Kale Pakora$13.00
Crispy kale fritters served with spicy mint chutney
- Bhel Puri$11.00
Favorite Mumbai chaat, rice puffs tossed with onions, tomatoes, sev, raw mango, papdi, tamarind, and chili chutneys
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Bagari Shrimp$14.00
Our signature shrimp dressed with mustard and curry leaves, served with poori
- Assorted Chicken Kababs$13.00
Chicken lasooni, malai kabab, and chicken hariyali
- Chicken 65$15.00
Spicy bread coated chicken chucks. One of the classic dishes of south Indian cuisine, it was first introduced in 1965
- Kalmi Kebab$13.00
Our signature spiced chicken wings cooked to perfection in the tandoor
- Calamari Cochin$14.00
Our signature marinated squid lightly fried and tossed with red onions and bell pepper
Vegetarian Chaat
- Papdi Chaat$13.00
Delhi's favorite rice puffs tossed with onions, potatoes, coriander and tamarind tangy sauce
- Samosa Chaat$13.00
Delhi's favorite samosa crushed and tossed with onions, potatoes, coriander and tamarind tangy sauce
- Tamarind Eggplant$13.00
Crispy eggplant sauteed with onions, chickpeas-flavored with yogurt and tamarind sauce
- Palak Chaat$12.00
Crispy baby spinach, sweet yogurt, tamarind, and date chutney
From the Tandoor
- Tandoori Murgh$23.00
All time favorite marinated chicken on the bone, cooked in clay oven
- Chicken Malai Kabab$23.00
Chicken skewers marinated in yogurt, ginger, and white pepper
- Tandoori Veggies$23.00
Fresh seasonal veggies marinated and cooked to perfection in the clay oven
- Tandoor Medley$30.00
Assorted platter of malai chicken, chicken tikka, saffron prawns and lamb boti kabab
- Chicken Tikka$23.00
Boneless chicken marinated in spices, fresh ginger, garlic, and yogurt
- Paneer Tikka$23.00
Fresh home-made cheese marinated in mughlai spices and yogurt, cooked in clay oven
- Tandoori Prawns$26.00
Tiger prawns cooked in tandoor and flavored in onion and ginger sauce
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$26.00
Minced spice marinated lamb, cooked on skewers in the tandoor, and is served with mint chutney
- Lamb Chops$28.00
Chicken Main Course
- Murgh Makhani$23.00
Tandoor butter chicken cooked in onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper sauce
- Chicken Ammwala$23.00
Our signature chicken tikka cooked in spiced mango sauce
- Chicken Korma$23.00
Boneless chicken cooked in mild cashew and almond gravy sauce
- Chicken Chettinadu$23.00
Chicken in authentic south indian spicy black pepper and roasted coconut sauce
- Chef's Special Kashmiri Murgh$24.00
Mildly spiced, sweet, creamy, and rich curry seasoned with whole garam masala, dry fruits cooked in onion-tomato gravy
- Chicken Tikka Masala$23.00
Boneless chicken marinated in spices, fresh ginger garlic, and yogurt
- Saag Murgh$23.00
Chicken tikka in mildly spiced spinach sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$23.00
A spicy konkan specialty chicken cooked in a very hot goan red chili sauce
- Chef's Special Dhaba Curry$24.00
Chef's special authentic country style chicken on bone in a flavorful curry
Indochinese
- Chili Chicken$21.00
Most famous indian chinese dish prepared with boneless chicken spiced in spicy and sweet sauce
- Gobi Manchurian$19.00
Cauliflower florets tossed in unique indochinese sauce with onions, bell pepper, and chilies
- Vegetable Fried Rice$18.00
Delicious combo of soy and chili sauce rice tossed with a variety of vegetables
- Schezwan Paneer$19.00
For veggie lovers, here is home-made cheese tossed in indo-chinese spicy and bold schezwan sauce
- Chicken and Egg Fried Rice$19.00
Schezwan style soy and chili sauce rice tossed with a tender chucks of chicken and fried egg
Lamb Main Course
- Bhuna Ghosht$25.00
Intensely flavored slow cooked lamb until reduction on sauce. Enjoy the tender meat infused with a selection of punjabi spices
- Vindaloo Lamb$25.00
Konkan regional specialty - lamb in a hot goan red chili sauce
- Lamb Saag$25.00
Lamb cooked in delicately spiced spinach curry
- Lamb Tikka Masala$25.00
Boneless lamb marinated in spices, fresh ginger garlic, and yogurt cooked in onion tomato base gravy
- Rogan Josh$25.00
Traditional lamb meat cooked in whole garam masala sauce
- Lamb Madras$25.00
Spicy lamb cooked with coconut, mustard, red chilies, and curry leaves
- Lamb Korma$25.00
Tender lamb in a mild and savory cashew with almond based curry sauce
Seafood Main Course
- Salmon Methi Da$26.00
Marinated in north indian spices and grilled with aromatic fenugreek
- Jhinga Masala$26.00
Shrimp cooked in authentic spicy masala sauce
- Fish Molee$26.00
Fish of the day marinated in low spiced masala, cooked in coconut milk
- Chef's Special Malabar Fish$26.00
A traditional Kerala special hot and spicy fish curry made in tomato, onion, coconut, and malabar spices
- Shrimp Mango Curry$26.00
Shrimp cooked with fresh mango, coconut, tempered with curry leaves, and mustard
Vegan Main Course
- Aloo Gobi$20.00
Spiced potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes, cooked with ginger, and cumin seeds
- Bagara Baingan$20.00
Eggplant in a nutty flavor cooked with coconut, tamarind peanut sauce
- Bhindi Masala$20.00
Popular Indian dish made with okra, onions, tomatoes, and spices
- Chana Masala$20.00
Chickpeas and tomatoes simmered with ginger-garlic, onions, chillies, and spices
- Dal Tarka$20.00
Yellow split lentils soup slow cooked and tempered with fresh spices
Biryani(Rice Preparation)
- Lamb Biryani$25.00
Aromatic saffron basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices
- Vegetable Biryani$21.00
Wedding style vegetables and basmati rice slow cooked in saffron and spices
- Chicken Biryani$23.00
Spiced basmati rice slow cooked with marinated chicken and boiled eggs
- Shrimp Biryani$26.00
Spiced flavorful combination of rice and shrimp in herbs and spices slow cooked
Vegetarian Main Course
- Dal Bukhara$20.00
North Indian special mix black lentil
- Paneer Makhanwala$20.00
Cubes of fresh home-made cheese cooked in buttery tomato gravy
- Eggplant Bharta$20.00
Smoked eggplant sauteed with onion, tomato, and spices
- Veg Korma$20.00
Rich, creamy, mildly spiced and extremely flavorful mix potatoes, carrots, jalapeños, cashews, and tomato sauce
- Saag Paneer$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, chickpeas or mixed veggies tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Saag Chana$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, chickpeas or mixed veggies tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Saag Vegetables$20.00
Your choice of homemade cheese, chickpeas or mixed veggies tossed in creamy and mild spinach sauce
- Malai Kofta$20.00
Cheese and vegetable dumplings in mild almond and cashew sauce
Naan & Roti(Bread)
- Tandoori Naan$5.00
Flat bread cooked in earthen tandoor pot
- Garlic Naan$6.00
Naan cooked in tandoor with fresh garlic and cilantro
- Onion Naan$6.00
Naan cooked in tandoor with fresh onions and cilantro
- Laccha Paratha$6.00
Crispy and flaky unleavened flat bread
- Rosemary Naan$6.00
Signature tandoor naan with fresh rosemary herb
- Naan Basket(Assortment of 4 type of Naans)$20.00
4 best selling naans
- Roti$5.00
Home-style whole wheat bread cooked in earthen tandoor pot
- Nuts and Raisin Naan$6.00
Signature naan with nuts and raisins
- Tava Gobi Paratha$7.00
Spiced flat bread of whole wheat with spiced cauliflower stuffing cooked on flat top pan
- Basil Naan$6.00
Fresh basil infused naan cooked in the tandoor